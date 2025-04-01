Tony Zook Assumes Role as Chief Executive Officer of NeoGenomics

FT. MYERS, Fla.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--NeoGenomics, Inc. (“NeoGenomics” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: NEO), a leading oncology testing services company, today announced that Tony Zook has officially assumed the role of Chief Executive Officer. A member of the company’s Board of Directors since 2023, Zook brings more than three decades of experience across diagnostics and biopharma, along with a proven track record of leadership in healthcare.





“Tony has a strong command of the healthcare landscape and a deep understanding of the opportunities ahead for NeoGenomics,” said Lynn Tetrault, Chair of the Board. “His experience leading commercial and operational teams, combined with his significant connection to our strategy, make him the right leader to drive our next phase of growth and expand access to critical cancer diagnostics.”

As CEO, Zook will build on NeoGenomics’ momentum while sharpening focus on execution and growth. He will lead the company in delivering diagnostic testing innovation where it’s needed most—within the community oncology setting, where up to 80% of cancer patients receive care. His approach emphasizes operational discipline, strategic partnerships, and expanding access to advanced diagnostics that support precision medicine.

“I’m honored to lead NeoGenomics and excited to help shape the next phase of the company’s journey,” said Zook. “Our strength lies in delivering innovation beyond academic centers and into the community, where most cancer patients are treated. We’re uniquely positioned to translate advances in precision medicine into real-world impact—and I look forward to working with our team to continue expanding that reach in smart, sustainable ways.”

Zook succeeds Chris Smith, who will continue in an advisory role to support a seamless transition.

About NeoGenomics, Inc.

NeoGenomics, Inc. is a premier cancer diagnostics company specializing in cancer genetics testing and information services. We offer one of the most comprehensive oncology-focused testing menus across the cancer continuum, serving oncologists, pathologists, hospital systems, academic centers, and pharmaceutical firms with innovative diagnostic and predictive testing to help them diagnose and treat cancer. Headquartered in Fort Myers, FL, NeoGenomics operates a network of CAP-accredited and CLIA-certified laboratories for full-service sample processing and analysis services throughout the US and a CAP-accredited full-service sample-processing laboratory in Cambridge, United Kingdom.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release includes forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements generally can be identified by the use of words such as “anticipate,” “expect,” “plan,” “could,” “would,” “may,” “will,” “believe,” “estimate,” “forecast,” “goal,” “project,” “guidance,” “plan,” “potential” and other words of similar meaning, although not all forward-looking statements include these words. This press release includes forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements address various matters, including statements regarding improving operational efficiency, returning to profitable growth and its ongoing executive recruitment process. Each forward-looking statement contained in this press release is subject to a number of risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such statement. Applicable risks and uncertainties include, among others, the Company’s ability to identify and implement appropriate financial and operational initiatives to improve performance, to identify and recruit executive candidates, to continue gaining new customers, offer new types of tests, integrate its acquisitions and otherwise implement its business plan, and the risks identified under the heading “Risk Factors” contained in the Company’s Annual Report on Form 10-K, Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q and the Company’s other filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

We caution investors not to place undue reliance on the forward-looking statements contained in this press release. You are encouraged to read our filings with the SEC, available at www.sec.gov, for a discussion of these and other risks and uncertainties. The forward-looking statements in this press release speak only as of the date of this document (unless another date is indicated), and we undertake no obligation to update or revise any of these statements. Our business is subject to substantial risks and uncertainties, including those referenced above. Investors, potential investors, and others should give careful consideration to these risks and uncertainties.

Contacts



Investor Contact

Kendra Sweeney

kendra.sweeney@neogenomics.com

Media Contact

Andrea Sampson

asampson@sampsonprgroup.com