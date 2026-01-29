SUBSCRIBE
Thermo Fisher Scientific Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2025 Results

January 29, 2026 | 
19 min read

WALTHAM, Mass.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE: TMO), the world leader in serving science, today reported its financial results for the fourth quarter and full year ended December 31, 2025.



Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2025 Highlights

  • Fourth quarter revenue grew 7% to $12.21 billion.
  • Fourth quarter GAAP diluted earnings per share (EPS) grew 9% to $5.21.
  • Fourth quarter adjusted EPS grew 8% to $6.57.
  • Full year revenue grew 4% to $44.56 billion.
  • Full year GAAP diluted earnings per share (EPS) grew 7% to $17.74.
  • Full year adjusted EPS grew 5% to $22.87.
  • Delivered another year of excellent operational performance and share gain reflecting our active management of the company, the strength of our proven growth strategy and the power of our PPI Business System.
  • Continued to successfully execute our capital deployment strategy, deploying approximately $16.5 billion in 2025. This included $13 billion committed to M&A. We completed the acquisition of our Filtration and Separation business from Solventum, an excellent complement to our bioproduction capabilities, and Sanofi’s Ridgefield, New Jersey, sterile fill-finish site, expanding our U.S. capacity for drug product manufacturing capacity. Then in the fourth quarter, we announced a definitive agreement to acquire Clario, a leading provider of endpoint data solutions for clinical trials, adding high-growth capabilities to enhance clinical insights for our pharma and biotech customers and further accelerate the digital transformation of clinical research. Additionally, during the year we returned $3.6 billion of capital to shareholders through stock buybacks and dividends.

“Thanks to our exceptional team, we delivered a strong finish to 2025, reflecting outstanding execution and the continued strength of our proven growth strategy,” said Marc N. Casper, chairman, president and chief executive officer of Thermo Fisher Scientific. “Throughout the year we effectively navigated the external environment and leveraged our PPI Business System to enable excellent operational performance. It was also a very active year for capital deployment, as we advanced our strategy and added exciting new capabilities that further strengthen our long-term competitive position.”

Casper added, “We enter 2026 from a position of strength. Our growth strategy is resonating with customers, positioning us for continued share gain, and our PPI Business System provides a strong foundation to continue our excellent operational performance. Together, this positions us well to deliver on our 2026 objectives as we create value for our stakeholders and build an even brighter future for our company.”

Fourth Quarter 2025

Revenue for the fourth quarter of 2025 grew 7% to $12.21 billion, versus $11.40 billion in the same quarter of 2024. Organic revenue growth was 3%.

GAAP Earnings Results

GAAP diluted EPS in the fourth quarter of 2025 was $5.21, 9% growth versus the fourth quarter of 2024. GAAP operating income for the fourth quarter of 2025 was $2.26 billion, 12% higher than the year-ago quarter. GAAP operating margin was 18.5%, compared with 17.7% in the fourth quarter of 2024.

Non-GAAP Earnings Results

Adjusted EPS for the fourth quarter of 2025 was $6.57, 8% growth versus the fourth quarter of 2024. Adjusted operating income for the fourth quarter of 2025 was $2.88 billion, 6% higher than the year-ago quarter. Adjusted operating margin was 23.6%, compared with 23.9% in the fourth quarter of 2024.

Full Year 2025

Revenue for the full year 2025 grew 4% to $44.56 billion, versus $42.88 billion in 2024. Organic revenue growth was 2%.

GAAP Earnings Results

GAAP diluted EPS for the full year was $17.74, 7% growth versus the full year 2024. GAAP operating income for the full year was $7.75 billion, 6% higher than 2024. GAAP operating margin was 17.4%, compared with 17.1% in 2024.

Non-GAAP Earnings Results

Adjusted EPS for the full year 2025 was $22.87, 5% growth versus the full year 2024. Adjusted operating income for the full year was $10.11 billion, 4% higher than 2024. Adjusted operating margin was 22.7%, compared with 22.6% in 2024.

Annual Guidance for 2026

The company will provide 2026 financial guidance during its earnings conference call this morning at 8:30 a.m. Eastern Time.

Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

Adjusted EPS, adjusted net income, adjusted operating income, adjusted operating margin, free cash flow, and organic revenue growth are non-GAAP measures that exclude certain items detailed after the tables that accompany this press release, under the heading “Supplemental Information Regarding Non-GAAP Financial Measures.” The reconciliations of GAAP to non-GAAP financial measures are provided in the tables that accompany this press release.

Note on Presentation

Certain amounts and percentages reported within this press release are presented and calculated based on underlying unrounded amounts. As a result, the sum of components may not equal corresponding totals due to rounding.

Conference Call

Thermo Fisher Scientific will hold its earnings conference call today, January 29, 2026, at 8:30 a.m. Eastern Time. During the call, the company will discuss its financial performance, as well as future expectations.

The call will be webcast live on the “Investors” section of our website, www.thermofisher.com. You can access the conference call by dialing (833) 470-1428 within the U.S. or +1 (646) 844-6383 outside the U.S. The access code is 054943.

The earnings press release and related information can also be found in that section of our website, under the heading “Financials”. A replay of the call will be available under “News, Events & Presentations” through Wednesday, April 22, 2026.

About Thermo Fisher Scientific

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. is the world leader in serving science, with annual revenue over $40 billion. Our Mission is to enable our customers to make the world healthier, cleaner and safer. Whether our customers are accelerating life sciences research, solving complex analytical challenges, increasing productivity in their laboratories, improving patient health through diagnostics or the development and manufacture of life-changing therapies, we are here to support them. Our global team delivers an unrivaled combination of innovative technologies, purchasing convenience and pharmaceutical services through our industry-leading brands, including Thermo Scientific, Applied Biosystems, Invitrogen, Fisher Scientific, Unity Lab Services, Patheon and PPD. For more information, please visit www.thermofisher.com.

Safe Harbor Statement

The following constitutes a “Safe Harbor” statement under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995: This press release contains forward-looking statements that involve a number of risks and uncertainties. Important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those indicated by forward-looking statements include risks and uncertainties relating to: the need to develop new products and adapt to significant technological change; implementation of strategies for improving growth; general economic conditions and related uncertainties; dependence on customers' capital spending policies and government funding policies; the effect of economic and political conditions and exchange rate fluctuations on international operations; use and protection of intellectual property; the effect of changes in governmental regulations; any natural disaster, public health crisis or other catastrophic event; and the effect of laws and regulations governing government contracts, as well as the possibility that expected benefits related to recent or pending acquisitions, may not materialize as expected. Additional important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those indicated by such forward-looking statements are set forth in our most recent reports on Form 10-K and Form 10-Q under the heading “Risk Factors.” These filings are on file with the SEC and available in the “Investors” section of our website under the heading “SEC Filings.” These forward-looking statements are based on our current expectations and speak only as of the date of this press release. While we may elect to update forward-looking statements at some point in the future, we specifically disclaim any obligation to do so, in the event of new information, future developments or otherwise.

 

Condensed Consolidated Statements of Income (unaudited)

 

 

Three months ended

 

 

December 31,

 

% of

 

December 31,

 

% of

(Dollars in millions except per share amounts)

 

 

2025

 

 

Revenues

 

 

2024

 

 

Revenues

Revenues

 

$

12,215

 

 

 

 

$

11,395

 

 

 

Costs and operating expenses:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Cost of revenues (a)

 

 

7,143

 

 

58.5

%

 

 

6,492

 

 

57.0

%

Selling, general and administrative expenses (b)

 

 

1,977

 

 

16.2

%

 

 

1,846

 

 

16.2

%

Amortization of acquisition-related intangible assets

 

 

436

 

 

3.6

%

 

 

438

 

 

3.8

%

Research and development expenses

 

 

357

 

 

2.9

%

 

 

374

 

 

3.3

%

Restructuring and other costs (c)

 

 

46

 

 

0.4

%

 

 

228

 

 

2.0

%

Total costs and operating expenses

 

 

9,960

 

 

81.5

%

 

 

9,379

 

 

82.3

%

Operating income

 

 

2,255

 

 

18.5

%

 

 

2,016

 

 

17.7

%

Interest income

 

 

258

 

 

 

 

 

227

 

 

 

Interest expense

 

 

(365

)

 

 

 

 

(316

)

 

 

Other income/(expense) (d)

 

 

5

 

 

 

 

 

14

 

 

 

Income before income taxes

 

 

2,154

 

 

 

 

 

1,941

 

 

 

Benefit from/(provision for) income taxes (e)

 

 

(153

)

 

 

 

 

(150

)

 

 

Equity in earnings/(losses) of unconsolidated entities

 

 

(31

)

 

 

 

 

33

 

 

 

Net income

 

 

1,970

 

 

 

 

 

1,824

 

 

 

Less: net income/(loss) attributable to noncontrolling interests and redeemable noncontrolling interest (f)

 

 

5

 

 

 

 

 

(6

)

 

 

Net income attributable to Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

 

$

1,964

 

 

16.1

%

 

$

1,830

 

 

16.1

%

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Earnings per share attributable to Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Basic

 

$

5.22

 

 

 

 

$

4.79

 

 

 

Diluted

 

$

5.21

 

 

 

 

$

4.78

 

 

 

Weighted average shares:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Basic

 

 

376

 

 

 

 

 

382

 

 

 

Diluted

 

 

377

 

 

 

 

 

383

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Reconciliation of adjusted operating income and adjusted operating margin

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

GAAP operating income

 

$

2,255

 

 

18.5

%

 

$

2,016

 

 

17.7

%

Cost of revenues adjustments (a)

 

 

33

 

 

0.3

%

 

 

22

 

 

0.2

%

Selling, general and administrative expenses adjustments (b)

 

 

107

 

 

0.9

%

 

 

16

 

 

0.1

%

Restructuring and other costs (c)

 

 

46

 

 

0.4

%

 

 

228

 

 

2.0

%

Amortization of acquisition-related intangible assets

 

 

436

 

 

3.6

%

 

 

438

 

 

3.8

%

Adjusted operating income (non-GAAP measure)

 

$

2,878

 

 

23.6

%

 

$

2,720

 

 

23.9

%

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Reconciliation of adjusted net income

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

GAAP net income attributable to Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

 

$

1,964

 

 

 

 

$

1,830

 

 

 

Cost of revenues adjustments (a)

 

 

33

 

 

 

 

 

22

 

 

 

Selling, general and administrative expenses adjustments (b)

 

 

107

 

 

 

 

 

16

 

 

 

Restructuring and other costs (c)

 

 

46

 

 

 

 

 

228

 

 

 

Amortization of acquisition-related intangible assets

 

 

436

 

 

 

 

 

438

 

 

 

Other income/expense adjustments (d)

 

 

(5

)

 

 

 

 

(11

)

 

 

Income taxes adjustments (e)

 

 

(138

)

 

 

 

 

(138

)

 

 

Equity in earnings/losses of unconsolidated entities

 

 

31

 

 

 

 

 

(33

)

 

 

Noncontrolling interests adjustments (f)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

(14

)

 

 

Adjusted net income (non-GAAP measure)

 

$

2,475

 

 

 

 

$

2,338

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Reconciliation of adjusted earnings per share

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

GAAP diluted EPS attributable to Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

 

$

5.21

 

 

 

 

$

4.78

 

 

 

Cost of revenues adjustments (a)

 

 

0.09

 

 

 

 

 

0.06

 

 

 

Selling, general and administrative expenses adjustments (b)

 

 

0.29

 

 

 

 

 

0.04

 

 

 

Restructuring and other costs (c)

 

 

0.12

 

 

 

 

 

0.60

 

 

 

Amortization of acquisition-related intangible assets

 

 

1.16

 

 

 

 

 

1.14

 

 

 

Other income/expense adjustments (d)

 

 

(0.01

)

 

 

 

 

(0.03

)

 

 

Income taxes adjustments (e)

 

 

(0.37

)

 

 

 

 

(0.36

)

 

 

Equity in earnings/losses of unconsolidated entities

 

 

0.08

 

 

 

 

 

(0.08

)

 

 

Noncontrolling interests adjustments (f)

 

 

0.00

 

 

 

 

 

(0.04

)

 

 

Adjusted EPS (non-GAAP measure)

 

$

6.57

 

 

 

 

$

6.10

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Reconciliation of free cash flow

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

GAAP net cash provided by operating activities

 

$

3,457

 

 

 

 

$

3,289

 

 

 

Purchases of property, plant and equipment

 

 

(465

)

 

 

 

 

(480

)

 

 

Proceeds from sale of property, plant and equipment

 

 

27

 

 

 

 

 

17

 

 

 

Free cash flow (non-GAAP measure)

 

$

3,018

 

 

 

 

$

2,826

 

 

 

 

Business Segment Information

 

Three months ended

 

 

December 31,

 

% of

 

December 31,

 

% of

(Dollars in millions)

 

 

2025

 

 

Revenues

 

 

2024

 

 

Revenues

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Revenues

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Life Sciences Solutions

 

$

2,946

 

 

24.1

%

 

$

2,604

 

 

22.9

%

Analytical Instruments

 

 

2,215

 

 

18.1

%

 

 

2,186

 

 

19.2

%

Specialty Diagnostics

 

 

1,220

 

 

10.0

%

 

 

1,157

 

 

10.2

%

Laboratory Products and Biopharma Services

 

 

6,379

 

 

52.2

%

 

 

5,936

 

 

52.1

%

Eliminations

 

 

(546

)

 

-4.5

%

 

 

(487

)

 

-4.3

%

Consolidated revenues

 

$

12,215

 

 

100.0

%

 

$

11,395

 

 

100.0

%

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Segment income and segment income margin

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Life Sciences Solutions

 

$

1,046

 

 

35.5

%

 

$

952

 

 

36.6

%

Analytical Instruments

 

 

583

 

 

26.3

%

 

 

666

 

 

30.5

%

Specialty Diagnostics

 

 

324

 

 

26.6

%

 

 

273

 

 

23.6

%

Laboratory Products and Biopharma Services

 

 

925

 

 

14.5

%

 

 

828

 

 

14.0

%

Subtotal reportable segments

 

 

2,878

 

 

23.6

%

 

 

2,720

 

 

23.9

%

Cost of revenues adjustments (a)

 

 

(33

)

 

-0.3

%

 

 

(22

)

 

-0.2

%

Selling, general and administrative expenses adjustments (b)

 

 

(107

)

 

-0.9

%

 

 

(16

)

 

-0.1

%

Restructuring and other costs (c)

 

 

(46

)

 

-0.4

%

 

 

(228

)

 

-2.0

%

Amortization of acquisition-related intangible assets

 

 

(436

)

 

-3.6

%

 

 

(438

)

 

-3.8

%

Consolidated GAAP operating income

 

$

2,255

 

 

18.5

%

 

$

2,016

 

 

17.7

%

(a) Adjusted results exclude accelerated depreciation on manufacturing assets to be abandoned due to facility consolidations, charges for the sale of inventory revalued at the date of acquisition, and in 2025, $4 of transaction-related costs.

(b) Adjusted results exclude certain third-party expenses, principally transaction/integration costs, charges/credits for changes in estimates of contingent acquisition consideration, and accelerated depreciation on fixed assets to be abandoned due to facility consolidations. Adjusted results in 2024 also exclude $3 of charges associated with product liability litigation.

(c) Adjusted results exclude restructuring and other costs consisting principally of severance, impairments of long-lived assets, net charges/credits for pre-acquisition litigation and other matters, gains/losses on the sale of real estate, charges for environmental-related matters, and abandoned facility and other expenses of headcount reductions and real estate consolidations.

(d) Adjusted results exclude net gains/losses on investments.

(e) Adjusted results exclude incremental tax impacts for the reconciling items between GAAP and adjusted net income, incremental tax impacts as a result of tax rate/law changes, and the tax impacts from audit settlements.

(f) Adjusted results exclude the incremental impacts for the reconciling items between GAAP and adjusted net income attributable to noncontrolling interests.

 

Note:

Consolidated depreciation expense is $291 and $304 in 2025 and 2024, respectively.

 

Organic revenue growth

 

Three months ended

 

 

December 31, 2025

Revenue growth

 

7

%

Acquisitions

 

2

%

Currency translation

 

2

%

Organic revenue growth (non-GAAP measure)

 

3

%

 

 

 

Note:

For more information related to non-GAAP financial measures, refer to the section titled “Supplemental Information Regarding Non-GAAP Financial Measures” of this release.

Condensed Consolidated Statements of Income (unaudited)

 

 

Year ended

 

 

December 31,

 

% of

 

December 31,

 

% of

(Dollars in millions except per share amounts)

 

 

2025

 

 

Revenues

 

 

2024

 

 

Revenues

Revenues

 

$

44,556

 

 

 

 

$

42,879

 

 

 

Costs and operating expenses:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Cost of revenues (a)

 

 

26,048

 

 

58.5

%

 

 

24,818

 

 

57.9

%

Selling, general and administrative expenses (b)

 

 

7,272

 

 

16.3

%

 

 

7,003

 

 

16.3

%

Amortization of acquisition-related intangible assets

 

 

1,730

 

 

3.9

%

 

 

1,952

 

 

4.6

%

Research and development expenses

 

 

1,397

 

 

3.1

%

 

 

1,390

 

 

3.2

%

Restructuring and other costs (c)

 

 

362

 

 

0.8

%

 

 

379

 

 

0.9

%

Total costs and operating expenses

 

 

36,810

 

 

82.6

%

 

 

35,542

 

 

82.9

%

Operating income

 

 

7,746

 

 

17.4

%

 

 

7,337

 

 

17.1

%

Interest income

 

 

993

 

 

 

 

 

1,078

 

 

 

Interest expense

 

 

(1,419

)

 

 

 

 

(1,390

)

 

 

Other income/(expense) (d)

 

 

(12

)

 

 

 

 

12

 

 

 

Income before income taxes

 

 

7,308

 

 

 

 

 

7,037

 

 

 

Benefit from/(provision for) income taxes (e)

 

 

(547

)

 

 

 

 

(657

)

 

 

Equity in earnings/(losses) of unconsolidated entities

 

 

(41

)

 

 

 

 

(42

)

 

 

Net income

 

 

6,721

 

 

 

 

 

6,338

 

 

 

Less: net income/(loss) attributable to noncontrolling interests and redeemable noncontrolling interest (f)

 

 

17

 

 

 

 

 

3

 

 

 

Net income attributable to Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

 

$

6,704

 

 

15.0

%

 

$

6,335

 

 

14.8

%

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Earnings per share attributable to Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Basic

 

$

17.77

 

 

 

 

$

16.58

 

 

 

Diluted

 

$

17.74

 

 

 

 

$

16.53

 

 

 

Weighted average shares:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Basic

 

 

377

 

 

 

 

 

382

 

 

 

Diluted

 

 

378

 

 

 

 

 

383

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Reconciliation of adjusted operating income and adjusted operating margin

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

GAAP operating income

 

$

7,746

 

 

17.4

%

 

$

7,337

 

 

17.1

%

Cost of revenues adjustments (a)

 

 

64

 

 

0.1

%

 

 

47

 

 

0.1

%

Selling, general and administrative expenses adjustments (b)

 

 

207

 

 

0.5

%

 

 

(8

)

 

0.0

%

Restructuring and other costs (c)

 

 

362

 

 

0.8

%

 

 

379

 

 

0.9

%

Amortization of acquisition-related intangible assets

 

 

1,730

 

 

3.9

%

 

 

1,952

 

 

4.6

%

Adjusted operating income (non-GAAP measure)

 

$

10,109

 

 

22.7

%

 

$

9,707

 

 

22.6

%

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Reconciliation of adjusted net income

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

GAAP net income attributable to Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

 

$

6,704

 

 

 

 

$

6,335

 

 

 

Cost of revenues adjustments (a)

 

 

64

 

 

 

 

 

47

 

 

 

Selling, general and administrative expenses adjustments (b)

 

 

207

 

 

 

 

 

(8

)

 

 

Restructuring and other costs (c)

 

 

362

 

 

 

 

 

379

 

 

 

Amortization of acquisition-related intangible assets

 

 

1,730

 

 

 

 

 

1,952

 

 

 

Other income/expense adjustments (d)

 

 

(6

)

 

 

 

 

(19

)

 

 

Income taxes adjustments (e)

 

 

(458

)

 

 

 

 

(329

)

 

 

Equity in earnings/losses of unconsolidated entities

 

 

41

 

 

 

 

 

42

 

 

 

Noncontrolling interests adjustments (f)

 

 

(1

)

 

 

 

 

(19

)

 

 

Adjusted net income (non-GAAP measure)

 

$

8,642

 

 

 

 

$

8,380

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Reconciliation of adjusted earnings per share

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

GAAP diluted EPS attributable to Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

 

$

17.74

 

 

 

 

$

16.53

 

 

 

Cost of revenues adjustments (a)

 

 

0.17

 

 

 

 

 

0.12

 

 

 

Selling, general and administrative expenses adjustments (b)

 

 

0.55

 

 

 

 

 

(0.02

)

 

 

Restructuring and other costs (c)

 

 

0.96

 

 

 

 

 

0.99

 

 

 

Amortization of acquisition-related intangible assets

 

 

4.58

 

 

 

 

 

5.09

 

 

 

Other income/expense adjustments (d)

 

 

(0.02

)

 

 

 

 

(0.05

)

 

 

Income taxes adjustments (e)

 

 

(1.21

)

 

 

 

 

(0.86

)

 

 

Equity in earnings/losses of unconsolidated entities

 

 

0.11

 

 

 

 

 

0.11

 

 

 

Noncontrolling interests adjustments (f)

 

 

0.00

 

 

 

 

 

(0.05

)

 

 

Adjusted EPS (non-GAAP measure)

 

$

22.87

 

 

 

 

$

21.86

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Reconciliation of free cash flow

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

GAAP net cash provided by operating activities

 

$

7,818

 

 

 

 

$

8,667

 

 

 

Purchases of property, plant and equipment

 

 

(1,525

)

 

 

 

 

(1,400

)

 

 

Proceeds from sale of property, plant and equipment

 

 

44

 

 

 

 

 

57

 

 

 

Free cash flow (non-GAAP measure)

 

$

6,337

 

 

 

 

$

7,324

 

 

 

 

Business Segment Information

 

Year ended

 

 

December 31,

 

% of

 

December 31,

 

% of

(Dollars in millions)

 

 

2025

 

 

Revenues

 

 

2024

 

 

Revenues

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Revenues

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Life Sciences Solutions

 

$

10,374

 

 

23.3

%

 

$

9,631

 

 

22.5

%

Analytical Instruments

 

 

7,554

 

 

17.0

%

 

 

7,463

 

 

17.4

%

Specialty Diagnostics

 

 

4,676

 

 

10.5

%

 

 

4,512

 

 

10.5

%

Laboratory Products and Biopharma Services

 

 

23,984

 

 

53.8

%

 

 

23,157

 

 

54.0

%

Eliminations

 

 

(2,033

)

 

-4.6

%

 

 

(1,885

)

 

-4.4

%

Consolidated revenues

 

$

44,556

 

 

100.0

%

 

$

42,879

 

 

100.0

%

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Segment income and segment income margin

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Life Sciences Solutions

 

$

3,768

 

 

36.3

%

 

$

3,503

 

 

36.4

%

Analytical Instruments

 

 

1,736

 

 

23.0

%

 

 

1,955

 

 

26.2

%

Specialty Diagnostics

 

 

1,256

 

 

26.9

%

 

 

1,159

 

 

25.7

%

Laboratory Products and Biopharma Services

 

 

3,350

 

 

14.0

%

 

 

3,090

 

 

13.3

%

Subtotal reportable segments

 

 

10,109

 

 

22.7

%

 

 

9,707

 

 

22.6

%

Cost of revenues adjustments (a)

 

 

(64

)

 

-0.1

%

 

 

(47

)

 

-0.1

%

Selling, general and administrative expenses adjustments (b)

 

 

(207

)

 

-0.5

%

 

 

8

 

 

0.0

%

Restructuring and other costs (c)

 

 

(362

)

 

-0.8

%

 

 

(379

)

 

-0.9

%

Amortization of acquisition-related intangible assets

 

 

(1,730

)

 

-3.9

%

 

 

(1,952

)

 

-4.6

%

Consolidated GAAP operating income

 

$

7,746

 

 

17.4

%

 

$

7,337

 

 

17.1

%

(a) Adjusted results exclude accelerated depreciation on manufacturing assets to be abandoned due to facility consolidations and charges for the sale of inventory revalued at the date of acquisition. Adjusted results in 2025 exclude $4 of transaction-related costs. Adjusted results in 2024 also exclude $13 of charges for inventory write-downs associated with large-scale abandonment of product lines.

(b) Adjusted results exclude certain third-party expenses, principally transaction/integration costs, charges/credits for changes in estimates of contingent acquisition consideration, charges associated with product liability litigation, and accelerated depreciation on fixed assets to be abandoned due to facility consolidations.

(c) Adjusted results exclude restructuring and other costs consisting principally of severance, impairments of long-lived assets, net charges/credits for pre-acquisition litigation and other matters, net gains/losses on the sale of real estate, charges for environmental-related matters, and abandoned facility and other expenses of headcount reductions and real estate consolidations. Adjusted results in 2025 also exclude $51 of charges for disposition of a consolidated joint venture.

(d) Adjusted results exclude net gains/losses on investments. Adjusted results in 2025 also exclude $8 of settlement charges for pension plans.

(e) Adjusted results exclude incremental tax impacts for the reconciling items between GAAP and adjusted net income, incremental tax impacts as a result of tax rate/law changes and the tax impacts from audit settlements.

(f) Adjusted results exclude the incremental impacts for the reconciling items between GAAP and adjusted net income attributable to noncontrolling interests.

Note:

Consolidated depreciation expense is $1,050 and $1,156 in 2025 and 2024, respectively.


Contacts

Media Contact Information:
Sandy Pound
Thermo Fisher Scientific
Phone: 781-622-1223
E-mail: sandy.pound@thermofisher.com

Investor Contact Information:
Rafael Tejada
Thermo Fisher Scientific
Phone: 781-622-1356
E-mail: rafael.tejada@thermofisher.com


