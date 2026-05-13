Tonix Pharmaceuticals to Participate in Two Investor Conferences in May 2026

BERKELEY HEIGHTS, N.J., May 12, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. (Nasdaq: TNXP) ("Tonix" or the "Company"), a fully integrated, commercial biotechnology company, today announced that the management team will participate in two upcoming investor conferences in May 2026.

RBC Capital Markets Global Healthcare Conference

Fireside Chat

Participant: Seth Lederman, M.D., President and Chief Executive Officer of Tonix Pharmaceuticals

Location: New York, New York

Date: May 19, 2026

Time: 1:35 p.m. ET

A.G.P.’s Annual Virtual Healthcare Conference

Fireside Chat

Presenter: Seth Lederman, M.D., President and Chief Executive Officer of Tonix Pharmaceuticals

Location: Virtual

Date: May 20, 2026

Time: 3:00 p.m. ET

Live webcasts and replays will be available under the News & Events tab in the Investors section of the Tonix website at https://ir.tonixpharma.com/.

Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp.

Tonix Pharmaceuticals* is a fully integrated, commercial-stage biotechnology company focused on central nervous system (CNS) and immunology treatments in areas of high unmet medical need. TONMYA® (cyclobenzaprine HCl sublingual tablets 2.8 mg) is the first new treatment for fibromyalgia in adults in more than 15 years. Tonix’s CNS commercial infrastructure supports its marketed products, including its acute migraine products, Zembrace® Symtouch® (sumatriptan injection 3 mg) and Tosymra® (sumatriptan nasal spray 10 mg). Tonix is investigating TONMYA in Phase 2 clinical trials to evaluate its potential in major depressive disorder and acute stress disorder/acute stress reaction. Tonix is also advancing a pipeline of immunology programs, including TNX-4800, a Phase 2 ready long-acting human anti-Borrelia OspA monoclonal antibody (mAb) for the prevention of Lyme disease in the U.S., and TNX-1500, a Phase 2 ready third-generation CD154/CD40 ligand (CD40L) inhibitor for the prevention of kidney transplant rejection. In addition, Tonix is progressing TNX-2900 (intranasal potentiated oxytocin), which is Phase 2 ready for the treatment of Prader-Willi syndrome, a rare disease. To learn more, visit www.tonixpharma.com.

*Tonix’s product development candidates are investigational new drugs or biologics; their efficacy and safety have not been established and have not been approved for any indication.

Zembrace SymTouch and Tosymra are registered trademarks of Tonix Medicines. TONMYA is a registered trademark of Tonix Pharma Limited. All other marks are property of their respective owners.

Forward Looking Statements

Certain statements in this press release are forward-looking within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 including those relating to the completion of the offering, the satisfaction of customary closing conditions, the intended use of proceeds from the offering and other statements that are predictive in nature. These statements may be identified by the use of forward-looking words such as “anticipate,” “believe,” “forecast,” “estimate,” “expect,” and “intend,” among others. There are a number of factors that could cause actual events to differ materially from those indicated by such forward-looking statements. These factors include, but are not limited to, risks related to the failure to successfully launch and commercialize TONMYA® and any of our approved products; risks related to the failure to obtain FDA clearances or approvals and noncompliance with FDA regulations; risks related to the timing and progress of clinical development of our product candidates; our need for additional financing; uncertainties of patent protection and litigation; uncertainties of government or third party payor reimbursement; limited research and development efforts and dependence upon third parties; and substantial competition. As with any pharmaceutical under development, there are significant risks in the development, regulatory approval and commercialization of new products. Tonix does not undertake an obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statement. Investors should read the risk factors set in the Company’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2025, as filed with the SEC on March 12, 2026, and periodic reports filed with the SEC on or after the date thereof. Tonix does not undertake an obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statement. All of Tonix’s forward-looking statements are expressly qualified by all such risk factors and other cautionary statements. The information set forth herein speaks only as of the date thereof.

Investor Contacts

Jessica Morris

Tonix Pharmaceuticals

investor.relations@tonixpharma.com

(862) 799-8599

Brian Korb

astr partners

(917) 653-5122

brian.korb@astrpartners.com

Media Contacts

Deborah Elson

Tonix Pharmaceuticals

deborah.elson@tonixpharma.com

Ray Jordan

Putnam Insights

ray@putnaminsights.com