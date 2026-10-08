TOMI Environmental Solutions, Inc. Reports Preliminary Third Quarter 2026 Revenue of $2.5 Million, Up 27% Year-Over-Year

Recognized sales and the full open order book together total $9 million; $1.7 million booked for the fourth quarter

FREDERICK, Md., Oct. 08, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TOMI Environmental Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ: TOMZ), a global leader specializing in disinfection and decontamination utilizing its premier Binary Ionization Technology platform through the manufacturing, licensing, servicing, and selling of its SteraMist iHP products and services, today provided a preliminary sales update for the third quarter ended September 30, 2026.

Preliminary revenue for the third quarter of 2026 was $2.5 million, a 27% increase compared with the third quarter of 2025, and sequential revenue increased 13% over the second quarter of 2026.

$9 Million as of September 30, 2026, in year-to-date recognized revenue plus open order book;

$1.7 million booked for the fourth quarter of 2026;

BIT Solution, Mobile Equipment, and Services were all up in comparison to last year’s third quarter;

Revenue has increased sequentially in each of the past four quarters; and

Preliminary third-quarter gross margin is also expected to exceed the second quarter level.



Demand is up across the TOMI portfolio — revenue combined with full backlog at the close of the third quarter of 2026 when compared to the full calendar year of 2025: Mobile Equipment Sales are up 107%, Services at 77%, and integrated automated projects reflect an increase of 330%. BIT Solution at the end of 2026 is projected to surpass last year’s total. Together, these results show growth that is not concentrated in a single product line, but spread across equipment, services, and higher-value automated projects.

At the end of the third quarter, the open order book stood at $2.5 million, up from $2.2 million at the close of the second quarter and has held at or above that level even as orders continue to be fulfilled and removed from the book. New orders are replacing completed work and adding to the backlog, which is consistent with the Company’s focus on integrated automated special solutions and support services.

“Third quarter revenue of $2.5 million, up 27% from the same period last year, reflects continued demand across our business,” said E.J. Shane, Chief Operating Officer of TOMI Environmental Solutions, Inc. “With $1.7 million already booked for the fourth quarter, and with recognized sales and our full open order book together totaling $9 million and climbing.”

“As we continue to evaluate potential merger candidates, we are excited about our current position in the marketplace,” said Dr. Halden Shane, Chief Executive Officer and Chairman of the Board of TOMI Environmental Solutions, Inc. “We feel that the fourth quarter will be profitable, and we expect continued profitability into the foreseeable future. We feel our position heading into the final three months of the year puts us on track to hit our $12 million target for the 2026 year provided all the chess pieces fall into place. This is all due to having the best disinfection decontamination technology in the world and the unfettered loyalty from our 16 employees and over 1500 of our determined and decisive clients.”

The Company expects to report its complete third quarter financial results in its Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q.

For more information about SteraMist and TOMI Environmental Solutions, visit SteraMist.com.

About TOMI™ Environmental Solutions, Inc.: Innovating for a safer world®

TOMI™ Environmental Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:TOMZ) is a global decontamination and infection prevention company, providing environmental solutions for indoor surface disinfection through the manufacturing, sales and licensing of its premier Binary Ionization Technology® (BIT™) platform. Invented under a defense grant in association with the Defense Advanced Research Projects Agency (DARPA) of the U.S. Department of Defense, BIT™ solution utilizes a low percentage Hydrogen Peroxide as its only active ingredient to produce a fog of ionized Hydrogen Peroxide (iHP™). Represented by the SteraMist® brand of products, iHP™ produces a germ-killing aerosol that works like a visual non-caustic gas.

TOMI products are designed to service a broad spectrum of commercial structures, including, but not limited to, hospitals and medical facilities, cruise ships, office buildings, hotel and motel rooms, schools, restaurants, meat and produce processing facilities, military barracks, police and fire departments, and athletic facilities. TOMI products and services have also been used in single-family homes and multi-unit residences.

TOMI develops training programs and application protocols for its clients and is a member in good standing with The American Biological Safety Association, The American Association of Tissue Banks, Association for Professionals in Infection Control and Epidemiology, Society for Healthcare Epidemiology of America, America Seed Trade Association, and The Restoration Industry Association.

For additional information, please visit https://www.steramist.com or contact us at info@tomimist.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements that are based on current expectations, estimates, forecasts and projections of future performance based on management’s judgment, beliefs, current trends, and anticipated product performance. These forward-looking statements include, without limitation, statements relating to preliminary financial results, including preliminary revenue information, estimated open orders, BIT Solution sales, and estimated total integration pipeline, expected revenue growth in 2026 and beyond, TOMI’s products and services to serve the life sciences sector, and the ability to complete delivery of products and services pursuant to purchase orders. Forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in the forward-looking statements. These may include, but are not limited to, our ability to acquire new customers and expands sales; our projected revenue and revenue recognized from anticipated future purchase orders, invoiced orders, and contracts, our ability to maintain and manage growth and generate sales (equipment and consumable), our reliance on a single or a few products for a majority of revenues; the general business and economic conditions; and other risks as described in our SEC filings, including our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2025 filed by us with the SEC and other periodic reports we filed with the SEC. The information provided in this document is based upon the facts and circumstances known at this time. Other unknown or unpredictable factors or underlying assumptions subsequently proving to be incorrect could cause actual results to differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements. Although we believe that the expectations reflected in the forward-looking statements are reasonable, we cannot guarantee future results, level of activity, performance, or achievements. You should not place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements. All information provided in this press release is as of today’s date, unless otherwise stated, and we undertake no duty to update such information, except as required under applicable law.

INVESTOR RELATIONS CONTACT:

John Nesbett/Zach Nevas

IMS Investor Relations

tomi@imsinvestorrelations.com