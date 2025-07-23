Thermo Fisher Scientific Reports Second Quarter 2025 Results

WALTHAM, Mass.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE: TMO), the world leader in serving science, today reported its financial results for the second quarter ended June 28, 2025.

Second Quarter Highlights

Second quarter revenue grew 3% to $10.85 billion.

Second quarter GAAP diluted earnings per share (EPS) grew 6% to $4.28.

Second quarter adjusted EPS was $5.36.

Delivered excellent operational performance in the quarter, reflecting active management of our company in the macroenvironment demonstrating the strength of our proven growth strategy and the power of the PPI Business System.

Leveraged our PPI Business System to enable outstanding execution. PPI is helping us adjust our supply chains in the tariff environment and to actively manage our cost base.

Reflecting our trusted partner status, shortly after the quarter ended, we expanded our strategic partnership with Sanofi to acquire its Ridgefield, New Jersey sterile fill-finish site, supporting Sanofi’s portfolio of therapies and expanding U.S. capacity to meet growing demand from pharma and biotech customers.

“Our exceptional team continues to execute at a high level, enabling customer success while navigating the macroenvironment. The agility of our organization, powered by the PPI Business System, allowed us to effectively adapt to current market conditions, actively manage our cost base, and deliver strong operational results in the second quarter,” said Marc N. Casper, chairman, president, and chief executive officer of Thermo Fisher Scientific.

Casper added: “Our trusted partner status is resonating strongly with our customers allowing us to continue to drive market share gains and highlights our unique ability to enable their success in all market environments. We’ve made very good progress through the halfway point in the year, which positions us well to deliver on our 2025 commitments, while building an even brighter future for our company.”

Second Quarter 2025

Revenue for the quarter grew 3% to $10.85 billion in 2025, versus $10.54 billion in the second quarter of 2024. Organic revenue growth was 2%.

GAAP Earnings Results

GAAP diluted EPS in the second quarter of 2025 was $4.28, versus $4.04 in the second quarter of 2024. GAAP operating income for the second quarter of 2025 was $1.83 billion, compared with $1.82 billion in the year-ago quarter. GAAP operating margin was 16.9%, compared with 17.3% in the second quarter of 2024.

Non-GAAP Earnings Results

Adjusted EPS in the second quarter of 2025 was $5.36, versus $5.37 in the second quarter of 2024. Adjusted operating income for the second quarter of 2025 was $2.38 billion, compared with $2.35 billion in the year-ago quarter. Adjusted operating margin was 21.9%, compared with 22.3% in the second quarter of 2024.

Annual Guidance for 2025

The company will provide updated 2025 financial guidance during its earnings conference call this morning at 8:30 a.m. Eastern Time.

Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

Adjusted EPS, adjusted net income, adjusted operating income, adjusted operating margin, free cash flow, and organic revenue growth are non-GAAP measures that exclude certain items detailed after the tables that accompany this press release, under the heading “Supplemental Information Regarding Non-GAAP Financial Measures.” The reconciliations of GAAP to non-GAAP financial measures are provided in the tables that accompany this press release.

Note on Presentation

Certain amounts and percentages reported within this press release are presented and calculated based on underlying unrounded amounts. As a result, the sum of components may not equal corresponding totals due to rounding.

Conference Call

Thermo Fisher Scientific will hold its earnings conference call today, July 23, 2025, at 8:30 a.m. Eastern Time. During the call, the company will discuss its financial performance, as well as future expectations. To listen, call (833) 470-1428 within the U.S. or (404) 975-4839 outside the U.S. The access code is 523661. You may also listen to the call live on the “Investors” section of our website, www.thermofisher.com. The earnings press release and related information can also be found in that section of our website under the heading “Financials.” A replay of the call will be available under “News, Events & Presentations” through October 21, 2025.

About Thermo Fisher Scientific

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. is the world leader in serving science, with annual revenue over $40 billion. Our Mission is to enable our customers to make the world healthier, cleaner and safer. Whether our customers are accelerating life sciences research, solving complex analytical challenges, increasing productivity in their laboratories, improving patient health through diagnostics or the development and manufacture of life-changing therapies, we are here to support them. Our global team delivers an unrivaled combination of innovative technologies, purchasing convenience and pharmaceutical services through our industry-leading brands, including Thermo Scientific, Applied Biosystems, Invitrogen, Fisher Scientific, Unity Lab Services, Patheon and PPD. For more information, please visit www.thermofisher.com.

Safe Harbor Statement

The following constitutes a “Safe Harbor” statement under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995: This press release contains forward-looking statements that involve a number of risks and uncertainties. Important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those indicated by forward-looking statements include risks and uncertainties relating to: the need to develop new products and adapt to significant technological change; implementation of strategies for improving growth; general economic conditions and related uncertainties; dependence on customers' capital spending policies and government funding policies; the effect of economic and political conditions and exchange rate fluctuations on international operations; use and protection of intellectual property; the effect of changes in governmental regulations; any natural disaster, public health crisis or other catastrophic event; and the effect of laws and regulations governing government contracts, as well as the possibility that expected benefits related to recent or pending acquisitions, may not materialize as expected. Additional important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those indicated by such forward-looking statements are set forth in our most recent annual report on Form 10-K and subsequent quarterly report on form 10-Q, which are on file with the SEC and available in the “Investors” section of our website under the heading “SEC Filings.” While we may elect to update forward-looking statements at some point in the future, we specifically disclaim any obligation to do so, even if estimates change and, therefore, you should not rely on these forward-looking statements as representing our views as of any date subsequent to today.

Condensed Consolidated Statements of Income (unaudited) Three months ended June 28, % of June 29, % of (Dollars in millions except per share amounts) 2025 Revenues 2024 Revenues Revenues $ 10,855 $ 10,541 Costs and operating expenses: Cost of revenues (a) 6,378 58.8 % 6,106 57.9 % Selling, general and administrative expenses (b) 1,779 16.4 % 1,687 16.0 % Amortization of acquisition-related intangible assets 429 4.0 % 513 4.9 % Research and development expenses 352 3.2 % 339 3.2 % Restructuring and other costs (c) 82 0.8 % 77 0.7 % Total costs and operating expenses 9,021 83.1 % 8,722 82.7 % Operating income 1,834 16.9 % 1,820 17.3 % Interest income 297 295 Interest expense (404 ) (354 ) Other income/(expense) (d) (19 ) 5 Income before income taxes 1,709 1,765 Benefit from/(provision for) income taxes (e) (92 ) (128 ) Equity in earnings/(losses) of unconsolidated entities 2 (84 ) Net income 1,618 1,553 Less: net income/(losses) attributable to noncontrolling interests and redeemable noncontrolling interest (f) 2 6 Net income attributable to Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. $ 1,617 14.9 % $ 1,548 14.7 % Earnings per share attributable to Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.: Basic $ 4.28 $ 4.05 Diluted $ 4.28 $ 4.04 Weighted average shares: Basic 378 382 Diluted 378 383 Reconciliation of adjusted operating income and adjusted operating margin GAAP operating income $ 1,834 16.9 % $ 1,820 17.3 % Cost of revenues adjustments (a) 10 0.1 % 1 0.0 % Selling, general and administrative expenses adjustments (b) 20 0.2 % (64 ) -0.6 % Restructuring and other costs (c) 82 0.8 % 77 0.7 % Amortization of acquisition-related intangible assets 429 4.0 % 513 4.9 % Adjusted operating income (non-GAAP measure) $ 2,375 21.9 % $ 2,347 22.3 % Reconciliation of adjusted net income GAAP net income attributable to Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. $ 1,617 $ 1,548 Cost of revenues adjustments (a) 10 1 Selling, general and administrative expenses adjustments (b) 20 (64 ) Restructuring and other costs (c) 82 77 Amortization of acquisition-related intangible assets 429 513 Other income/expense adjustments (d) 5 — Income taxes adjustments (e) (133 ) (102 ) Equity in earnings/losses of unconsolidated entities (2 ) 84 Noncontrolling interests adjustments (f) (1 ) (1 ) Adjusted net income (non-GAAP measure) $ 2,026 $ 2,057 Reconciliation of adjusted earnings per share GAAP diluted EPS attributable to Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. $ 4.28 $ 4.04 Cost of revenues adjustments (a) 0.03 0.00 Selling, general and administrative expenses adjustments (b) 0.05 (0.17 ) Restructuring and other costs (c) 0.22 0.20 Amortization of acquisition-related intangible assets 1.14 1.34 Other income/expense adjustments (d) 0.01 0.00 Income taxes adjustments (e) (0.35 ) (0.26 ) Equity in earnings/losses of unconsolidated entities (0.01 ) 0.22 Noncontrolling interests adjustments (f) 0.00 0.00 Adjusted EPS (non-GAAP measure) $ 5.36 $ 5.37 Reconciliation of free cash flow GAAP net cash provided by operating activities $ 1,399 $ 1,960 Purchases of property, plant and equipment (294 ) (301 ) Proceeds from sale of property, plant and equipment 1 15 Free cash flow (non-GAAP measure) $ 1,105 $ 1,674

Business Segment Information Three months ended June 28, % of June 29, % of (Dollars in millions) 2025 Revenues 2024 Revenues Revenues Life Sciences Solutions $ 2,499 23.0 % $ 2,355 22.3 % Analytical Instruments 1,728 15.9 % 1,782 16.9 % Specialty Diagnostics 1,134 10.4 % 1,117 10.6 % Laboratory Products and Biopharma Services 5,995 55.2 % 5,758 54.6 % Eliminations (501 ) -4.6 % (470 ) -4.5 % Consolidated revenues $ 10,855 100.0 % $ 10,541 100.0 % Segment income and segment income margin Life Sciences Solutions $ 919 36.8 % $ 865 36.7 % Analytical Instruments 325 18.8 % 439 24.6 % Specialty Diagnostics 306 27.0 % 299 26.7 % Laboratory Products and Biopharma Services 825 13.8 % 745 12.9 % Subtotal reportable segments 2,375 21.9 % 2,347 22.3 % Cost of revenues adjustments (a) (10 ) -0.1 % (1 ) 0.0 % Selling, general and administrative expenses adjustments (b) (20 ) -0.2 % 64 0.6 % Restructuring and other costs (c) (82 ) -0.8 % (77 ) -0.7 % Amortization of acquisition-related intangible assets (429 ) -4.0 % (513 ) -4.9 % Consolidated GAAP operating income $ 1,834 16.9 % $ 1,820 17.3 %

(a) Adjusted results in 2025 exclude $5 of accelerated depreciation on manufacturing assets to be abandoned due to facility consolidations and $5 of charges for the sale of inventory revalued at the date of acquisition. Adjusted results in 2024 exclude charges for inventory write-downs associated with large-scale abandonment of product lines. (b) Adjusted results exclude certain third-party expenses, principally transaction/integration costs related to recent acquisitions and charges/credits for changes in estimates of contingent acquisition consideration. (c) Adjusted results exclude restructuring and other costs consisting principally of severance, impairments of long-lived assets, net charges/credits for pre-acquisition litigation and other matters, and abandoned facility and other expenses of headcount reductions and real estate consolidations. (d) Adjusted results exclude net gains/losses on investments. Adjusted results in 2025 exclude $5 of charges for settlement of pension plans. (e) Adjusted results exclude incremental tax impacts for the reconciling items between GAAP and adjusted net income, incremental tax impacts as a result of tax rate/law changes and the tax impacts from audit settlements. (f) Adjusted results exclude the incremental impacts for the reconciling items between GAAP and adjusted net income attributable to noncontrolling interests. Note: Consolidated depreciation expense is $256 and $276 in 2025 and 2024, respectively.

Organic revenue growth Three months ended June 28, 2025 Revenue growth 3 % Acquisitions 0 % Currency translation 1 % Organic revenue growth (non-GAAP measure) 2 %

Note: For more information related to non-GAAP financial measures, refer to the section titled “Supplemental Information Regarding Non-GAAP Financial Measures” of this release.

Condensed Consolidated Statements of Income (unaudited) Six months ended June 28, % of June 29, % of (Dollars in millions except per share amounts) 2025 Revenues 2024 Revenues Revenues $ 21,219 $ 20,886 Costs and operating expenses: Cost of revenues (a) 12,435 58.6 % 12,146 58.2 % Selling, general and administrative expenses (b) 3,500 16.5 % 3,417 16.4 % Amortization of acquisition-related intangible assets 859 4.0 % 1,065 5.1 % Research and development expenses 695 3.3 % 670 3.2 % Restructuring and other costs (c) 180 0.9 % 106 0.5 % Total costs and operating expenses 17,668 83.3 % 17,404 83.3 % Operating income 3,551 16.7 % 3,483 16.7 % Interest income 501 574 Interest expense (707 ) (717 ) Other income/(expense) (d) (16 ) 14 Income before income taxes 3,329 3,354 Benefit from/(provision for) income taxes (e) (187 ) (408 ) Equity in earnings/(losses) of unconsolidated entities (12 ) (61 ) Net income 3,130 2,885 Less: net income/(losses) attributable to noncontrolling interests and redeemable noncontrolling interest (f) 6 9 Net income attributable to Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. $ 3,124 14.7 % $ 2,875 13.8 % Earnings per share attributable to Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.: Basic $ 8.27 $ 7.53 Diluted $ 8.26 $ 7.50 Weighted average shares: Basic 378 382 Diluted 378 383 Reconciliation of adjusted operating income and adjusted operating margin GAAP operating income $ 3,551 16.7 % $ 3,483 16.7 % Cost of revenues adjustments (a) 21 0.1 % 17 0.1 % Selling, general and administrative expenses adjustments (b) 34 0.2 % (45 ) -0.2 % Restructuring and other costs (c) 180 0.9 % 106 0.5 % Amortization of acquisition-related intangible assets 859 4.0 % 1,065 5.1 % Adjusted operating income (non-GAAP measure) $ 4,644 21.9 % $ 4,625 22.1 % Reconciliation of adjusted net income GAAP net income attributable to Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. $ 3,124 $ 2,875 Cost of revenues adjustments (a) 21 17 Selling, general and administrative expenses adjustments (b) 34 (45 ) Restructuring and other costs (c) 180 106 Amortization of acquisition-related intangible assets 859 1,065 Other income/expense adjustments (d) 4 (11 ) Income taxes adjustments (e) (256 ) (51 ) Equity in earnings/losses of unconsolidated entities 12 61 Noncontrolling interests adjustments (f) (1 ) (1 ) Adjusted net income (non-GAAP measure) $ 3,976 $ 4,016 Reconciliation of adjusted earnings per share GAAP diluted EPS attributable to Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. $ 8.26 $ 7.50 Cost of revenues adjustments (a) 0.06 0.04 Selling, general and administrative expenses adjustments (b) 0.09 (0.12 ) Restructuring and other costs (c) 0.48 0.28 Amortization of acquisition-related intangible assets 2.27 2.78 Other income/expense adjustments (d) 0.01 (0.03 ) Income taxes adjustments (e) (0.68 ) (0.13 ) Equity in earnings/losses of unconsolidated entities 0.03 0.16 Noncontrolling interests adjustments (f) 0.00 0.00 Adjusted EPS (non-GAAP measure) $ 10.51 $ 10.47 Reconciliation of free cash flow GAAP net cash provided by operating activities $ 2,122 $ 3,211 Purchases of property, plant and equipment (656 ) (648 ) Proceeds from sale of property, plant and equipment 13 20 Free cash flow (non-GAAP measure) $ 1,479 $ 2,583

Business Segment Information Six months ended June 28, % of June 29, % of (Dollars in millions) 2025 Revenues 2024 Revenues Revenues Life Sciences Solutions $ 4,840 22.8 % $ 4,640 22.2 % Analytical Instruments 3,446 16.2 % 3,469 16.6 % Specialty Diagnostics 2,282 10.8 % 2,227 10.7 % Laboratory Products and Biopharma Services 11,635 54.8 % 11,480 55.0 % Eliminations (983 ) -4.6 % (930 ) -4.5 % Consolidated revenues $ 21,219 100.0 % $ 20,886 100.0 % Segment income and segment income margin Life Sciences Solutions $ 1,753 36.2 % $ 1,705 36.7 % Analytical Instruments 724 21.0 % 838 24.2 % Specialty Diagnostics 610 26.7 % 593 26.6 % Laboratory Products and Biopharma Services 1,557 13.4 % 1,489 13.0 % Subtotal reportable segments 4,644 21.9 % 4,625 22.1 % Cost of revenues adjustments (a) (21 ) -0.1 % (17 ) -0.1 % Selling, general and administrative expenses adjustments (b) (34 ) -0.2 % 45 0.2 % Restructuring and other costs (c) (180 ) -0.9 % (106 ) -0.5 % Amortization of acquisition-related intangible assets (859 ) -4.0 % (1,065 ) -5.1 % Consolidated GAAP operating income $ 3,551 16.7 % $ 3,483 16.7 %

(a) Adjusted results exclude accelerated depreciation on manufacturing assets to be abandoned due to facility consolidations. Adjusted results in 2025 exclude $10 of charges for the sale of inventory revalued at the date of acquisition. Adjusted results in 2024 also exclude $13 of charges for inventory write-downs associated with large-scale abandonment of product lines. (b) Adjusted results exclude certain third-party expenses, principally transaction/integration costs related to recent acquisitions and charges/credits for changes in estimates of contingent acquisition consideration. (c) Adjusted results exclude restructuring and other costs consisting principally of severance, impairments of long-lived assets, net charges for pre-acquisition litigation and other matters, net gains/losses on the sale of real estate, and abandoned facility and other expenses of headcount reductions and real estate consolidations. (d) Adjusted results exclude net gains/losses on investments. Adjusted results in 2025 exclude $5 of charges for settlement of pension plans. (e) Adjusted results exclude incremental tax impacts for the reconciling items between GAAP and adjusted net income, incremental tax impacts as a result of tax rate/law changes and the tax impacts from audit settlements. (f) Adjusted results exclude the incremental impacts for the reconciling items between GAAP and adjusted net income attributable to noncontrolling interests. Notes: Consolidated depreciation expense is $532 and $562 in 2025 and 2024, respectively. For more information related to non-GAAP financial measures, refer to the section titled “Supplemental Information Regarding Non-GAAP Financial Measures” of this release.

Organic revenue growth Six months ended June 28, 2025 Revenue growth 2 % Acquisitions 0 % Currency translation 0 % Organic revenue growth (non-GAAP measure) 1 %

Note: For more information related to non-GAAP financial measures, refer to the section titled “Supplemental Information Regarding Non-GAAP Financial Measures” of this release.

Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets (unaudited) June 28, December 31, (In millions) 2025 2024 Assets Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 4,576 $ 4,009 Short-term investments 1,814 1,561 Accounts receivable, net 8,594 8,191 Inventories 5,559 4,978 Other current assets 4,040 3,399 Total current assets 24,584 22,137 Property, plant and equipment, net 9,635 9,306 Acquisition-related intangible assets, net 15,148 15,533 Other assets 4,615 4,492 Goodwill 47,249 45,853 Total assets $ 101,230 $ 97,321 Liabilities, redeemable noncontrolling interest and equity Current liabilities: Short-term obligations and current maturities of long-term obligations $ 2,214 $ 2,214 Other current liabilities 10,504 11,118 Total current liabilities 12,718 13,332 Other long-term liabilities 4,894 5,257 Long-term obligations 33,015 29,061 Redeemable noncontrolling interest 126 120 Total equity 50,476 49,551 Total liabilities, redeemable noncontrolling interest and equity $ 101,230 $ 97,321

Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows (unaudited) Six months ended June 28, June 29, (In millions) 2025 2024 Operating activities Net income $ 3,130 $ 2,885 Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities: Depreciation and amortization 1,391 1,626 Change in deferred income taxes (601 ) (607 ) Other non-cash expenses, net 354 311 Changes in assets and liabilities, excluding the effects of acquisitions (2,151 ) (1,003 ) Net cash provided by operating activities 2,122 3,211 Investing activities Purchases of property, plant and equipment (656 ) (648 ) Proceeds from sale of property, plant and equipment 13 20 Proceeds from cross-currency interest rate swap interest settlements 134 111 Purchases of investments (311 ) (1,778 ) Other investing activities, net 6 12 Net cash used in investing activities (815 ) (2,283 ) Financing activities Net proceeds from issuance of debt 2,840 1,204 Repayment of debt (1,625 ) — Purchases of company common stock (2,000 ) (3,000 ) Dividends paid (311 ) (284 ) Other financing activities, net 3 145 Net cash used in financing activities (1,093 ) (1,936 ) Exchange rate effect on cash 348 7 Increase (decrease) in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash 563 (1,000 ) Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at beginning of period 4,040 8,097 Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at end of period $ 4,603 $ 7,097 Free cash flow (non-GAAP measure) $ 1,479 $ 2,583

Media Contact Information:

Sandy Pound

Thermo Fisher Scientific

Phone: 781-622-1223

E-mail: sandy.pound@thermofisher.com

Investor Contact Information:

Rafael Tejada

Thermo Fisher Scientific

Phone: 781-622-1356

E-mail: rafael.tejada@thermofisher.com