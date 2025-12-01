Tiger BioSciences Highlights Key Findings from Study on Multi-Layer Placental Allografts

CONSHOHOCKEN, Pa., Nov. 28, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Tiger BioSciences is drawing attention to a foundational study that continues to shape the future of Cellular Acellular and Matrix like Products (CAMPs). Published in the International Journal of Molecular Sciences, the research compares 2-, 3-, and 4-layer placental-derived allografts, offering critical insights into how structural preservation influences biochemical composition.

The human placenta has long been valued in clinical wound care for its extracellular matrix (ECM), collagen content, and growth factors. Tiger BioSciences offers advanced allograft technologies in multiple configurations. Options include a two-layer amnion, a full thickness placental membrane incorporating the amnion, intermediate layer (IL), and chorion, as well as a four-layer construct composed of the full thickness placental tissue with an additional amnion layer.

Key Findings:

All three allograft technologies retained the original relevant characteristics of the placental membrane.

Collagen content was twice as high in the 4-layer allograft compared to 2- and 3-layer versions.

ECM components such as elastin, proteoglycans, and hyaluronic acid were more abundant in the 3- and 4-layer allografts.

Key proteins including ANG-2, EGF, PDGF-AA, and VEGF were present in all constructs, with higher retention in the 3- and 4-layer designs.

"These findings highlight the critical role of placental allograft composition," said Garrett Grinsfelder, President of Tiger Wound Care. "This study shows that each layer of preserved placental tissue is rich in extracellular matrix (ECM), collagens and key native proteins."

The study highlights Tiger BioSciences' commitment to advancing allograft science through advanced tissue engineering. As clinicians seek proven effective tools for chronic and acute wound management, multi-layer placental technologies offer a biologically robust solution grounded in scientific evidence.

To access the full study, visit https://www.mdpi.com/1422-0067/26/7/3406

About Tiger BioSciences

Tiger BioSciences is a vertically integrated cell and tissue technology company entrenched in every aspect of recovery, processing, technology development, R&D, and distribution of groundbreaking Cellular, Acellular, Matrix-like Products (CAMPs). Through its companies, Tiger BioSciences functions as a tissue recovery agency, processing and technology innovator, and trusted commercial partners to clinicians.

At its core, Tiger BioSciences is committed to patients, providers, and the donor families whose selfless contributions make these innovations possible.

Singh, P., Easley, A., Menchaca, K. T., Fanniel, V., Gomez, R., Marquez, J., & Hill, S. (2025). Comparative Study of Placental Allografts with Distinct Layer Composition. International Journal of Molecular Sciences, 26(7), 3406. https://doi.org/10.3390/ijms26073406

