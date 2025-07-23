Thermo Fisher Scientific Reports Second Quarter 2025 Results

WALTHAM, Mass.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE: TMO), the world leader in serving science, today reported its financial results for the second quarter ended June 28, 2025.
Second Quarter Highlights
- Second quarter revenue grew 3% to $10.85 billion.
- Second quarter GAAP diluted earnings per share (EPS) grew 6% to $4.28.
- Second quarter adjusted EPS was $5.36.
- Delivered excellent operational performance in the quarter, reflecting active management of our company in the macroenvironment demonstrating the strength of our proven growth strategy and the power of the PPI Business System.
Advanced our proven growth strategy, launching a range of high-impact innovation, strengthening our industry-leading commercial engine and deepening our trusted partner status with customers during the quarter to enable scientific breakthroughs and maximize customer productivity. Highlights include:
- Launched next-generation instruments including the Thermo Scientific™ Orbitrap™ Astral™ Zoom mass spectrometer, Thermo Scientific™ Orbitrap™ Excedion™ Pro mass spectrometer, and the Thermo Scientific™ Krios™ 5 Cryo-TEM. These instruments help researchers deepen the understanding of complex diseases, advance precision medicine, and enable the development of new therapies. We also expanded the DynaDrive™ single-use bioreactor portfolio for drug production to include a new first-of-its kind bench scale system, enabling meaningful workflow efficiencies and seamless scale-up from the bench to commercialization.
- The significant benefits of the Accelerator™ Drug Development solution were further validated by the publication of a Tufts Center study, which demonstrated that our integrated CDMO and CRO offerings can significantly shorten development timelines and deliver strong ROI for customers.
- Leveraged our PPI Business System to enable outstanding execution. PPI is helping us adjust our supply chains in the tariff environment and to actively manage our cost base.
- Reflecting our trusted partner status, shortly after the quarter ended, we expanded our strategic partnership with Sanofi to acquire its Ridgefield, New Jersey sterile fill-finish site, supporting Sanofi’s portfolio of therapies and expanding U.S. capacity to meet growing demand from pharma and biotech customers.
“Our exceptional team continues to execute at a high level, enabling customer success while navigating the macroenvironment. The agility of our organization, powered by the PPI Business System, allowed us to effectively adapt to current market conditions, actively manage our cost base, and deliver strong operational results in the second quarter,” said Marc N. Casper, chairman, president, and chief executive officer of Thermo Fisher Scientific.
Casper added: “Our trusted partner status is resonating strongly with our customers allowing us to continue to drive market share gains and highlights our unique ability to enable their success in all market environments. We’ve made very good progress through the halfway point in the year, which positions us well to deliver on our 2025 commitments, while building an even brighter future for our company.”
Second Quarter 2025
Revenue for the quarter grew 3% to $10.85 billion in 2025, versus $10.54 billion in the second quarter of 2024. Organic revenue growth was 2%.
GAAP Earnings Results
GAAP diluted EPS in the second quarter of 2025 was $4.28, versus $4.04 in the second quarter of 2024. GAAP operating income for the second quarter of 2025 was $1.83 billion, compared with $1.82 billion in the year-ago quarter. GAAP operating margin was 16.9%, compared with 17.3% in the second quarter of 2024.
Non-GAAP Earnings Results
Adjusted EPS in the second quarter of 2025 was $5.36, versus $5.37 in the second quarter of 2024. Adjusted operating income for the second quarter of 2025 was $2.38 billion, compared with $2.35 billion in the year-ago quarter. Adjusted operating margin was 21.9%, compared with 22.3% in the second quarter of 2024.
Annual Guidance for 2025
The company will provide updated 2025 financial guidance during its earnings conference call this morning at 8:30 a.m. Eastern Time.
Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures
Adjusted EPS, adjusted net income, adjusted operating income, adjusted operating margin, free cash flow, and organic revenue growth are non-GAAP measures that exclude certain items detailed after the tables that accompany this press release, under the heading “Supplemental Information Regarding Non-GAAP Financial Measures.” The reconciliations of GAAP to non-GAAP financial measures are provided in the tables that accompany this press release.
Note on Presentation
Certain amounts and percentages reported within this press release are presented and calculated based on underlying unrounded amounts. As a result, the sum of components may not equal corresponding totals due to rounding.
Conference Call
Thermo Fisher Scientific will hold its earnings conference call today, July 23, 2025, at 8:30 a.m. Eastern Time. During the call, the company will discuss its financial performance, as well as future expectations. To listen, call (833) 470-1428 within the U.S. or (404) 975-4839 outside the U.S. The access code is 523661. You may also listen to the call live on the “Investors” section of our website, www.thermofisher.com. The earnings press release and related information can also be found in that section of our website under the heading “Financials.” A replay of the call will be available under “News, Events & Presentations” through October 21, 2025.
About Thermo Fisher Scientific
Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. is the world leader in serving science, with annual revenue over $40 billion. Our Mission is to enable our customers to make the world healthier, cleaner and safer. Whether our customers are accelerating life sciences research, solving complex analytical challenges, increasing productivity in their laboratories, improving patient health through diagnostics or the development and manufacture of life-changing therapies, we are here to support them. Our global team delivers an unrivaled combination of innovative technologies, purchasing convenience and pharmaceutical services through our industry-leading brands, including Thermo Scientific, Applied Biosystems, Invitrogen, Fisher Scientific, Unity Lab Services, Patheon and PPD. For more information, please visit www.thermofisher.com.
Safe Harbor Statement
The following constitutes a “Safe Harbor” statement under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995: This press release contains forward-looking statements that involve a number of risks and uncertainties. Important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those indicated by forward-looking statements include risks and uncertainties relating to: the need to develop new products and adapt to significant technological change; implementation of strategies for improving growth; general economic conditions and related uncertainties; dependence on customers' capital spending policies and government funding policies; the effect of economic and political conditions and exchange rate fluctuations on international operations; use and protection of intellectual property; the effect of changes in governmental regulations; any natural disaster, public health crisis or other catastrophic event; and the effect of laws and regulations governing government contracts, as well as the possibility that expected benefits related to recent or pending acquisitions, may not materialize as expected. Additional important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those indicated by such forward-looking statements are set forth in our most recent annual report on Form 10-K and subsequent quarterly report on form 10-Q, which are on file with the SEC and available in the “Investors” section of our website under the heading “SEC Filings.” While we may elect to update forward-looking statements at some point in the future, we specifically disclaim any obligation to do so, even if estimates change and, therefore, you should not rely on these forward-looking statements as representing our views as of any date subsequent to today.
|Condensed Consolidated Statements of Income (unaudited)
Three months ended
June 28,
% of
June 29,
% of
(Dollars in millions except per share amounts)
2025
Revenues
2024
Revenues
Revenues
$
10,855
$
10,541
Costs and operating expenses:
Cost of revenues (a)
6,378
58.8
%
6,106
57.9
%
Selling, general and administrative expenses (b)
1,779
16.4
%
1,687
16.0
%
Amortization of acquisition-related intangible assets
429
4.0
%
513
4.9
%
Research and development expenses
352
3.2
%
339
3.2
%
Restructuring and other costs (c)
82
0.8
%
77
0.7
%
Total costs and operating expenses
9,021
83.1
%
8,722
82.7
%
Operating income
1,834
16.9
%
1,820
17.3
%
Interest income
297
295
Interest expense
(404
)
(354
)
Other income/(expense) (d)
(19
)
5
Income before income taxes
1,709
1,765
Benefit from/(provision for) income taxes (e)
(92
)
(128
)
Equity in earnings/(losses) of unconsolidated entities
2
(84
)
Net income
1,618
1,553
Less: net income/(losses) attributable to noncontrolling interests and redeemable noncontrolling interest (f)
2
6
Net income attributable to Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.
$
1,617
14.9
%
$
1,548
14.7
%
Earnings per share attributable to Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.:
Basic
$
4.28
$
4.05
Diluted
$
4.28
$
4.04
Weighted average shares:
Basic
378
382
Diluted
378
383
Reconciliation of adjusted operating income and adjusted operating margin
GAAP operating income
$
1,834
16.9
%
$
1,820
17.3
%
Cost of revenues adjustments (a)
10
0.1
%
1
0.0
%
Selling, general and administrative expenses adjustments (b)
20
0.2
%
(64
)
-0.6
%
Restructuring and other costs (c)
82
0.8
%
77
0.7
%
Amortization of acquisition-related intangible assets
429
4.0
%
513
4.9
%
Adjusted operating income (non-GAAP measure)
$
2,375
21.9
%
$
2,347
22.3
%
Reconciliation of adjusted net income
GAAP net income attributable to Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.
$
1,617
$
1,548
Cost of revenues adjustments (a)
10
1
Selling, general and administrative expenses adjustments (b)
20
(64
)
Restructuring and other costs (c)
82
77
Amortization of acquisition-related intangible assets
429
513
Other income/expense adjustments (d)
5
—
Income taxes adjustments (e)
(133
)
(102
)
Equity in earnings/losses of unconsolidated entities
(2
)
84
Noncontrolling interests adjustments (f)
(1
)
(1
)
Adjusted net income (non-GAAP measure)
$
2,026
$
2,057
Reconciliation of adjusted earnings per share
GAAP diluted EPS attributable to Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.
$
4.28
$
4.04
Cost of revenues adjustments (a)
0.03
0.00
Selling, general and administrative expenses adjustments (b)
0.05
(0.17
)
Restructuring and other costs (c)
0.22
0.20
Amortization of acquisition-related intangible assets
1.14
1.34
Other income/expense adjustments (d)
0.01
0.00
Income taxes adjustments (e)
(0.35
)
(0.26
)
Equity in earnings/losses of unconsolidated entities
(0.01
)
0.22
Noncontrolling interests adjustments (f)
0.00
0.00
Adjusted EPS (non-GAAP measure)
$
5.36
$
5.37
Reconciliation of free cash flow
GAAP net cash provided by operating activities
$
1,399
$
1,960
Purchases of property, plant and equipment
(294
)
(301
)
Proceeds from sale of property, plant and equipment
1
15
Free cash flow (non-GAAP measure)
$
1,105
$
1,674
Business Segment Information
Three months ended
June 28,
% of
June 29,
% of
(Dollars in millions)
2025
Revenues
2024
Revenues
Revenues
Life Sciences Solutions
$
2,499
23.0
%
$
2,355
22.3
%
Analytical Instruments
1,728
15.9
%
1,782
16.9
%
Specialty Diagnostics
1,134
10.4
%
1,117
10.6
%
Laboratory Products and Biopharma Services
5,995
55.2
%
5,758
54.6
%
Eliminations
(501
)
-4.6
%
(470
)
-4.5
%
Consolidated revenues
$
10,855
100.0
%
$
10,541
100.0
%
Segment income and segment income margin
Life Sciences Solutions
$
919
36.8
%
$
865
36.7
%
Analytical Instruments
325
18.8
%
439
24.6
%
Specialty Diagnostics
306
27.0
%
299
26.7
%
Laboratory Products and Biopharma Services
825
13.8
%
745
12.9
%
Subtotal reportable segments
2,375
21.9
%
2,347
22.3
%
Cost of revenues adjustments (a)
(10
)
-0.1
%
(1
)
0.0
%
Selling, general and administrative expenses adjustments (b)
(20
)
-0.2
%
64
0.6
%
Restructuring and other costs (c)
(82
)
-0.8
%
(77
)
-0.7
%
Amortization of acquisition-related intangible assets
(429
)
-4.0
%
(513
)
-4.9
%
Consolidated GAAP operating income
$
1,834
16.9
%
$
1,820
17.3
%
(a) Adjusted results in 2025 exclude $5 of accelerated depreciation on manufacturing assets to be abandoned due to facility consolidations and $5 of charges for the sale of inventory revalued at the date of acquisition. Adjusted results in 2024 exclude charges for inventory write-downs associated with large-scale abandonment of product lines.
(b) Adjusted results exclude certain third-party expenses, principally transaction/integration costs related to recent acquisitions and charges/credits for changes in estimates of contingent acquisition consideration.
(c) Adjusted results exclude restructuring and other costs consisting principally of severance, impairments of long-lived assets, net charges/credits for pre-acquisition litigation and other matters, and abandoned facility and other expenses of headcount reductions and real estate consolidations.
(d) Adjusted results exclude net gains/losses on investments. Adjusted results in 2025 exclude $5 of charges for settlement of pension plans.
(e) Adjusted results exclude incremental tax impacts for the reconciling items between GAAP and adjusted net income, incremental tax impacts as a result of tax rate/law changes and the tax impacts from audit settlements.
(f) Adjusted results exclude the incremental impacts for the reconciling items between GAAP and adjusted net income attributable to noncontrolling interests.
Note:
Consolidated depreciation expense is $256 and $276 in 2025 and 2024, respectively.
|Organic revenue growth
Three months ended
June 28, 2025
Revenue growth
3
%
Acquisitions
0
%
Currency translation
1
%
Organic revenue growth (non-GAAP measure)
2
%
Note:
For more information related to non-GAAP financial measures, refer to the section titled “Supplemental Information Regarding Non-GAAP Financial Measures” of this release.
|Condensed Consolidated Statements of Income (unaudited)
Six months ended
June 28,
% of
June 29,
% of
(Dollars in millions except per share amounts)
2025
Revenues
2024
Revenues
Revenues
$
21,219
$
20,886
Costs and operating expenses:
Cost of revenues (a)
12,435
58.6
%
12,146
58.2
%
Selling, general and administrative expenses (b)
3,500
16.5
%
3,417
16.4
%
Amortization of acquisition-related intangible assets
859
4.0
%
1,065
5.1
%
Research and development expenses
695
3.3
%
670
3.2
%
Restructuring and other costs (c)
180
0.9
%
106
0.5
%
Total costs and operating expenses
17,668
83.3
%
17,404
83.3
%
Operating income
3,551
16.7
%
3,483
16.7
%
Interest income
501
574
Interest expense
(707
)
(717
)
Other income/(expense) (d)
(16
)
14
Income before income taxes
3,329
3,354
Benefit from/(provision for) income taxes (e)
(187
)
(408
)
Equity in earnings/(losses) of unconsolidated entities
(12
)
(61
)
Net income
3,130
2,885
Less: net income/(losses) attributable to noncontrolling interests and redeemable noncontrolling interest (f)
6
9
Net income attributable to Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.
$
3,124
14.7
%
$
2,875
13.8
%
Earnings per share attributable to Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.:
Basic
$
8.27
$
7.53
Diluted
$
8.26
$
7.50
Weighted average shares:
Basic
378
382
Diluted
378
383
Reconciliation of adjusted operating income and adjusted operating margin
GAAP operating income
$
3,551
16.7
%
$
3,483
16.7
%
Cost of revenues adjustments (a)
21
0.1
%
17
0.1
%
Selling, general and administrative expenses adjustments (b)
34
0.2
%
(45
)
-0.2
%
Restructuring and other costs (c)
180
0.9
%
106
0.5
%
Amortization of acquisition-related intangible assets
859
4.0
%
1,065
5.1
%
Adjusted operating income (non-GAAP measure)
$
4,644
21.9
%
$
4,625
22.1
%
Reconciliation of adjusted net income
GAAP net income attributable to Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.
$
3,124
$
2,875
Cost of revenues adjustments (a)
21
17
Selling, general and administrative expenses adjustments (b)
34
(45
)
Restructuring and other costs (c)
180
106
Amortization of acquisition-related intangible assets
859
1,065
Other income/expense adjustments (d)
4
(11
)
Income taxes adjustments (e)
(256
)
(51
)
Equity in earnings/losses of unconsolidated entities
12
61
Noncontrolling interests adjustments (f)
(1
)
(1
)
Adjusted net income (non-GAAP measure)
$
3,976
$
4,016
Reconciliation of adjusted earnings per share
GAAP diluted EPS attributable to Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.
$
8.26
$
7.50
Cost of revenues adjustments (a)
0.06
0.04
Selling, general and administrative expenses adjustments (b)
0.09
(0.12
)
Restructuring and other costs (c)
0.48
0.28
Amortization of acquisition-related intangible assets
2.27
2.78
Other income/expense adjustments (d)
0.01
(0.03
)
Income taxes adjustments (e)
(0.68
)
(0.13
)
Equity in earnings/losses of unconsolidated entities
0.03
0.16
Noncontrolling interests adjustments (f)
0.00
0.00
Adjusted EPS (non-GAAP measure)
$
10.51
$
10.47
Reconciliation of free cash flow
GAAP net cash provided by operating activities
$
2,122
$
3,211
Purchases of property, plant and equipment
(656
)
(648
)
Proceeds from sale of property, plant and equipment
13
20
Free cash flow (non-GAAP measure)
$
1,479
$
2,583
Business Segment Information
Six months ended
June 28,
% of
June 29,
% of
(Dollars in millions)
2025
Revenues
2024
Revenues
Revenues
Life Sciences Solutions
$
4,840
22.8
%
$
4,640
22.2
%
Analytical Instruments
3,446
16.2
%
3,469
16.6
%
Specialty Diagnostics
2,282
10.8
%
2,227
10.7
%
Laboratory Products and Biopharma Services
11,635
54.8
%
11,480
55.0
%
Eliminations
(983
)
-4.6
%
(930
)
-4.5
%
Consolidated revenues
$
21,219
100.0
%
$
20,886
100.0
%
Segment income and segment income margin
Life Sciences Solutions
$
1,753
36.2
%
$
1,705
36.7
%
Analytical Instruments
724
21.0
%
838
24.2
%
Specialty Diagnostics
610
26.7
%
593
26.6
%
Laboratory Products and Biopharma Services
1,557
13.4
%
1,489
13.0
%
Subtotal reportable segments
4,644
21.9
%
4,625
22.1
%
Cost of revenues adjustments (a)
(21
)
-0.1
%
(17
)
-0.1
%
Selling, general and administrative expenses adjustments (b)
(34
)
-0.2
%
45
0.2
%
Restructuring and other costs (c)
(180
)
-0.9
%
(106
)
-0.5
%
Amortization of acquisition-related intangible assets
(859
)
-4.0
%
(1,065
)
-5.1
%
Consolidated GAAP operating income
$
3,551
16.7
%
$
3,483
16.7
%
(a) Adjusted results exclude accelerated depreciation on manufacturing assets to be abandoned due to facility consolidations. Adjusted results in 2025 exclude $10 of charges for the sale of inventory revalued at the date of acquisition. Adjusted results in 2024 also exclude $13 of charges for inventory write-downs associated with large-scale abandonment of product lines.
(b) Adjusted results exclude certain third-party expenses, principally transaction/integration costs related to recent acquisitions and charges/credits for changes in estimates of contingent acquisition consideration.
(c) Adjusted results exclude restructuring and other costs consisting principally of severance, impairments of long-lived assets, net charges for pre-acquisition litigation and other matters, net gains/losses on the sale of real estate, and abandoned facility and other expenses of headcount reductions and real estate consolidations.
(d) Adjusted results exclude net gains/losses on investments. Adjusted results in 2025 exclude $5 of charges for settlement of pension plans.
(e) Adjusted results exclude incremental tax impacts for the reconciling items between GAAP and adjusted net income, incremental tax impacts as a result of tax rate/law changes and the tax impacts from audit settlements.
(f) Adjusted results exclude the incremental impacts for the reconciling items between GAAP and adjusted net income attributable to noncontrolling interests.
Notes:
Consolidated depreciation expense is $532 and $562 in 2025 and 2024, respectively.
For more information related to non-GAAP financial measures, refer to the section titled “Supplemental Information Regarding Non-GAAP Financial Measures” of this release.
|Organic revenue growth
Six months ended
June 28, 2025
Revenue growth
2
%
Acquisitions
0
%
Currency translation
0
%
Organic revenue growth (non-GAAP measure)
1
%
Note:
For more information related to non-GAAP financial measures, refer to the section titled “Supplemental Information Regarding Non-GAAP Financial Measures” of this release.
|Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets (unaudited)
June 28,
December 31,
(In millions)
2025
2024
Assets
Current assets:
Cash and cash equivalents
$
4,576
$
4,009
Short-term investments
1,814
1,561
Accounts receivable, net
8,594
8,191
Inventories
5,559
4,978
Other current assets
4,040
3,399
Total current assets
24,584
22,137
Property, plant and equipment, net
9,635
9,306
Acquisition-related intangible assets, net
15,148
15,533
Other assets
4,615
4,492
Goodwill
47,249
45,853
Total assets
$
101,230
$
97,321
Liabilities, redeemable noncontrolling interest and equity
Current liabilities:
Short-term obligations and current maturities of long-term obligations
$
2,214
$
2,214
Other current liabilities
10,504
11,118
Total current liabilities
12,718
13,332
Other long-term liabilities
4,894
5,257
Long-term obligations
33,015
29,061
Redeemable noncontrolling interest
126
120
Total equity
50,476
49,551
Total liabilities, redeemable noncontrolling interest and equity
$
101,230
$
97,321
Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows (unaudited)
Six months ended
June 28,
June 29,
(In millions)
2025
2024
Operating activities
Net income
$
3,130
$
2,885
Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities:
Depreciation and amortization
1,391
1,626
Change in deferred income taxes
(601
)
(607
)
Other non-cash expenses, net
354
311
Changes in assets and liabilities, excluding the effects of acquisitions
(2,151
)
(1,003
)
Net cash provided by operating activities
2,122
3,211
Investing activities
Purchases of property, plant and equipment
(656
)
(648
)
Proceeds from sale of property, plant and equipment
13
20
Proceeds from cross-currency interest rate swap interest settlements
134
111
Purchases of investments
(311
)
(1,778
)
Other investing activities, net
6
12
Net cash used in investing activities
(815
)
(2,283
)
Financing activities
Net proceeds from issuance of debt
2,840
1,204
Repayment of debt
(1,625
)
—
Purchases of company common stock
(2,000
)
(3,000
)
Dividends paid
(311
)
(284
)
Other financing activities, net
3
145
Net cash used in financing activities
(1,093
)
(1,936
)
Exchange rate effect on cash
348
7
Increase (decrease) in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash
563
(1,000
)
Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at beginning of period
4,040
8,097
Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at end of period
$
4,603
$
7,097
Free cash flow (non-GAAP measure)
$
1,479
$
2,583
