Toragen, Inc., Receives Grant to Conduct Studies to Explore Application of TGN-S15 for Premalignant Lesions at Earliest Stages

The next 6 months of scientific studies to investigate the utility in early stage, premalignant lesions of Toragen’s first-in-class small molecule, oral drug candidate TGN-S15 is funded by the Gates Foundation.

SAN DIEGO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Toragen, Inc., an oncology biopharmaceutical company focused on the development of TGN-S15, their oral, small molecule drug candidate, today announced the receipt of a grant from the Gates Foundation. The grant will support research that includes both in vitro and in vivo studies, with the goal of further validating the application of TGN-S15 as a first-in-class small molecule drug candidate that actually inhibits the E5 viral protein produced by HPV once this virus infects human cells.

"This grant from the Gates Foundation will help to investigate an expanded mechanism of action for application of TGN-S15 to early stage, premalignant lesions that result from HPV infection," said Sandra I. Coufal, MD, CEO at Toragen, Inc.

The scientific work will focus on the expansion of specific mechanism of action studies. Key objectives include continued demonstration of utility and expanded application to precancerous HPV+ cells.

This initiative aims to develop and distribute effective treatments for infectious diseases and for women’s health especially in underserved populations with limited access to health care.

About Toragen, Inc.

Toragen is focused on targeting the root cause of HPV-induced dysplasia and cancers. The company has successfully completed a Phase 1 clinical trial.

