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Press Releases

Thermo Fisher Scientific to Hold Earnings Conference Call on Thursday, April 23, 2026

April 2, 2026 | 
1 min read

WALTHAM, Mass.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE: TMO), the world leader in serving science, announced that it will release its financial results for the first quarter 2026 before the market opens on Thursday, April 23, 2026, and will hold a conference call on the same day at 8:30 a.m. ET. During the call, the company will discuss its financial performance, as well as future expectations.



The call will be webcast live on the “Investors” section of our website, www.thermofisher.com. You can access the conference call by dialing (833) 470-1428 within the U.S. or +1 (646) 844-6383 outside the U.S. The access code is 723173.

The earnings press release and related information can also be found in that section of our website, under the heading “Financials”. A replay of the call will be available under “News, Events & Presentations” through Wednesday, July 22, 2026.

About Thermo Fisher Scientific

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. is the world leader in serving science, with annual revenue over $40 billion. Our Mission is to enable our customers to make the world healthier, cleaner and safer. Whether our customers are accelerating life sciences research, solving complex analytical challenges, increasing productivity in their laboratories, improving patient health through diagnostics or the development and manufacture of life-changing therapies, we are here to support them. Our global team delivers an unrivaled combination of innovative technologies, purchasing convenience and pharmaceutical services through our industry-leading brands, including Thermo Scientific, Applied Biosystems, Invitrogen, Fisher Scientific, Unity Lab Services, Patheon and PPD. For more information, please visit www.thermofisher.com.


Contacts

Media Contact Information:
Sandy Pound
Phone: 781-622-1223
E-mail: sandy.pound@thermofisher.com
Website: www.thermofisher.com

Investor Contact Information:
Rafael Tejada
Phone: 781-622-1356
E-mail: rafael.tejada@thermofisher.com

Massachusetts Events Earnings
Thermo Fisher Scientific
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