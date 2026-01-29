Thermo Fisher Scientific Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2025 Results

WALTHAM, Mass.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE: TMO), the world leader in serving science, today reported its financial results for the fourth quarter and full year ended December 31, 2025.

Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2025 Highlights

Fourth quarter revenue grew 7% to $12.21 billion.

Fourth quarter GAAP diluted earnings per share (EPS) grew 9% to $5.21.

Fourth quarter adjusted EPS grew 8% to $6.57.



Full year revenue grew 4% to $44.56 billion.

Full year GAAP diluted earnings per share (EPS) grew 7% to $17.74.

Full year adjusted EPS grew 5% to $22.87.



Delivered another year of excellent operational performance and share gain reflecting our active management of the company, the strength of our proven growth strategy and the power of our PPI Business System.



“Thanks to our exceptional team, we delivered a strong finish to 2025, reflecting outstanding execution and the continued strength of our proven growth strategy,” said Marc N. Casper, chairman, president and chief executive officer of Thermo Fisher Scientific. “Throughout the year we effectively navigated the external environment and leveraged our PPI Business System to enable excellent operational performance. It was also a very active year for capital deployment, as we advanced our strategy and added exciting new capabilities that further strengthen our long-term competitive position.”

Casper added, “We enter 2026 from a position of strength. Our growth strategy is resonating with customers, positioning us for continued share gain, and our PPI Business System provides a strong foundation to continue our excellent operational performance. Together, this positions us well to deliver on our 2026 objectives as we create value for our stakeholders and build an even brighter future for our company.”

Fourth Quarter 2025

Revenue for the fourth quarter of 2025 grew 7% to $12.21 billion, versus $11.40 billion in the same quarter of 2024. Organic revenue growth was 3%.

GAAP Earnings Results

GAAP diluted EPS in the fourth quarter of 2025 was $5.21, 9% growth versus the fourth quarter of 2024. GAAP operating income for the fourth quarter of 2025 was $2.26 billion, 12% higher than the year-ago quarter. GAAP operating margin was 18.5%, compared with 17.7% in the fourth quarter of 2024.

Non-GAAP Earnings Results

Adjusted EPS for the fourth quarter of 2025 was $6.57, 8% growth versus the fourth quarter of 2024. Adjusted operating income for the fourth quarter of 2025 was $2.88 billion, 6% higher than the year-ago quarter. Adjusted operating margin was 23.6%, compared with 23.9% in the fourth quarter of 2024.

Full Year 2025

Revenue for the full year 2025 grew 4% to $44.56 billion, versus $42.88 billion in 2024. Organic revenue growth was 2%.

GAAP Earnings Results

GAAP diluted EPS for the full year was $17.74, 7% growth versus the full year 2024. GAAP operating income for the full year was $7.75 billion, 6% higher than 2024. GAAP operating margin was 17.4%, compared with 17.1% in 2024.

Non-GAAP Earnings Results

Adjusted EPS for the full year 2025 was $22.87, 5% growth versus the full year 2024. Adjusted operating income for the full year was $10.11 billion, 4% higher than 2024. Adjusted operating margin was 22.7%, compared with 22.6% in 2024.

Condensed Consolidated Statements of Income (unaudited) Three months ended December 31, % of December 31, % of (Dollars in millions except per share amounts) 2025 Revenues 2024 Revenues Revenues $ 12,215 $ 11,395 Costs and operating expenses: Cost of revenues (a) 7,143 58.5 % 6,492 57.0 % Selling, general and administrative expenses (b) 1,977 16.2 % 1,846 16.2 % Amortization of acquisition-related intangible assets 436 3.6 % 438 3.8 % Research and development expenses 357 2.9 % 374 3.3 % Restructuring and other costs (c) 46 0.4 % 228 2.0 % Total costs and operating expenses 9,960 81.5 % 9,379 82.3 % Operating income 2,255 18.5 % 2,016 17.7 % Interest income 258 227 Interest expense (365 ) (316 ) Other income/(expense) (d) 5 14 Income before income taxes 2,154 1,941 Benefit from/(provision for) income taxes (e) (153 ) (150 ) Equity in earnings/(losses) of unconsolidated entities (31 ) 33 Net income 1,970 1,824 Less: net income/(loss) attributable to noncontrolling interests and redeemable noncontrolling interest (f) 5 (6 ) Net income attributable to Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. $ 1,964 16.1 % $ 1,830 16.1 % Earnings per share attributable to Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.: Basic $ 5.22 $ 4.79 Diluted $ 5.21 $ 4.78 Weighted average shares: Basic 376 382 Diluted 377 383 Reconciliation of adjusted operating income and adjusted operating margin GAAP operating income $ 2,255 18.5 % $ 2,016 17.7 % Cost of revenues adjustments (a) 33 0.3 % 22 0.2 % Selling, general and administrative expenses adjustments (b) 107 0.9 % 16 0.1 % Restructuring and other costs (c) 46 0.4 % 228 2.0 % Amortization of acquisition-related intangible assets 436 3.6 % 438 3.8 % Adjusted operating income (non-GAAP measure) $ 2,878 23.6 % $ 2,720 23.9 % Reconciliation of adjusted net income GAAP net income attributable to Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. $ 1,964 $ 1,830 Cost of revenues adjustments (a) 33 22 Selling, general and administrative expenses adjustments (b) 107 16 Restructuring and other costs (c) 46 228 Amortization of acquisition-related intangible assets 436 438 Other income/expense adjustments (d) (5 ) (11 ) Income taxes adjustments (e) (138 ) (138 ) Equity in earnings/losses of unconsolidated entities 31 (33 ) Noncontrolling interests adjustments (f) — (14 ) Adjusted net income (non-GAAP measure) $ 2,475 $ 2,338 Reconciliation of adjusted earnings per share GAAP diluted EPS attributable to Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. $ 5.21 $ 4.78 Cost of revenues adjustments (a) 0.09 0.06 Selling, general and administrative expenses adjustments (b) 0.29 0.04 Restructuring and other costs (c) 0.12 0.60 Amortization of acquisition-related intangible assets 1.16 1.14 Other income/expense adjustments (d) (0.01 ) (0.03 ) Income taxes adjustments (e) (0.37 ) (0.36 ) Equity in earnings/losses of unconsolidated entities 0.08 (0.08 ) Noncontrolling interests adjustments (f) 0.00 (0.04 ) Adjusted EPS (non-GAAP measure) $ 6.57 $ 6.10 Reconciliation of free cash flow GAAP net cash provided by operating activities $ 3,457 $ 3,289 Purchases of property, plant and equipment (465 ) (480 ) Proceeds from sale of property, plant and equipment 27 17 Free cash flow (non-GAAP measure) $ 3,018 $ 2,826

Business Segment Information Three months ended December 31, % of December 31, % of (Dollars in millions) 2025 Revenues 2024 Revenues Revenues Life Sciences Solutions $ 2,946 24.1 % $ 2,604 22.9 % Analytical Instruments 2,215 18.1 % 2,186 19.2 % Specialty Diagnostics 1,220 10.0 % 1,157 10.2 % Laboratory Products and Biopharma Services 6,379 52.2 % 5,936 52.1 % Eliminations (546 ) -4.5 % (487 ) -4.3 % Consolidated revenues $ 12,215 100.0 % $ 11,395 100.0 % Segment income and segment income margin Life Sciences Solutions $ 1,046 35.5 % $ 952 36.6 % Analytical Instruments 583 26.3 % 666 30.5 % Specialty Diagnostics 324 26.6 % 273 23.6 % Laboratory Products and Biopharma Services 925 14.5 % 828 14.0 % Subtotal reportable segments 2,878 23.6 % 2,720 23.9 % Cost of revenues adjustments (a) (33 ) -0.3 % (22 ) -0.2 % Selling, general and administrative expenses adjustments (b) (107 ) -0.9 % (16 ) -0.1 % Restructuring and other costs (c) (46 ) -0.4 % (228 ) -2.0 % Amortization of acquisition-related intangible assets (436 ) -3.6 % (438 ) -3.8 % Consolidated GAAP operating income $ 2,255 18.5 % $ 2,016 17.7 %

(a) Adjusted results exclude accelerated depreciation on manufacturing assets to be abandoned due to facility consolidations, charges for the sale of inventory revalued at the date of acquisition, and in 2025, $4 of transaction-related costs. (b) Adjusted results exclude certain third-party expenses, principally transaction/integration costs, charges/credits for changes in estimates of contingent acquisition consideration, and accelerated depreciation on fixed assets to be abandoned due to facility consolidations. Adjusted results in 2024 also exclude $3 of charges associated with product liability litigation. (c) Adjusted results exclude restructuring and other costs consisting principally of severance, impairments of long-lived assets, net charges/credits for pre-acquisition litigation and other matters, gains/losses on the sale of real estate, charges for environmental-related matters, and abandoned facility and other expenses of headcount reductions and real estate consolidations. (d) Adjusted results exclude net gains/losses on investments. (e) Adjusted results exclude incremental tax impacts for the reconciling items between GAAP and adjusted net income, incremental tax impacts as a result of tax rate/law changes, and the tax impacts from audit settlements. (f) Adjusted results exclude the incremental impacts for the reconciling items between GAAP and adjusted net income attributable to noncontrolling interests. Note: Consolidated depreciation expense is $291 and $304 in 2025 and 2024, respectively.

Organic revenue growth Three months ended December 31, 2025 Revenue growth 7 % Acquisitions 2 % Currency translation 2 % Organic revenue growth (non-GAAP measure) 3 % Note: For more information related to non-GAAP financial measures, refer to the section titled “Supplemental Information Regarding Non-GAAP Financial Measures” of this release.

Condensed Consolidated Statements of Income (unaudited) Year ended December 31, % of December 31, % of (Dollars in millions except per share amounts) 2025 Revenues 2024 Revenues Revenues $ 44,556 $ 42,879 Costs and operating expenses: Cost of revenues (a) 26,048 58.5 % 24,818 57.9 % Selling, general and administrative expenses (b) 7,272 16.3 % 7,003 16.3 % Amortization of acquisition-related intangible assets 1,730 3.9 % 1,952 4.6 % Research and development expenses 1,397 3.1 % 1,390 3.2 % Restructuring and other costs (c) 362 0.8 % 379 0.9 % Total costs and operating expenses 36,810 82.6 % 35,542 82.9 % Operating income 7,746 17.4 % 7,337 17.1 % Interest income 993 1,078 Interest expense (1,419 ) (1,390 ) Other income/(expense) (d) (12 ) 12 Income before income taxes 7,308 7,037 Benefit from/(provision for) income taxes (e) (547 ) (657 ) Equity in earnings/(losses) of unconsolidated entities (41 ) (42 ) Net income 6,721 6,338 Less: net income/(loss) attributable to noncontrolling interests and redeemable noncontrolling interest (f) 17 3 Net income attributable to Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. $ 6,704 15.0 % $ 6,335 14.8 % Earnings per share attributable to Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.: Basic $ 17.77 $ 16.58 Diluted $ 17.74 $ 16.53 Weighted average shares: Basic 377 382 Diluted 378 383 Reconciliation of adjusted operating income and adjusted operating margin GAAP operating income $ 7,746 17.4 % $ 7,337 17.1 % Cost of revenues adjustments (a) 64 0.1 % 47 0.1 % Selling, general and administrative expenses adjustments (b) 207 0.5 % (8 ) 0.0 % Restructuring and other costs (c) 362 0.8 % 379 0.9 % Amortization of acquisition-related intangible assets 1,730 3.9 % 1,952 4.6 % Adjusted operating income (non-GAAP measure) $ 10,109 22.7 % $ 9,707 22.6 % Reconciliation of adjusted net income GAAP net income attributable to Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. $ 6,704 $ 6,335 Cost of revenues adjustments (a) 64 47 Selling, general and administrative expenses adjustments (b) 207 (8 ) Restructuring and other costs (c) 362 379 Amortization of acquisition-related intangible assets 1,730 1,952 Other income/expense adjustments (d) (6 ) (19 ) Income taxes adjustments (e) (458 ) (329 ) Equity in earnings/losses of unconsolidated entities 41 42 Noncontrolling interests adjustments (f) (1 ) (19 ) Adjusted net income (non-GAAP measure) $ 8,642 $ 8,380 Reconciliation of adjusted earnings per share GAAP diluted EPS attributable to Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. $ 17.74 $ 16.53 Cost of revenues adjustments (a) 0.17 0.12 Selling, general and administrative expenses adjustments (b) 0.55 (0.02 ) Restructuring and other costs (c) 0.96 0.99 Amortization of acquisition-related intangible assets 4.58 5.09 Other income/expense adjustments (d) (0.02 ) (0.05 ) Income taxes adjustments (e) (1.21 ) (0.86 ) Equity in earnings/losses of unconsolidated entities 0.11 0.11 Noncontrolling interests adjustments (f) 0.00 (0.05 ) Adjusted EPS (non-GAAP measure) $ 22.87 $ 21.86 Reconciliation of free cash flow GAAP net cash provided by operating activities $ 7,818 $ 8,667 Purchases of property, plant and equipment (1,525 ) (1,400 ) Proceeds from sale of property, plant and equipment 44 57 Free cash flow (non-GAAP measure) $ 6,337 $ 7,324

Business Segment Information Year ended December 31, % of December 31, % of (Dollars in millions) 2025 Revenues 2024 Revenues Revenues Life Sciences Solutions $ 10,374 23.3 % $ 9,631 22.5 % Analytical Instruments 7,554 17.0 % 7,463 17.4 % Specialty Diagnostics 4,676 10.5 % 4,512 10.5 % Laboratory Products and Biopharma Services 23,984 53.8 % 23,157 54.0 % Eliminations (2,033 ) -4.6 % (1,885 ) -4.4 % Consolidated revenues $ 44,556 100.0 % $ 42,879 100.0 % Segment income and segment income margin Life Sciences Solutions $ 3,768 36.3 % $ 3,503 36.4 % Analytical Instruments 1,736 23.0 % 1,955 26.2 % Specialty Diagnostics 1,256 26.9 % 1,159 25.7 % Laboratory Products and Biopharma Services 3,350 14.0 % 3,090 13.3 % Subtotal reportable segments 10,109 22.7 % 9,707 22.6 % Cost of revenues adjustments (a) (64 ) -0.1 % (47 ) -0.1 % Selling, general and administrative expenses adjustments (b) (207 ) -0.5 % 8 0.0 % Restructuring and other costs (c) (362 ) -0.8 % (379 ) -0.9 % Amortization of acquisition-related intangible assets (1,730 ) -3.9 % (1,952 ) -4.6 % Consolidated GAAP operating income $ 7,746 17.4 % $ 7,337 17.1 %

(a) Adjusted results exclude accelerated depreciation on manufacturing assets to be abandoned due to facility consolidations and charges for the sale of inventory revalued at the date of acquisition. Adjusted results in 2025 exclude $4 of transaction-related costs. Adjusted results in 2024 also exclude $13 of charges for inventory write-downs associated with large-scale abandonment of product lines. (b) Adjusted results exclude certain third-party expenses, principally transaction/integration costs, charges/credits for changes in estimates of contingent acquisition consideration, charges associated with product liability litigation, and accelerated depreciation on fixed assets to be abandoned due to facility consolidations. (c) Adjusted results exclude restructuring and other costs consisting principally of severance, impairments of long-lived assets, net charges/credits for pre-acquisition litigation and other matters, net gains/losses on the sale of real estate, charges for environmental-related matters, and abandoned facility and other expenses of headcount reductions and real estate consolidations. Adjusted results in 2025 also exclude $51 of charges for disposition of a consolidated joint venture. (d) Adjusted results exclude net gains/losses on investments. Adjusted results in 2025 also exclude $8 of settlement charges for pension plans. (e) Adjusted results exclude incremental tax impacts for the reconciling items between GAAP and adjusted net income, incremental tax impacts as a result of tax rate/law changes and the tax impacts from audit settlements. (f) Adjusted results exclude the incremental impacts for the reconciling items between GAAP and adjusted net income attributable to noncontrolling interests. Note: Consolidated depreciation expense is $1,050 and $1,156 in 2025 and 2024, respectively.

