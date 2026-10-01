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Total number of shares and voting rights in Zealand Pharma as of September 30, 2026

September 30, 2026 | 
2 min read

Company announcement – No. 51 / 2026

Total number of shares and voting rights in Zealand Pharma as of September 30, 2026

Copenhagen, Denmark, September 30, 2026 – Zealand Pharma A/S (“Zealand Pharma” or "the Company")  (Nasdaq: ZEAL) (CVR-no. 20045078), a biotechnology company transforming the future of metabolic health, today announces, in accordance with section 32 of the Danish Capital Markets Act, the total number of shares and voting rights in the Company at the end of a calendar month during which changes to its share capital have occurred.

In Company Announcement No. 47 / 2026, dated September 10, 2026, Zealand Pharma announced a share capital increase due to the exercise of employee warrants. Following this announcement, the table below sets out the total number of shares and voting rights in Zealand Pharma as of September 30, 2026.

 
Date		Number of shares
(nominal value of DKK 1 each)		Share capital
(nominal value in DKK)		Number of voting rights
September 30, 202671,610,00571,610,00571,610,005


The Company's Articles of Association are available at the Company's website https://www.zealandpharma.com.

About Zealand Pharma 
Zealand Pharma A/S (Nasdaq: ZEAL) is a biotechnology company focused on advancing medicines for obesity and metabolic health. Combining more than 25 years of peptide R&D expertise with a proprietary data platform that leverages advanced data driven and AI/ML approaches, Zealand Pharma aims to lead a new era in obesity and metabolic health.

To date, more than 10 Zealand Pharma invented drug candidates have entered clinical development, of which two products have reached the market and three candidates are in late-stage development.

The Company has collaborations with global pharmaceutical and biotechnology partners for research, development, and commercialization. Founded in 1998, Zealand Pharma is headquartered in Copenhagen, Denmark, with a U.S. presence in Boston, Massachusetts. Learn more at www.zealandpharma.com.

Contacts
Eric Rojas (Investors)
Vice President, Head of Investor Relations
Zealand Pharma
Email: erojas@zealandpharma.com

Neshat Anis Ahmadi (Investors)
Investor Relations Manager
Zealand Pharma
Email: neahmadi@zealandpharma.com

Rachel James-Owens (Media)
Vice President, Corporate Communications and Media Relations
Zealand Pharma
Email: rjamesowens@zealandpharma.com

Andreas Hylleberg Mølleskov (Media)
Director, External Communications
Zealand Pharma
Email: ahylleberg@zealandpharma.com

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