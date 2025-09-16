Thermo Fisher Scientific Launches Efficient-Pro Medium (+) Insulin for Enhanced Bioprocessing Performance

Next-generation medium delivers up to 61% higher titers1, faster workflows, and greater flexibility for insulin-dependent CHO cell lines

WALTHAM, Mass.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., the world leader in serving science, today unveiled the Gibco™ Efficient-Pro™ Medium (+) Insulin, a next-generation medium designed to increase titers to maximize productivity and elevate the performance of insulin-dependent CHO cell lines. Efficient-Pro Medium (+) Insulin is the latest addition to Thermo Fisher’s existing Efficient-Pro medium and feed system, designed to provide optimized growth and productivity for insulin-dependent CHO cell lines, with streamlined workflow and handling.

Designed for Biopharma Manufacturers, Biotechnology Companies, and CDMOs Focused on CHO-Based Therapeutics

Efficient-Pro Medium (+) Insulin offers improved protein yield and optimized productivity for insulin-dependent CHO cell lines commonly used in monoclonal antibody and biosimilar production, while also simplifying the preparation process and logistics. Biopharma manufacturers, biotechnology companies, and contract development and manufacturing organizations (CDMOs) can benefit from the following:

Industry leaders want higher protein titers - our solution offers up to 61% higher protein titers compared to other alternatives;

High viable cell densities and robust growth, all without compromising product quality;

Compatibility with a broad range of insulin-dependent CHO cell lines and increased flexibility through a variety of formats and packaging configurations;

Dry format compatibility via Thermo Fisher’s Gibco™ Advanced Granulation Technology™ (AGT™) dry media

Animal origin–free (AOF) formulation that reduces process variability and eases regulatory complexity, helping customers achieve dependable results with greater peace of mind.

For protein therapeutic developers (e.g., mAb, bispecific, Fc-fusion proteins, etc.), Efficient-Pro Medium (+) Insulin simplifies process development by providing consistent, high-performance growth and production conditions with reduced variability.

“Our announcement represents a significant enhancement in bioprocessing technology,” said Sara Henneman, vice president and general manager of Thermo Fisher Scientific’s cell culture and cell therapy business. “By integrating our AGT format and ensuring an AOF formulation, we are addressing key industry challenges and providing our customers with a reliable, high-performance solution. Efficient-Pro Medium (+) Insulin underscores our dedication to innovation and our mission to support the development of groundbreaking therapies that improve patient outcomes worldwide.”

Meeting the Needs of a Changing Industry

As the biologics industry pushes for faster development timelines, reduced cost-of-goods, and greater supply chain agility, Efficient-Pro Medium (+) Insulin provides a future-ready solution. It is designed to eliminate the need for manual insulin supplementation, and for robust quality systems that help support supply assurance and confidence in the delivery of consistent, high-quality products — further simplifying the bioproduction process for customers.

“With Efficient-Pro Medium (+) Insulin, we’re building on our commitment to remove barriers in bioproduction and help our customers achieve more,” said Andy Campbell, senior director of research and development at Thermo Fisher Scientific. “This latest innovation enables our customers to scale up rapidly, adapt to evolving project needs, and accelerate the delivery of life-changing therapies to patients. Efficient-Pro Medium (+) Insulin delivers on that promise by providing the tools and support needed to streamline processes, minimize risk and bring new treatments to market faster and more efficiently than ever before.”

To learn more about Efficient-Pro Medium (+) Insulin, please visit the product website.

About Thermo Fisher Scientific

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. is the world leader in serving science, with annual revenue of more than $40 billion. Our Mission is to enable our customers to make the world healthier, cleaner and safer. Whether our customers are accelerating life sciences research, solving complex analytical challenges, increasing productivity in their laboratories, improving patient health through diagnostics or the development and manufacture of life-changing therapies, we are here to support them. Our global team delivers an unrivaled combination of innovative technologies, purchasing convenience and pharmaceutical services through our industry-leading brands, including Thermo Scientific, Applied Biosystems, Invitrogen, Fisher Scientific, Unity Lab Services, Patheon and PPD. For more information, please visit www.thermofisher.com.

Based on internal testing.

