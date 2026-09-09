Tortugas Neuroscience Announces Appointment of Jim Frates to Board of Directors

FRAMINGHAM, Mass.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Tortugas Neuroscience (“Tortugas”), a clinical-stage central nervous system (CNS)-focused biotech company developing medicines with clinically validated mechanisms of action in indications with both substantial patient populations and high unmet need, today announced the appointment of Jim Frates to its Board of Directors and as Chair of the Audit Committee. A highly experienced biopharmaceutical leader who has served as chief financial officer (CFO) for multiple public and private biotechnology companies, Frates currently serves as CFO of Amylyx Pharmaceuticals (Nasdaq: AMLX).

“Jim’s wealth of experience in CNS drug development, coupled with his deep financial acumen, will be invaluable to our company and clinical-development strategies,” said Jeff Jonas, M.D., Chief Executive Officer of Tortugas. “Just as importantly, Jim has for decades demonstrated the same passion and commitment that our team has for improving the treatment options for patients suffering with CNS disorders.”

Launched in April 2026, Tortugas focuses on the development of product candidates that have been chosen to allow for efficient development, utilizing well-defined development and regulatory pathways, and advantages that are expected to have a clinically meaningful impact on patients’ lives. The Company has already established a clinical stage pipeline featuring potential treatments for schizophrenia, tinnitus, focal epilepsy, reversable encephalopathies, and other high, unmet need CNS indications. These programs, in-licensed from Jiangsu Hansoh Pharmaceutical Group Ltd. and Eisai Co., Ltd., are comprised of small molecule new chemical entities (NCE’s) with differentiated mechanisms of action.

Frates has served as CFO of Amylyx Pharmaceuticals since 2021, helping lead its transition to a publicly traded company in 2022. Prior to joining Amylyx, Frates served as CFO for Alkermes plc (Nasdaq: ALKS) for more than two decades. During that time, Alkermes grew from a clinical stage company to an international commercial and development enterprise with multiple products, over $1 billion in revenue and more than 2,000 employees. In that role, Frates helped manage the company through numerous acquisitions and financings in the debt, equity and private markets. Frates currently serves as a Trustee of St. Francis House, the largest homeless day shelter in Massachusetts. He earned his Bachelor of Arts in Government from Harvard College and a Master of Business Administration from the Harvard Graduate School of Business Administration.

“Tortugas has built a highly impressive pipeline of differentiated treatment candidates with the potential to positively impact patients suffering from CNS disorders,” said Mr. Frates. “I look forward to supporting Tortugas’ leadership team in its continued efficient advancement as a clinical-stage biotech and in helping to fulfill the tremendous promise of its clinical programs to help patients across the globe suffering from CNS disorders.”

About Tortugas Neuroscience

Tortugas Neuroscience is a clinical-stage CNS-focused biotech company dedicated to developing medicines that address diseases of the brain. With a strategic focus on clinically validated mechanisms of action with well-defined development and regulatory pathways, Tortugas Neuroscience is committed to creating therapies with meaningful impact for patients worldwide. For more information, please visit: https://www.tortugasneuro.com

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Rachel Ford Hutman

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