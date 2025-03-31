TIVDAK® (tisotumab vedotin) Approved by European Commission for Previously Treated Recurrent or Metastatic Cervical Cancer

TIVDAK ® is the first and only antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) approved to treat recurrent or metastatic cervical cancer with disease progression on or after systemic therapy

In the global Phase 3 innovaTV 301 clinical trial TIVDAK demonstrated superior overall survival compared to chemotherapy

TIVDAK is approved for the treatment of recurrent or metastatic cervical cancer in the European Union, United States and Japan

COPENHAGEN, Denmark--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Genmab A/S (Nasdaq: GMAB) announced today that the European Commission (EC) has granted marketing authorization for TIVDAK® (tisotumab vedotin), an antibody-drug conjugate (ADC), as monotherapy treatment for adult patients with recurrent or metastatic cervical cancer with disease progression on or after systemic therapy. TIVDAK is the first and only ADC to be granted European Union (EU) marketing authorization for people living with recurrent or metastatic cervical cancer.





Despite progress in cervical cancer prevention and early detection, there remains a high need for new treatment options, particularly in advanced forms of the disease. In fact, cervical cancer is the fourth most common cause of cancer death among women globally.i In the European Union, cervical cancer is the 11th most frequently occurring cancer among women.ii Up to 15% of adults with cervical cancer present with metastatic disease at diagnosisiii,iv and, for those diagnosed at earlier stages who receive treatment, up to 61%v will experience disease recurrence. For these patients, the prognosis can be poor.vi

“Recurrent or metastatic cervical cancer is a devastating disease, and patients can face a difficult treatment journey with limited options,” said Ignace Vergote, M.D., Ph.D., University Hospitals Leuven, co-founder of European Network of Gynaecological Oncological Trial groups (ENGOT), and lead investigator on the innovaTV 301 clinical trial. “In clinical trials, TIVDAK demonstrated a superior overall survival benefit and manageable safety profile compared to chemotherapy, supporting its position to become a potential new standard of care in this setting with a novel mechanism of action. This approval is an important step forward in the treatment landscape for advanced cervical cancer.”

The approval is supported by data from the global, randomized, Phase 3 innovaTV 301 trial (NCT04697628) that evaluated the efficacy and safety of TIVDAK compared to chemotherapy in patients with advanced or recurrent cervical cancer who were previously treated with chemotherapy. The trial met its primary endpoint of overall survival (OS), demonstrating a 30% reduction in risk of death (HR: 0.70 [95% CI: 0.54-0.89], two-sided p=0.0038) compared to chemotherapy. Median OS was 11.5 months [95% CI: 9.8-14.9] among patients treated with TIVDAK compared to 9.5 months [95% CI: 7.9-10.7] for patients who received chemotherapy. Secondary endpoints of progression-free survival (PFS) and confirmed objective response rate (ORR) were also met, further validating its clinical benefit. PFS results were statistically significant, with TIVDAK demonstrating a 33% reduction in the risk of disease progression compared with chemotherapy (HR: 0.67 [95% CI, 0.54-0.82], p<0.0001). Data from the innovaTV 204 (NCT03438396) pivotal Phase 2 single-arm clinical trial evaluating TIVDAK as monotherapy in patients with previously treated recurrent or metastatic cervical cancer was also included in the marketing authorization application (MAA).

The most common (≥25%) adverse reactions, including laboratory abnormalities, in patients receiving tisotumab vedotin were peripheral neuropathy (39%), nausea (37%), epistaxis (33%), conjunctivitis (32%), alopecia (31%), anaemia (27%), and diarrhoea (25%).

“We recognize the urgent need to accelerate science and innovate new treatment options for gynecologic cancers, including cervical cancer,” said Brad Bailey, Executive Vice President and Chief Commercial Officer of Genmab. “The European Commission approval of TIVDAK marks a milestone in our work to transform the treatment paradigm and help improve outcomes for patients. As the first medicine that Genmab will bring to patients in Europe independently, we’re committed to bringing this important option to as many patients in Europe with previously treated recurrent or metastatic cervical cancer as possible.”

About the innovaTV 301 Trial

The innovaTV 301 trial (NCT04697628) is a global, 1:1 randomized, open-label Phase 3 trial evaluating tisotumab vedotin versus investigator’s choice of single agent chemotherapy (topotecan, vinorelbine, gemcitabine, irinotecan or pemetrexed) in 502 patients with recurrent or metastatic cervical cancer who received one or two prior systemic regimens in the recurrent or metastatic setting.

Patients with recurrent or metastatic cervical cancer with squamous cell, adenocarcinoma or adenosquamous histology, and disease progression during or after treatment with chemotherapy doublet +/- bevacizumab and an anti-PD-(L)1 agent (if eligible) are included. The primary endpoint was overall survival. The main secondary outcomes were progression-free survival and objective response rate.

The study was conducted by Seagen, which was acquired by Pfizer in December 2023, in collaboration with Genmab, European Network of Gynaecological Oncological Trial Groups (ENGOT, study number ENGOT cx-12) and the Gynecologic Oncology Group (GOG) Foundation (study number GOG 3057), as well as other global gynecological oncology cooperative groups. For more information about the Phase 3 innovaTV 301 clinical trial and other clinical trials with tisotumab vedotin, please visit www.clinicaltrials.gov.

About Tisotumab Vedotin

Tisotumab vedotin (approved under the brand name TIVDAK® in the EU, U.S. and Japan) is an antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) composed of Genmab’s human monoclonal antibody directed to tissue factor (TF) and Pfizer’s ADC technology that utilizes a protease-cleavable linker that covalently attaches the microtubule-disrupting agent monomethyl auristatin E (MMAE) to the antibody. Nonclinical data suggest that the anticancer activity of tisotumab vedotin is due to the binding of the ADC to TF-expressing cancer cells, followed by internalization of the ADC-TF complex and release of MMAE via proteolytic cleavage. MMAE disrupts the microtubule network of actively dividing cells, leading to cell cycle arrest and apoptotic cell death. In vitro, tisotumab vedotin also mediates antibody-dependent cellular phagocytosis and antibody-dependent cellular cytotoxicity.

About the Pfizer and Genmab Collaboration

Tisotumab vedotin is co-developed and co-commercialized globally by Genmab and Pfizer, under an agreement in which the companies share costs and profits.

With respect to the commercialization of tisotumab vedotin in previously treated recurrent or metastatic cervical cancer, Genmab leads commercialization in Europe and all other regions globally, outside the United States and China. In these regions, Pfizer partners with Genmab and Zai Lab, respectively, on commercialization.

Pfizer is currently the marketing authorization holder (MAH) for tisotumab vedotin in the European Union. This responsibility is expected to transfer to Genmab in 2025.

TIVDAK® (tisotumab vedotin-tftv) U.S. Indication and Important Safety Information

Indication

TIVDAK is a tissue factor-directed antibody and microtubule inhibitor conjugate indicated for the treatment of adult patients with recurrent or metastatic cervical cancer with disease progression on or after chemotherapy.

Important Safety Information

BOXED WARNING: OCULAR TOXICITY

TIVDAK can cause severe ocular toxicities resulting in changes in vision, including severe vision loss, and corneal ulceration. Conduct an ophthalmic exam, including an assessment of ocular symptoms, visual acuity, and slit lamp exam of the anterior segment of the eye prior to initiation of TIVDAK, prior to every cycle for the first nine cycles, and as clinically indicated. Adhere to the required premedication and eye care before, during, and after infusion. Withhold TIVDAK until improvement and resume, reduce the dose, or permanently discontinue, based on severity.

Warnings and Precautions

Ocular adverse reactions: TIVDAK can cause severe ocular adverse reactions, including conjunctivitis, keratopathy (keratitis, punctate keratitis, and ulcerative keratitis), and dry eye (increased lacrimation, eye pain, eye discharge, pruritus, irritation, and foreign body sensation), that may lead to changes in vision and/or corneal ulceration.

Ocular adverse reactions occurred in 55% of patients with cervical cancer treated with TIVDAK across clinical trials. The most common were conjunctivitis (32%), dry eye (24%), keratopathy (17%), and blepharitis (5%). Grade 3 ocular adverse reactions occurred in 3.3% of patients, including severe ulcerative keratitis in 1.2% of patients. Nine patients (2.1%) experienced ulcerative keratitis (including one with perforation requiring corneal transplantation), six (1.4%) conjunctival ulcer, four (0.9%) corneal erosion, two (0.5%) conjunctival erosion, and two (0.5%) symblepharon.

In innovaTV 301, 8 patients (3.2%) experienced delayed ocular adverse reactions occurring more than 30 days after discontinuation of TIVDAK. These adverse reactions included 3 patients with ulcerative keratitis, and one patient (each) with keratitis, punctate keratitis and corneal erosion, blepharitis and conjunctival hyperemia, conjunctival scar, and conjunctivitis and xerophthalmia.

Refer patients to an eye care provider to conduct an ophthalmic exam prior to initiation of TIVDAK, prior to every cycle for the first nine cycles, and as clinically indicated. The exam should include visual acuity, slit lamp exam of the anterior segment of the eye, and an assessment of normal eye movement and ocular signs or symptoms which include dry or irritated eyes, eye secretions, or blurry vision.

Adhere to the required premedication and eye care before, during, and after infusion to reduce the risk of ocular adverse reactions. Monitor for ocular toxicity and promptly refer patients to an eye care provider for any new or worsening ocular signs and symptoms. Withhold, reduce, or permanently discontinue TIVDAK based on the severity or persistence of the ocular adverse reaction.

Peripheral Neuropathy (PN) occurred in 39% of cervical cancer patients treated with TIVDAK across clinical trials; 6% of patients experienced Grade 3 PN. PN adverse reactions included peripheral sensory neuropathy (23%), PN (5%), paresthesia (3.8%), peripheral sensorimotor neuropathy (3.3%), muscular weakness (2.8%), and peripheral motor neuropathy (2.4%). One patient with another tumor type treated with TIVDAK at the recommended dose developed Guillain-Barre syndrome.

Monitor patients for signs and symptoms of neuropathy such as paresthesia, tingling or a burning sensation, neuropathic pain, muscle weakness, or dysesthesia. For new or worsening PN, withhold, then dose reduce, or permanently discontinue TIVDAK based on the severity of PN.

Hemorrhage occurred in 51% of cervical cancer patients treated with TIVDAK across clinical trials. The most common all grade hemorrhage adverse reaction was epistaxis (33%). Grade 3 hemorrhage occurred in 4% of patients.

Monitor patients for signs and symptoms of hemorrhage. For patients experiencing pulmonary or central nervous system hemorrhage, permanently discontinue TIVDAK. For Grade ≥2 hemorrhage in any other location, withhold until bleeding has resolved, blood hemoglobin is stable, there is no bleeding diathesis that could increase the risk of continuing therapy, and there is no anatomical or pathologic condition that can increase the risk of hemorrhage recurrence. After resolution, either resume treatment or permanently discontinue TIVDAK.

Pneumonitis that is severe, life-threatening, or fatal can occur in patients treated with antibody-drug conjugates containing vedotin, including TIVDAK. Among cervical cancer patients treated with TIVDAK across clinical trials, 4 patients (0.9%) experienced pneumonitis, including 1 patient who had a fatal outcome.

Monitor patients for pulmonary symptoms of pneumonitis. Symptoms may include hypoxia, cough, dyspnea or interstitial infiltrates on radiologic exams. Infectious, neoplastic, and other causes for such symptoms should be excluded through appropriate investigations. Withhold TIVDAK for patients who develop persistent or recurrent Grade 2 pneumonitis and consider dose reduction. Permanently discontinue TIVDAK in all patients with Grade 3 or 4 pneumonitis.

Severe cutaneous adverse reactions (SCAR), including events of fatal or life-threatening Stevens-Johnson syndrome (SJS), can occur in patients treated with TIVDAK. SCAR occurred in 1.6% of cervical cancer patients treated with TIVDAK across clinical trials. Grade ≥3 SCAR occurred in 0.5% of patients, including 1 patient who had a fatal outcome.

Monitor patients for signs or symptoms of SCAR, which include target lesions, worsening skin reactions, blistering or peeling of the skin, painful sores in mouth, nose, throat, or genital area, fever or flu-like symptoms, and swollen lymph nodes. If signs or symptoms of SCAR occur, withhold TIVDAK until the etiology of the reaction has been determined. Early consultation with a specialist is recommended to ensure greater diagnostic accuracy and appropriate management. Permanently discontinue TIVDAK for confirmed Grade 3 or 4 SCAR, including SJS.

Embryo-fetal toxicity: TIVDAK can cause fetal harm when administered to a pregnant woman. Advise patients of the potential risk to a fetus. Advise females of reproductive potential to use effective contraception during treatment with TIVDAK and for 2 months after the last dose. Advise male patients with female partners of reproductive potential to use effective contraception during treatment with TIVDAK and for 4 months after the last dose.

Adverse Reactions

Across clinical trials of TIVDAK in 425 patients with r/mCC, the most common (≥25%) adverse reactions, including laboratory abnormalities, were hemoglobin decreased (45%), PN (39%), conjunctival adverse reactions (38%), nausea (37%), fatigue (36%), aspartate aminotransferase increased (33%), epistaxis (33%), alopecia (31%), alanine aminotransferase increased (30%), and hemorrhage (28%).

innovaTV 301 Study: 250 patients with r/mCC with disease progression on or after systemic therapy

Serious adverse reactions occurred in 33% of patients receiving TIVDAK; the most common (≥2%) were urinary tract infection (4.8%), small intestinal obstruction (2.4%), sepsis, abdominal pain, and hemorrhage (each 2%). Fatal adverse reactions occurred in 1.6% of patients who received TIVDAK, including acute kidney injury, pneumonia, sepsis, and SJS (each 0.4%).

Adverse reactions leading to permanent discontinuation occurred in 15% of patients receiving TIVDAK; the most common (≥3%) were PN and ocular adverse reactions (each 6%). Adverse reactions leading to dose interruption occurred in 39% of patients receiving TIVDAK; the most common (≥3%) were ocular adverse reactions (16%) and PN (6%). Adverse reactions leading to dose reduction occurred in 30% of patients receiving TIVDAK; the most common (≥3%) were PN and ocular adverse reactions (each 10%). The ocular adverse reactions included conjunctival disorders (4.8%), keratopathy (4%), and dry eye (0.8%).

innovaTV 204 Study: 101 patients with r/mCC with disease progression on or after chemotherapy

Serious adverse reactions occurred in 43% of patients; the most common (≥3%) were ileus (6%), hemorrhage (5%), pneumonia (4%), PN, sepsis, constipation, and pyrexia (each 3%). Fatal adverse reactions occurred in 4% of patients who received TIVDAK, including septic shock, pneumonitis, sudden death, and multisystem organ failure (each 1%).

Adverse reactions leading to permanent discontinuation occurred in 13% of patients receiving TIVDAK; the most common (≥3%) were PN (5%) and corneal adverse reactions (4%). Adverse reactions leading to dose interruption occurred in 47% of patients; the most common (≥3%) were PN (8%), conjunctival adverse reactions, and hemorrhage (each 4%). Adverse reactions leading to dose reduction occurred in 23% of patients; the most common (≥3%) were conjunctival adverse reactions (9%) and corneal adverse reactions (8%).

Drug Interactions

Strong CYP3A4 inhibitors: Concomitant use with strong CYP3A4 inhibitors may increase unconjugated monomethyl auristatin E (MMAE) exposure, which may increase the risk of TIVDAK adverse reactions. Closely monitor patients for TIVDAK adverse reactions.

Use in Specific Populations

Moderate or severe hepatic impairment: MMAE exposure and adverse reactions are increased. Avoid use.

Lactation: Advise lactating women not to breastfeed during TIVDAK treatment and for at least 3 weeks after the last dose.

Please see full U.S. prescribing information, including BOXED WARNING for TIVDAK here.

About Genmab

Genmab is an international biotechnology company with a core purpose of guiding its unstoppable team to strive toward improving the lives of patients with innovative and differentiated antibody therapeutics. For more than 25 years, its passionate, innovative and collaborative team has invented next-generation antibody technology platforms and leveraged translational, quantitative and data sciences, resulting in a proprietary pipeline including bispecific T-cell engagers, antibody-drug conjugates, next-generation immune checkpoint modulators and effector function-enhanced antibodies. By 2030, Genmab’s vision is to transform the lives of people with cancer and other serious diseases with knock-your-socks-off (KYSO®) antibody medicines.

Established in 1999, Genmab is headquartered in Copenhagen, Denmark, with international presence across North America, Europe and Asia Pacific. For more information, please visit Genmab.com and follow us on LinkedIn and X.

