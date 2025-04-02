Thermo Fisher Scientific Launches the Krios 5 Cryo-Transmission Electron Microscope (TEM), Boosting Productivity and Performance With Enhanced Automation

The new Krios 5 Cryo-TEM enables breakthroughs in structural and cellular biology to pioneer new treatments and advance drug discovery

WALTHAM, Mass.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Thermo Fisher Scientific, the world leader in serving science, has introduced the Thermo Scientific™ Krios™ 5 Cryo-TEM. This next-generation, atomic-resolution platform leverages enhanced optics and AI-enabled automation to study molecular structures and interactions at a throughput and fidelity that was previously unattainable.









A Leap Forward in Imaging and Insight

In the rapidly evolving field of structural biology, single particle analysis (SPA) and cryo-electron tomography (cryo-ET) are powerful techniques that allow scientists to better understand the intricacies of biology, providing atomic-level insights that reveal how viruses, proteins and cells work.

The Krios 5 Cryo-TEM optimizes productivity and performance to enhance these techniques. With a throughput improvement of up to 25% compared to previously released models, the Krios 5 enables 3D visualization of proteins, as well as their interactions and dynamics within the biological cell. Other Krios 5 advantages include AI-powered experimental set-up and upgraded data acquisition. For the cryo-ET workflow, the innovative vacuum capsule transfer helps prevent contamination of samples.

Collectively, these enhancements build on Thermo Fisher’s cryo-EM legacy with a new generation of Krios that will enable researchers to pioneer new treatments and advance drug discovery.

“Our innovation has always been driven by the needs of our customers, and the Krios 5 Cryo-TEM is no exception,” said Trisha Rice, vice president and general manager of life sciences for Materials and Structural Analysis at Thermo Fisher Scientific. “By delivering unparalleled automation and throughput, we are empowering researchers and the pharmaceutical industry to unlock new insights and fight diseases better than ever before.”

Making Science More Sustainable

The Krios 5 has a low-power stand-by mode with rapid wake-up capabilities, minimizing energy consumption while not in use, without delaying experiments. Certified with the My Green Lab ACT Ecolabel, the Krios 5 supports sustainability goals of customers and the scientific community.

To learn more about the Krios 5, please visit our website and register for the product launch webinar on May 14.

