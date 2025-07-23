SUBSCRIBE
Thermo Fisher Scientific Reports Second Quarter 2025 Results

July 23, 2025 
19 min read

WALTHAM, Mass.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE: TMO), the world leader in serving science, today reported its financial results for the second quarter ended June 28, 2025.



Second Quarter Highlights

  • Second quarter revenue grew 3% to $10.85 billion.
  • Second quarter GAAP diluted earnings per share (EPS) grew 6% to $4.28.
  • Second quarter adjusted EPS was $5.36.
  • Delivered excellent operational performance in the quarter, reflecting active management of our company in the macroenvironment demonstrating the strength of our proven growth strategy and the power of the PPI Business System.
  • Advanced our proven growth strategy, launching a range of high-impact innovation, strengthening our industry-leading commercial engine and deepening our trusted partner status with customers during the quarter to enable scientific breakthroughs and maximize customer productivity. Highlights include:
  • Leveraged our PPI Business System to enable outstanding execution. PPI is helping us adjust our supply chains in the tariff environment and to actively manage our cost base.
  • Reflecting our trusted partner status, shortly after the quarter ended, we expanded our strategic partnership with Sanofi to acquire its Ridgefield, New Jersey sterile fill-finish site, supporting Sanofi’s portfolio of therapies and expanding U.S. capacity to meet growing demand from pharma and biotech customers.

“Our exceptional team continues to execute at a high level, enabling customer success while navigating the macroenvironment. The agility of our organization, powered by the PPI Business System, allowed us to effectively adapt to current market conditions, actively manage our cost base, and deliver strong operational results in the second quarter,” said Marc N. Casper, chairman, president, and chief executive officer of Thermo Fisher Scientific.

Casper added: “Our trusted partner status is resonating strongly with our customers allowing us to continue to drive market share gains and highlights our unique ability to enable their success in all market environments. We’ve made very good progress through the halfway point in the year, which positions us well to deliver on our 2025 commitments, while building an even brighter future for our company.”

Second Quarter 2025

Revenue for the quarter grew 3% to $10.85 billion in 2025, versus $10.54 billion in the second quarter of 2024. Organic revenue growth was 2%.

GAAP Earnings Results

GAAP diluted EPS in the second quarter of 2025 was $4.28, versus $4.04 in the second quarter of 2024. GAAP operating income for the second quarter of 2025 was $1.83 billion, compared with $1.82 billion in the year-ago quarter. GAAP operating margin was 16.9%, compared with 17.3% in the second quarter of 2024.

Non-GAAP Earnings Results

Adjusted EPS in the second quarter of 2025 was $5.36, versus $5.37 in the second quarter of 2024. Adjusted operating income for the second quarter of 2025 was $2.38 billion, compared with $2.35 billion in the year-ago quarter. Adjusted operating margin was 21.9%, compared with 22.3% in the second quarter of 2024.

Annual Guidance for 2025

The company will provide updated 2025 financial guidance during its earnings conference call this morning at 8:30 a.m. Eastern Time.

Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

Adjusted EPS, adjusted net income, adjusted operating income, adjusted operating margin, free cash flow, and organic revenue growth are non-GAAP measures that exclude certain items detailed after the tables that accompany this press release, under the heading “Supplemental Information Regarding Non-GAAP Financial Measures.” The reconciliations of GAAP to non-GAAP financial measures are provided in the tables that accompany this press release.

Note on Presentation

Certain amounts and percentages reported within this press release are presented and calculated based on underlying unrounded amounts. As a result, the sum of components may not equal corresponding totals due to rounding.

Conference Call

Thermo Fisher Scientific will hold its earnings conference call today, July 23, 2025, at 8:30 a.m. Eastern Time. During the call, the company will discuss its financial performance, as well as future expectations. To listen, call (833) 470-1428 within the U.S. or (404) 975-4839 outside the U.S. The access code is 523661. You may also listen to the call live on the “Investors” section of our website, www.thermofisher.com. The earnings press release and related information can also be found in that section of our website under the heading “Financials.” A replay of the call will be available under “News, Events & Presentations” through October 21, 2025.

About Thermo Fisher Scientific

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. is the world leader in serving science, with annual revenue over $40 billion. Our Mission is to enable our customers to make the world healthier, cleaner and safer. Whether our customers are accelerating life sciences research, solving complex analytical challenges, increasing productivity in their laboratories, improving patient health through diagnostics or the development and manufacture of life-changing therapies, we are here to support them. Our global team delivers an unrivaled combination of innovative technologies, purchasing convenience and pharmaceutical services through our industry-leading brands, including Thermo Scientific, Applied Biosystems, Invitrogen, Fisher Scientific, Unity Lab Services, Patheon and PPD. For more information, please visit www.thermofisher.com.

Safe Harbor Statement

The following constitutes a “Safe Harbor” statement under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995: This press release contains forward-looking statements that involve a number of risks and uncertainties. Important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those indicated by forward-looking statements include risks and uncertainties relating to: the need to develop new products and adapt to significant technological change; implementation of strategies for improving growth; general economic conditions and related uncertainties; dependence on customers' capital spending policies and government funding policies; the effect of economic and political conditions and exchange rate fluctuations on international operations; use and protection of intellectual property; the effect of changes in governmental regulations; any natural disaster, public health crisis or other catastrophic event; and the effect of laws and regulations governing government contracts, as well as the possibility that expected benefits related to recent or pending acquisitions, may not materialize as expected. Additional important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those indicated by such forward-looking statements are set forth in our most recent annual report on Form 10-K and subsequent quarterly report on form 10-Q, which are on file with the SEC and available in the “Investors” section of our website under the heading “SEC Filings.” While we may elect to update forward-looking statements at some point in the future, we specifically disclaim any obligation to do so, even if estimates change and, therefore, you should not rely on these forward-looking statements as representing our views as of any date subsequent to today.

Condensed Consolidated Statements of Income (unaudited)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Three months ended

 

 

June 28,

 

% of

 

June 29,

 

% of

(Dollars in millions except per share amounts)

 

 

2025

 

 

Revenues

 

 

2024

 

 

Revenues

Revenues

 

$

10,855

 

 

 

 

$

10,541

 

 

 

Costs and operating expenses:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Cost of revenues (a)

 

 

6,378

 

 

58.8

%

 

 

6,106

 

 

57.9

%

Selling, general and administrative expenses (b)

 

 

1,779

 

 

16.4

%

 

 

1,687

 

 

16.0

%

Amortization of acquisition-related intangible assets

 

 

429

 

 

4.0

%

 

 

513

 

 

4.9

%

Research and development expenses

 

 

352

 

 

3.2

%

 

 

339

 

 

3.2

%

Restructuring and other costs (c)

 

 

82

 

 

0.8

%

 

 

77

 

 

0.7

%

Total costs and operating expenses

 

 

9,021

 

 

83.1

%

 

 

8,722

 

 

82.7

%

Operating income

 

 

1,834

 

 

16.9

%

 

 

1,820

 

 

17.3

%

Interest income

 

 

297

 

 

 

 

 

295

 

 

 

Interest expense

 

 

(404

)

 

 

 

 

(354

)

 

 

Other income/(expense) (d)

 

 

(19

)

 

 

 

 

5

 

 

 

Income before income taxes

 

 

1,709

 

 

 

 

 

1,765

 

 

 

Benefit from/(provision for) income taxes (e)

 

 

(92

)

 

 

 

 

(128

)

 

 

Equity in earnings/(losses) of unconsolidated entities

 

 

2

 

 

 

 

 

(84

)

 

 

Net income

 

 

1,618

 

 

 

 

 

1,553

 

 

 

Less: net income/(losses) attributable to noncontrolling interests and redeemable noncontrolling interest (f)

 

 

2

 

 

 

 

 

6

 

 

 

Net income attributable to Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

 

$

1,617

 

 

14.9

%

 

$

1,548

 

 

14.7

%

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Earnings per share attributable to Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Basic

 

$

4.28

 

 

 

 

$

4.05

 

 

 

Diluted

 

$

4.28

 

 

 

 

$

4.04

 

 

 

Weighted average shares:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Basic

 

 

378

 

 

 

 

 

382

 

 

 

Diluted

 

 

378

 

 

 

 

 

383

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Reconciliation of adjusted operating income and adjusted operating margin

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

GAAP operating income

 

$

1,834

 

 

16.9

%

 

$

1,820

 

 

17.3

%

Cost of revenues adjustments (a)

 

 

10

 

 

0.1

%

 

 

1

 

 

0.0

%

Selling, general and administrative expenses adjustments (b)

 

 

20

 

 

0.2

%

 

 

(64

)

 

-0.6

%

Restructuring and other costs (c)

 

 

82

 

 

0.8

%

 

 

77

 

 

0.7

%

Amortization of acquisition-related intangible assets

 

 

429

 

 

4.0

%

 

 

513

 

 

4.9

%

Adjusted operating income (non-GAAP measure)

 

$

2,375

 

 

21.9

%

 

$

2,347

 

 

22.3

%

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Reconciliation of adjusted net income

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

GAAP net income attributable to Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

 

$

1,617

 

 

 

 

$

1,548

 

 

 

Cost of revenues adjustments (a)

 

 

10

 

 

 

 

 

1

 

 

 

Selling, general and administrative expenses adjustments (b)

 

 

20

 

 

 

 

 

(64

)

 

 

Restructuring and other costs (c)

 

 

82

 

 

 

 

 

77

 

 

 

Amortization of acquisition-related intangible assets

 

 

429

 

 

 

 

 

513

 

 

 

Other income/expense adjustments (d)

 

 

5

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Income taxes adjustments (e)

 

 

(133

)

 

 

 

 

(102

)

 

 

Equity in earnings/losses of unconsolidated entities

 

 

(2

)

 

 

 

 

84

 

 

 

Noncontrolling interests adjustments (f)

 

 

(1

)

 

 

 

 

(1

)

 

 

Adjusted net income (non-GAAP measure)

 

$

2,026

 

 

 

 

$

2,057

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Reconciliation of adjusted earnings per share

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

GAAP diluted EPS attributable to Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

 

$

4.28

 

 

 

 

$

4.04

 

 

 

Cost of revenues adjustments (a)

 

 

0.03

 

 

 

 

 

0.00

 

 

 

Selling, general and administrative expenses adjustments (b)

 

 

0.05

 

 

 

 

 

(0.17

)

 

 

Restructuring and other costs (c)

 

 

0.22

 

 

 

 

 

0.20

 

 

 

Amortization of acquisition-related intangible assets

 

 

1.14

 

 

 

 

 

1.34

 

 

 

Other income/expense adjustments (d)

 

 

0.01

 

 

 

 

 

0.00

 

 

 

Income taxes adjustments (e)

 

 

(0.35

)

 

 

 

 

(0.26

)

 

 

Equity in earnings/losses of unconsolidated entities

 

 

(0.01

)

 

 

 

 

0.22

 

 

 

Noncontrolling interests adjustments (f)

 

 

0.00

 

 

 

 

 

0.00

 

 

 

Adjusted EPS (non-GAAP measure)

 

$

5.36

 

 

 

 

$

5.37

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Reconciliation of free cash flow

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

GAAP net cash provided by operating activities

 

$

1,399

 

 

 

 

$

1,960

 

 

 

Purchases of property, plant and equipment

 

 

(294

)

 

 

 

 

(301

)

 

 

Proceeds from sale of property, plant and equipment

 

 

1

 

 

 

 

 

15

 

 

 

Free cash flow (non-GAAP measure)

 

$

1,105

 

 

 

 

$

1,674

 

 

 

Business Segment Information

 

Three months ended

 

 

June 28,

 

% of

 

June 29,

 

% of

(Dollars in millions)

 

 

2025

 

 

Revenues

 

 

2024

 

 

Revenues

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Revenues

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Life Sciences Solutions

 

$

2,499

 

 

23.0

%

 

$

2,355

 

 

22.3

%

Analytical Instruments

 

 

1,728

 

 

15.9

%

 

 

1,782

 

 

16.9

%

Specialty Diagnostics

 

 

1,134

 

 

10.4

%

 

 

1,117

 

 

10.6

%

Laboratory Products and Biopharma Services

 

 

5,995

 

 

55.2

%

 

 

5,758

 

 

54.6

%

Eliminations

 

 

(501

)

 

-4.6

%

 

 

(470

)

 

-4.5

%

Consolidated revenues

 

$

10,855

 

 

100.0

%

 

$

10,541

 

 

100.0

%

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Segment income and segment income margin

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Life Sciences Solutions

 

$

919

 

 

36.8

%

 

$

865

 

 

36.7

%

Analytical Instruments

 

 

325

 

 

18.8

%

 

 

439

 

 

24.6

%

Specialty Diagnostics

 

 

306

 

 

27.0

%

 

 

299

 

 

26.7

%

Laboratory Products and Biopharma Services

 

 

825

 

 

13.8

%

 

 

745

 

 

12.9

%

Subtotal reportable segments

 

 

2,375

 

 

21.9

%

 

 

2,347

 

 

22.3

%

Cost of revenues adjustments (a)

 

 

(10

)

 

-0.1

%

 

 

(1

)

 

0.0

%

Selling, general and administrative expenses adjustments (b)

 

 

(20

)

 

-0.2

%

 

 

64

 

 

0.6

%

Restructuring and other costs (c)

 

 

(82

)

 

-0.8

%

 

 

(77

)

 

-0.7

%

Amortization of acquisition-related intangible assets

 

 

(429

)

 

-4.0

%

 

 

(513

)

 

-4.9

%

Consolidated GAAP operating income

 

$

1,834

 

 

16.9

%

 

$

1,820

 

 

17.3

%

(a) Adjusted results in 2025 exclude $5 of accelerated depreciation on manufacturing assets to be abandoned due to facility consolidations and $5 of charges for the sale of inventory revalued at the date of acquisition. Adjusted results in 2024 exclude charges for inventory write-downs associated with large-scale abandonment of product lines.

(b) Adjusted results exclude certain third-party expenses, principally transaction/integration costs related to recent acquisitions and charges/credits for changes in estimates of contingent acquisition consideration.

(c) Adjusted results exclude restructuring and other costs consisting principally of severance, impairments of long-lived assets, net charges/credits for pre-acquisition litigation and other matters, and abandoned facility and other expenses of headcount reductions and real estate consolidations.

(d) Adjusted results exclude net gains/losses on investments. Adjusted results in 2025 exclude $5 of charges for settlement of pension plans.

(e) Adjusted results exclude incremental tax impacts for the reconciling items between GAAP and adjusted net income, incremental tax impacts as a result of tax rate/law changes and the tax impacts from audit settlements.

(f) Adjusted results exclude the incremental impacts for the reconciling items between GAAP and adjusted net income attributable to noncontrolling interests.

 

Note:

Consolidated depreciation expense is $256 and $276 in 2025 and 2024, respectively.

Organic revenue growth

 

Three months ended

 

 

 

June 28, 2025

 

Revenue growth

 

3

%

 

Acquisitions

 

0

%

 

Currency translation

 

1

%

 

Organic revenue growth (non-GAAP measure)

 

2

%

 

Note:

For more information related to non-GAAP financial measures, refer to the section titled “Supplemental Information Regarding Non-GAAP Financial Measures” of this release.

Condensed Consolidated Statements of Income (unaudited)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Six months ended

 

 

June 28,

 

% of

 

June 29,

 

% of

(Dollars in millions except per share amounts)

 

 

2025

 

 

Revenues

 

 

2024

 

 

Revenues

Revenues

 

$

21,219

 

 

 

 

$

20,886

 

 

 

Costs and operating expenses:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Cost of revenues (a)

 

 

12,435

 

 

58.6

%

 

 

12,146

 

 

58.2

%

Selling, general and administrative expenses (b)

 

 

3,500

 

 

16.5

%

 

 

3,417

 

 

16.4

%

Amortization of acquisition-related intangible assets

 

 

859

 

 

4.0

%

 

 

1,065

 

 

5.1

%

Research and development expenses

 

 

695

 

 

3.3

%

 

 

670

 

 

3.2

%

Restructuring and other costs (c)

 

 

180

 

 

0.9

%

 

 

106

 

 

0.5

%

Total costs and operating expenses

 

 

17,668

 

 

83.3

%

 

 

17,404

 

 

83.3

%

Operating income

 

 

3,551

 

 

16.7

%

 

 

3,483

 

 

16.7

%

Interest income

 

 

501

 

 

 

 

 

574

 

 

 

Interest expense

 

 

(707

)

 

 

 

 

(717

)

 

 

Other income/(expense) (d)

 

 

(16

)

 

 

 

 

14

 

 

 

Income before income taxes

 

 

3,329

 

 

 

 

 

3,354

 

 

 

Benefit from/(provision for) income taxes (e)

 

 

(187

)

 

 

 

 

(408

)

 

 

Equity in earnings/(losses) of unconsolidated entities

 

 

(12

)

 

 

 

 

(61

)

 

 

Net income

 

 

3,130

 

 

 

 

 

2,885

 

 

 

Less: net income/(losses) attributable to noncontrolling interests and redeemable noncontrolling interest (f)

 

 

6

 

 

 

 

 

9

 

 

 

Net income attributable to Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

 

$

3,124

 

 

14.7

%

 

$

2,875

 

 

13.8

%

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Earnings per share attributable to Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Basic

 

$

8.27

 

 

 

 

$

7.53

 

 

 

Diluted

 

$

8.26

 

 

 

 

$

7.50

 

 

 

Weighted average shares:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Basic

 

 

378

 

 

 

 

 

382

 

 

 

Diluted

 

 

378

 

 

 

 

 

383

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Reconciliation of adjusted operating income and adjusted operating margin

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

GAAP operating income

 

$

3,551

 

 

16.7

%

 

$

3,483

 

 

16.7

%

Cost of revenues adjustments (a)

 

 

21

 

 

0.1

%

 

 

17

 

 

0.1

%

Selling, general and administrative expenses adjustments (b)

 

 

34

 

 

0.2

%

 

 

(45

)

 

-0.2

%

Restructuring and other costs (c)

 

 

180

 

 

0.9

%

 

 

106

 

 

0.5

%

Amortization of acquisition-related intangible assets

 

 

859

 

 

4.0

%

 

 

1,065

 

 

5.1

%

Adjusted operating income (non-GAAP measure)

 

$

4,644

 

 

21.9

%

 

$

4,625

 

 

22.1

%

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Reconciliation of adjusted net income

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

GAAP net income attributable to Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

 

$

3,124

 

 

 

 

$

2,875

 

 

 

Cost of revenues adjustments (a)

 

 

21

 

 

 

 

 

17

 

 

 

Selling, general and administrative expenses adjustments (b)

 

 

34

 

 

 

 

 

(45

)

 

 

Restructuring and other costs (c)

 

 

180

 

 

 

 

 

106

 

 

 

Amortization of acquisition-related intangible assets

 

 

859

 

 

 

 

 

1,065

 

 

 

Other income/expense adjustments (d)

 

 

4

 

 

 

 

 

(11

)

 

 

Income taxes adjustments (e)

 

 

(256

)

 

 

 

 

(51

)

 

 

Equity in earnings/losses of unconsolidated entities

 

 

12

 

 

 

 

 

61

 

 

 

Noncontrolling interests adjustments (f)

 

 

(1

)

 

 

 

 

(1

)

 

 

Adjusted net income (non-GAAP measure)

 

$

3,976

 

 

 

 

$

4,016

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Reconciliation of adjusted earnings per share

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

GAAP diluted EPS attributable to Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

 

$

8.26

 

 

 

 

$

7.50

 

 

 

Cost of revenues adjustments (a)

 

 

0.06

 

 

 

 

 

0.04

 

 

 

Selling, general and administrative expenses adjustments (b)

 

 

0.09

 

 

 

 

 

(0.12

)

 

 

Restructuring and other costs (c)

 

 

0.48

 

 

 

 

 

0.28

 

 

 

Amortization of acquisition-related intangible assets

 

 

2.27

 

 

 

 

 

2.78

 

 

 

Other income/expense adjustments (d)

 

 

0.01

 

 

 

 

 

(0.03

)

 

 

Income taxes adjustments (e)

 

 

(0.68

)

 

 

 

 

(0.13

)

 

 

Equity in earnings/losses of unconsolidated entities

 

 

0.03

 

 

 

 

 

0.16

 

 

 

Noncontrolling interests adjustments (f)

 

 

0.00

 

 

 

 

 

0.00

 

 

 

Adjusted EPS (non-GAAP measure)

 

$

10.51

 

 

 

 

$

10.47

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Reconciliation of free cash flow

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

GAAP net cash provided by operating activities

 

$

2,122

 

 

 

 

$

3,211

 

 

 

Purchases of property, plant and equipment

 

 

(656

)

 

 

 

 

(648

)

 

 

Proceeds from sale of property, plant and equipment

 

 

13

 

 

 

 

 

20

 

 

 

Free cash flow (non-GAAP measure)

 

$

1,479

 

 

 

 

$

2,583

 

 

 

Business Segment Information

 

Six months ended

 

 

June 28,

 

% of

 

June 29,

 

% of

(Dollars in millions)

 

 

2025

 

 

Revenues

 

 

2024

 

 

Revenues

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Revenues

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Life Sciences Solutions

 

$

4,840

 

 

22.8

%

 

$

4,640

 

 

22.2

%

Analytical Instruments

 

 

3,446

 

 

16.2

%

 

 

3,469

 

 

16.6

%

Specialty Diagnostics

 

 

2,282

 

 

10.8

%

 

 

2,227

 

 

10.7

%

Laboratory Products and Biopharma Services

 

 

11,635

 

 

54.8

%

 

 

11,480

 

 

55.0

%

Eliminations

 

 

(983

)

 

-4.6

%

 

 

(930

)

 

-4.5

%

Consolidated revenues

 

$

21,219

 

 

100.0

%

 

$

20,886

 

 

100.0

%

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Segment income and segment income margin

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Life Sciences Solutions

 

$

1,753

 

 

36.2

%

 

$

1,705

 

 

36.7

%

Analytical Instruments

 

 

724

 

 

21.0

%

 

 

838

 

 

24.2

%

Specialty Diagnostics

 

 

610

 

 

26.7

%

 

 

593

 

 

26.6

%

Laboratory Products and Biopharma Services

 

 

1,557

 

 

13.4

%

 

 

1,489

 

 

13.0

%

Subtotal reportable segments

 

 

4,644

 

 

21.9

%

 

 

4,625

 

 

22.1

%

Cost of revenues adjustments (a)

 

 

(21

)

 

-0.1

%

 

 

(17

)

 

-0.1

%

Selling, general and administrative expenses adjustments (b)

 

 

(34

)

 

-0.2

%

 

 

45

 

 

0.2

%

Restructuring and other costs (c)

 

 

(180

)

 

-0.9

%

 

 

(106

)

 

-0.5

%

Amortization of acquisition-related intangible assets

 

 

(859

)

 

-4.0

%

 

 

(1,065

)

 

-5.1

%

Consolidated GAAP operating income

 

$

3,551

 

 

16.7

%

 

$

3,483

 

 

16.7

%

(a) Adjusted results exclude accelerated depreciation on manufacturing assets to be abandoned due to facility consolidations. Adjusted results in 2025 exclude $10 of charges for the sale of inventory revalued at the date of acquisition. Adjusted results in 2024 also exclude $13 of charges for inventory write-downs associated with large-scale abandonment of product lines.

(b) Adjusted results exclude certain third-party expenses, principally transaction/integration costs related to recent acquisitions and charges/credits for changes in estimates of contingent acquisition consideration.

(c) Adjusted results exclude restructuring and other costs consisting principally of severance, impairments of long-lived assets, net charges for pre-acquisition litigation and other matters, net gains/losses on the sale of real estate, and abandoned facility and other expenses of headcount reductions and real estate consolidations.

(d) Adjusted results exclude net gains/losses on investments. Adjusted results in 2025 exclude $5 of charges for settlement of pension plans.

(e) Adjusted results exclude incremental tax impacts for the reconciling items between GAAP and adjusted net income, incremental tax impacts as a result of tax rate/law changes and the tax impacts from audit settlements.

(f) Adjusted results exclude the incremental impacts for the reconciling items between GAAP and adjusted net income attributable to noncontrolling interests.

 

Notes:

Consolidated depreciation expense is $532 and $562 in 2025 and 2024, respectively.

For more information related to non-GAAP financial measures, refer to the section titled “Supplemental Information Regarding Non-GAAP Financial Measures” of this release.

Organic revenue growth

 

Six months ended

 

 

June 28, 2025

Revenue growth

 

2

%

Acquisitions

 

0

%

Currency translation

 

0

%

Organic revenue growth (non-GAAP measure)

 

1

%

Note:

For more information related to non-GAAP financial measures, refer to the section titled “Supplemental Information Regarding Non-GAAP Financial Measures” of this release.

Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets (unaudited)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

June 28,

 

December 31,

(In millions)

 

2025

 

2024

 

 

 

 

 

Assets

 

 

 

 

Current assets:

 

 

 

 

Cash and cash equivalents

 

$

4,576

 

$

4,009

Short-term investments

 

 

1,814

 

 

1,561

Accounts receivable, net

 

 

8,594

 

 

8,191

Inventories

 

 

5,559

 

 

4,978

Other current assets

 

 

4,040

 

 

3,399

Total current assets

 

 

24,584

 

 

22,137

Property, plant and equipment, net

 

 

9,635

 

 

9,306

Acquisition-related intangible assets, net

 

 

15,148

 

 

15,533

Other assets

 

 

4,615

 

 

4,492

Goodwill

 

 

47,249

 

 

45,853

Total assets

 

$

101,230

 

$

97,321

 

 

 

 

 

Liabilities, redeemable noncontrolling interest and equity

 

 

 

 

Current liabilities:

 

 

 

 

Short-term obligations and current maturities of long-term obligations

 

$

2,214

 

$

2,214

Other current liabilities

 

 

10,504

 

 

11,118

Total current liabilities

 

 

12,718

 

 

13,332

Other long-term liabilities

 

 

4,894

 

 

5,257

Long-term obligations

 

 

33,015

 

 

29,061

Redeemable noncontrolling interest

 

 

126

 

 

120

Total equity

 

 

50,476

 

 

49,551

Total liabilities, redeemable noncontrolling interest and equity

 

$

101,230

 

$

97,321

Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows (unaudited)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Six months ended

 

 

June 28,

 

June 29,

(In millions)

 

 

2025

 

 

 

2024

 

 

 

 

 

 

Operating activities

 

 

 

 

Net income

 

$

3,130

 

 

$

2,885

 

Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities:

 

 

 

 

Depreciation and amortization

 

 

1,391

 

 

 

1,626

 

Change in deferred income taxes

 

 

(601

)

 

 

(607

)

Other non-cash expenses, net

 

 

354

 

 

 

311

 

Changes in assets and liabilities, excluding the effects of acquisitions

 

 

(2,151

)

 

 

(1,003

)

Net cash provided by operating activities

 

 

2,122

 

 

 

3,211

 

Investing activities

 

 

 

 

Purchases of property, plant and equipment

 

 

(656

)

 

 

(648

)

Proceeds from sale of property, plant and equipment

 

 

13

 

 

 

20

 

Proceeds from cross-currency interest rate swap interest settlements

 

 

134

 

 

 

111

 

Purchases of investments

 

 

(311

)

 

 

(1,778

)

Other investing activities, net

 

 

6

 

 

 

12

 

Net cash used in investing activities

 

 

(815

)

 

 

(2,283

)

Financing activities

 

 

 

 

Net proceeds from issuance of debt

 

 

2,840

 

 

 

1,204

 

Repayment of debt

 

 

(1,625

)

 

 

 

Purchases of company common stock

 

 

(2,000

)

 

 

(3,000

)

Dividends paid

 

 

(311

)

 

 

(284

)

Other financing activities, net

 

 

3

 

 

 

145

 

Net cash used in financing activities

 

 

(1,093

)

 

 

(1,936

)

Exchange rate effect on cash

 

 

348

 

 

 

7

 

Increase (decrease) in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash

 

 

563

 

 

 

(1,000

)

Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at beginning of period

 

 

4,040

 

 

 

8,097

 

Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at end of period

 

$

4,603

 

 

$

7,097

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Free cash flow (non-GAAP measure)

 

$

1,479

 

 

$

2,583

 


Contacts

Media Contact Information:
Sandy Pound
Thermo Fisher Scientific
Phone: 781-622-1223
E-mail: sandy.pound@thermofisher.com

Investor Contact Information:
Rafael Tejada
Thermo Fisher Scientific
Phone: 781-622-1356
E-mail: rafael.tejada@thermofisher.com


