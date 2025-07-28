Thermo Fisher Scientific Showcases Diagnostics Solutions Designed to Meet Evolving Global Healthcare Demands at ADLM 2025

Comprehensive portfolio—from women’s health to allergy, autoimmune and oncology testing—advances laboratory processes through the ability to provide earlier and more efficient detection and diagnosis

CHICAGO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Thermo Fisher Scientific, the world leader in serving science, showcases its innovations in improving clinical and diagnostic laboratory efficiency and workflow optimization during the Association for Diagnostics & Laboratory Medicine Conference (ADLM), July 27-31, 2025, in Chicago, Ill. The company debuts two new solutions, LabLink360™* and Thermo Scientific™ MAS™ Max quality controls, designed to support quality control assurance and streamline workflows in clinical laboratories. It also features its rapid next-generation sequencing (NGS) technology, recently approved by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA), the Oncomine™ Dx Express Test on the Ion Torrent™ Genexus™ Dx Integrated Sequencer, for use as a companion diagnostic for Dizal’s ZEGFROVY® (sunvozertinib) and for tumor profiling applications.

“Our solutions harness our scientific expertise to enhance care by enabling earlier and more precise detection and diagnosis. In partnership with our customers, we’re working every day to bring better, faster and safer diagnostics to all patients,” said Puneet Sarin, senior vice president and president, specialty diagnostics at Thermo Fisher. “At Thermo Fisher, we are committed to advancing diagnostics that address today’s most pressing global health challenges by boosting efficiency and reducing overall laboratory costs — ultimately driving more optimal patient care.”

Harnessing Innovation for Quality Assurance, Efficiency and Sustainability in the Clinical Lab

Clinical laboratories rely on quality assurance programs (QAPs) to ensure test result accuracy, which is essential for proper diagnosis and treatment. In resource-limited settings, a QAP that delivers quick, actionable insights can ease operational bottlenecks, improve workflow efficiency and enhance data-driven decisions. Thermo Fisher’s new LabLink360 is a next-generation QAP software designed to help enhance patient safety, reduce errors and elevate healthcare quality. It features Sigma-metric analysis, a global benchmarking tool that helps labs assess performance and optimize quality control parameters based on results.

Thermo Fisher also recently launched the Thermo Scientific MAS Omni•CORE™ Max load-and-go quality controls (QC) to help simplify and automate lab workflows, allowing lab technicians to be more efficient and focus more on delivering fast and accurate patient results. The Omni•CORE Max QCs are part of a portfolio of QCs for clinical diagnostic testing, including the MAS Diabetes Max, which can help labs reduce daily QC bottles by up to 54% and lot-to-lot validations by up to 77%.**

Beyond supporting the improved efficiency of laboratories, Thermo Fisher is also committed to supporting customers’ sustainability initiatives. While most labs print patient results, QC, calibrations and other instrument data and place them in storage, this practice contributes to a staggering environmental impact. The company will present a poster and a micro-lecture explaining the transformative benefits of transitioning to a paperless laboratory environment.

Targeting Unmet Diagnostic Needs

Approximately 85% of patients in the U.S. receive cancer care in community settings. However, these sites have historically lacked consistent access to rapid and reliable next-generation sequencing, which is playing a growing role in informing precision oncology treatment decisions. At ADLM, the company will present its rapid NGS solution, the Oncomine Dx Express Test on the Ion Torrent Genexus Integrated Sequencer. Available as both an RUO solution and for clinical use on the Genexus Dx System, more care teams can now access NGS results in as little as 24 hours*** to help make more informed treatment recommendations for their patients, while also sparing patients from unnecessary delays, procedures and uncertainty.

Also helping expand vital testing the company will highlight its PreClara™ Ratio,**** cleared in 2023 and previously known as B·R·A·H·M·S™ sFlt-1/PlGF KRYPTOR™ Test System, which offers clarity in assessing the risk of developing preeclampsia with severe features in hospitalized pregnant women within two weeks of testing. As the first FDA-cleared biomarker test for preeclampsia risk assessment, the PreClara Ratio provides reliable, quantifiable results with excellent analytical and clinical performance. When combined with other laboratory tests and standard clinical assessment, the PreClara Ratio may enable more informed clinical decisions, with the aim of improving health outcomes for both mothers and their babies.

Thermo Fisher will also highlight its EXENT® Solution, a fully integrated and automated mass spectrometry system designed to transform diagnosis and assessment for patients with monoclonal gammopathies, including multiple myeloma. The EXENT Solution enables more sensitive analytical methods that can differentiate between patient subsets without requiring invasive bone marrow biopsy techniques too early. It is currently available for clinical use in Brazil, Belgium, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, New Zealand, Spain, the United Kingdom, Switzerland and Australia.

Thermo Fisher is also presenting its latest solutions for allergy and autoimmune diagnostics, oncology, women’s health and quality control testing. In the booth, attendees can engage with a series of dynamic micro-lectures designed to advance industry knowledge and clinical expertise. These sessions cover a wide range of diagnostic topics and innovations, offering valuable insights into improving testing efficiency, patient outcomes and disease detection strategies.

For more information on Thermo Fisher’s activities at ADLM, please visit www.thermofisher.com/adlm or conference booth (2812) to experience the full breadth of Thermo Fisher’s diagnostic solutions.

* Not yet commercially available.

**Will vary for each laboratory depending on the configuration. Data on file.

***Timing varies by number of samples and type of run.

****Brand trademarked in the U.S. only.

About Thermo Fisher Scientific

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. is the world leader in serving science, with annual revenue over $40 billion. Our Mission is to enable our customers to make the world healthier, cleaner and safer. Whether our customers are accelerating life sciences research, solving complex analytical challenges, increasing productivity in their laboratories, improving patient health through diagnostics or the development and manufacture of life-changing therapies, we are here to support them. Our global team delivers an unrivaled combination of innovative technologies, purchasing convenience and pharmaceutical services through our industry-leading brands, including Thermo Scientific, Applied Biosystems, Invitrogen, Fisher Scientific, Unity Lab Services, Patheon and PPD. For more information, please visit www.thermofisher.com.

Media Contact Information:

Jessika Parry, Greenough

419-266-4016

jparry@greenoughagency.com