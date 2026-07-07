Thermo Fisher Scientific Receives First FBI Approval for Rapid DNA Crime Scene Profiles Eligible for National CODIS Searches

Approval of the Applied Biosystems™ RapidINTEL™ Plus Cartridge enables qualifying crime scene DNA profiles generated on the RapidHIT ID™ System to be searched against the national CODIS database network

KEY FACTS

Product: Applied Biosystems™ RapidINTEL™ Plus Cartridge used with the Applied Biosystems™ RapidHIT ID™ System

Category: Rapid DNA forensic analysis solution

Key benefit: Enables qualifying Rapid DNA generated crime scene DNA profiles to be searched against the national CODIS database network when FBI requirements are met

Connecticut investigators using Rapid DNA technology generated an investigative lead in approximately 90 minutes for evidence that traditionally required about 90 days to process.

Rapid DNA has been used to identify or exclude suspects, connect crime scenes, identify victims and support active investigations.

SAN FRANCISCO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Thermo Fisher Scientific, the world leader in serving science, today announced that the Applied Biosystems™ RapidINTEL™ Plus Cartridge has received approval from the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) National DNA Index System (NDIS) for use with qualifying forensic crime scene samples. The law enforcement milestone makes Thermo Fisher's Rapid DNA workflow on the RapidHIT ID™ System the first eligible to generate DNA profiles that can be searched against the national CODIS database network when FBI requirements are met. This decision expands access to investigative DNA intelligence that can be generated in hours rather than days or weeks.

Previously, Rapid DNA technologies were primarily used for reference, victim identification and booking applications. This development now enables law enforcement to accelerate their investigations by potentially matching evidentiary samples to suspects in hours rather than days or weeks. This supports faster identification of perpetrators or earlier exclusion of individuals from investigative focus, while maintaining FBI quality requirements, laboratory oversight, qualified analyst review and accredited laboratory standards.

“This approval represents a major milestone for forensic DNA and the criminal justice community,” said Ravi Gupta, vice president and general manager, Human Identification, Thermo Fisher Scientific. “It reflects years of scientific advancement, rigorous validation and collaboration across the forensic community to expand access to trusted, actionable DNA intelligence. For the first time, accredited laboratories can leverage an FBI-approved Rapid DNA workflow to generate qualifying crime scene DNA profiles eligible for national CODIS searches. By providing investigators with reliable forensic information earlier in the investigative process, law enforcement can pursue leads more quickly, eliminate innocent individuals sooner and, ultimately, support better outcomes for victims, families and communities.”

“The ability to generate actionable DNA information earlier in an investigation has the potential to transform how forensic laboratories support law enforcement and the communities they serve,” said Cheryl Carreiro, deputy director of Forensic Biology and DNA, Connecticut Division of Scientific Services. “This approval unlocks the full potential of Rapid DNA for forensic investigations by giving investigators access to the national database and actionable DNA intelligence significantly earlier in the investigative process.”

Approval of the Applied Biosystems™ RapidINTEL™ Plus Cartridge reflects compliance with FBI Quality Assurance Standards and CODIS requirements governing forensic quality, laboratory oversight, analyst review, and accreditation standards. Qualifying Rapid DNA profiles generated through approved workflows remain subject to established forensic review processes before eligibility for national CODIS searching, including laboratory validation, analyst review, and applicable accreditation and quality-control processes. Rapid DNA is intended to complement, not replace, established forensic laboratory procedures.

Frequently Asked Questions

What was approved by the FBI?

The Applied Biosystems™ RapidINTEL™ Plus Cartridge received approval from the FBI National DNA Index System (NDIS) program for use with qualifying forensic crime scene samples. When used with the Applied Biosystems™ RapidHIT ID™ System and under applicable FBI requirements, qualifying DNA profiles may be eligible for searching against the national CODIS database network.

Why is this approval significant?

This is the first FBI NDIS approval that enables a Rapid DNA workflow to generate qualifying crime scene DNA profiles eligible for national CODIS searches when FBI requirements are met. The approval expands the role of Rapid DNA in forensic investigations and provides a pathway for investigators to access DNA intelligence much earlier in the investigative process.

What is Rapid DNA?

Rapid DNA technology, including the Applied Biosystems™ RapidHIT ID™ System, automates forensic DNA profile generation and can produce actionable DNA information in hours rather than days or weeks. Rapid DNA is designed to help forensic laboratories and law enforcement agencies obtain investigative information more quickly while maintaining established forensic quality standards and review processes.

What is CODIS?

The Combined DNA Index System (CODIS) is the FBI-managed network of DNA databases used by forensic laboratories across the United States. CODIS helps investigators compare DNA profiles, generate investigative leads, connect crimes, identify suspects and exclude innocent individuals from investigations. The National DNA Index System (NDIS) is considered one part of CODIS, containing the DNA profiles contributed by federal, state, and local participating forensic laboratories.

How does this approval change forensic investigations?

The approval creates a pathway for qualifying Rapid DNA crime scene profiles to be searched against the national CODIS database network. This enables forensic laboratories and investigators to access potential investigative leads sooner, helping accelerate decision-making during active investigations.

Who can use this workflow?

The workflow is intended for accredited forensic laboratories and law enforcement agencies operating under FBI requirements and quality standards. Eligibility for CODIS searching remains subject to laboratory validation, analyst review, accreditation requirements, and all applicable FBI Quality Assurance Standards.

Can law enforcement agencies upload Rapid DNA results directly into CODIS?

Not directly. Qualified laboratory personnel must review and interpret Rapid DNA-generated forensic profiles before they are searched or uploaded to CODIS.

Does Rapid DNA replace traditional forensic DNA testing?

No. Rapid DNA is designed to complement existing forensic laboratory workflows, not replace them. Traditional forensic DNA analysis, laboratory review, and quality control processes remain essential components of forensic investigations.

How can faster DNA intelligence benefit investigators and communities?

Earlier access to DNA information can help investigators identify suspects more quickly, eliminate innocent individuals sooner, connect related crimes, support victim identification efforts, and generate investigative leads while cases are still active. Faster access to investigative information can help forensic laboratories and law enforcement agencies respond more effectively to public safety needs.

Why are recent Rapid DNA studies important?

Recent multi-laboratory studies demonstrated improved sensitivity, reproducibility and forensic performance, helping validate Rapid DNA technology for broader forensic evidence applications.

The Applied Biosystems™ RapidINTEL™ Plus Cartridge is for Forensics or Paternity Use Only.

The Applied Biosystems™ RapidHIT ID™ System is for Forensics, Human Identification or Paternity/Kinship Use Only. Not for use in diagnostic procedures.

About Thermo Fisher Scientific

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. is the world leader in serving science, with annual revenue over $45 billion. Our Mission is to enable our customers to make the world healthier, cleaner and safer. Whether our customers are accelerating life sciences research, solving complex analytical challenges, increasing productivity in their laboratories, improving patient health through diagnostics or the development and manufacture of life-changing therapies, we are here to support them. Our global team delivers an unrivaled combination of innovative technologies, purchasing convenience and pharmaceutical services through our industry-leading brands, including Thermo Scientific, Applied Biosystems, Invitrogen, Gibco, Fisher Scientific, Unity Lab Services, Patheon and PPD. For more information, please visit www.thermofisher.com.

Chance Shay

chance.shay@thermofisher.com

4428887797