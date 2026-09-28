Thermo Fisher Scientific to Hold Earnings Conference Call on Wednesday, October 21, 2026

WALTHAM, Mass.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE: TMO), the world leader in serving science, announced that it will release its financial results for the third quarter 2026 before the market opens on Wednesday, October 21, 2026, and will hold a conference call on the same day at 7:00 a.m. ET. During the call, the company will discuss its financial performance, as well as future expectations.

The call will be webcast live on the “Investors” section of our website, www.thermofisher.com under the subheading “News, Events and Presentations”. You can access the conference call by dialing (833) 461-5787 within the U.S. or +1 (585) 542-9983 outside the U.S. The access code is 500554659.

The earnings press release and related information can also be found on the “Investors” section of our website, under the subheading “Financials”. A replay will be available under “News, Events & Presentations” until the next quarterly earnings call.

About Thermo Fisher Scientific

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. is the world leader in serving science, with annual revenue over $45 billion. Our Mission is to enable our customers to make the world healthier, cleaner and safer. Whether our customers are accelerating life sciences research, solving complex analytical challenges, increasing productivity in their laboratories, improving patient health through diagnostics or the development and manufacture of life-changing therapies, we are here to support them. Our global team delivers an unrivaled combination of innovative technologies, purchasing convenience and pharmaceutical services through our industry-leading brands, including Thermo Scientific, Applied Biosystems, Invitrogen, Gibco, Fisher Scientific, Unity Lab Services, Patheon and PPD. For more information, please visit www.thermofisher.com.

Media Contact Information:

Sandy Pound

Phone: 781-622-1223

E-mail: sandy.pound@thermofisher.com

Website: www.thermofisher.com



Investor Contact Information:

Rafael Tejada

Phone: 781-622-1356

E-mail: rafael.tejada@thermofisher.com