Thermo Fisher Scientific Expands Gibco™ Bacto™ Portfolio with Next-Generation, Chemically Defined Media to Boost E. coli Biomanufacturing Productivity

WALTHAM, Mass.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., the world leader in serving science, today announced the launch of Gibco™ Bacto™ CD Supreme FPM Plus and Gibco™ Bacto™ CD Supreme Feed (2X), two next-generation chemically-defined formulations that expand the Gibco™ Bacto™ CD portfolio to enhance and simplify plasmid DNA and recombinant protein production using Escherichia coli (E. coli).

As demand for plasmid DNA continues to surge to support expanding gene therapy and mRNA vaccine pipelines, scalable microbial production platforms have become mission-critical. Biomanufacturers developing these therapies face growing pressure to increase yields while maintaining consistency at scale. The new Gibco™ Bacto™ CD Supreme FPM Plus and Feed (2X) address these needs by simplifying E. coli bioprocessing workflows and delivering predictable, high-quality results.

Engineered to deliver higher productivity, consistent performance, and flexible scalability, the new fermentation media and feed system enable biomanufacturers and CDMOs to accelerate development timelines while reducing process variability and regulatory complexity. Together, these formulations support faster plasmid DNA and protein production while maintaining consistent quality and reproducibility from early development through commercial manufacturing.

“The Gibco™ Bacto™ CD Supreme platform represents a major advancement in microbial bioprocessing technology,” said Sara Henneman, Vice President and General Manager of Thermo Fisher Scientific’s Cell Culture and Cell Therapy business. “Unlike traditional E. coli media that rely on complex components, the new CD Supreme formulations use a chemically-defined design that removes raw material variability, enabling more predictable fermentation and simpler regulatory documentation. This launch reflects our commitment to empowering innovators developing plasmid DNA and recombinant protein therapies.”

Empowering Biotech, Biopharma, and CDMOs to Scale with Confidence

The Bacto™ CD Supreme FPM Plus medium provides a hydrolysate-free, chemically-defined composition that supports high-density E. coli cultures in both batch and fed-batch processes. Designed to work across a broad range of strains, including Thi-1 mutants and auxotrophic variants, it helps streamline process development while maintaining robust and reproducible growth performance.

“Built on decades of Gibco™ media innovation and quality heritage, the Bacto™ CD Supreme platform extends our proven expertise in mammalian systems into microbial bioprocessing, giving biomanufacturers the same trusted performance they rely on from Gibco,” added Andy Campbell, Senior Director of Research and Development at Thermo Fisher Scientific. “These solutions reduce development complexity so teams can focus on delivering therapies to patients quickly.”

When paired with Bacto™ CD Supreme Feed (2X), customers can extend culture performance and achieve up to 120% higher plasmid DNA production yield compared to terrific broth with other lab-prepared feeds. Together, these formulations enable consistent, high-performance results from lab to commercial scale while removing the variability and compliance risk associated with animal-derived components.

Key Benefits for Customers

Consistency and reliability: 100% chemically-defined, hydrolysate-free composition reduces lot-to-lot variability and supports dependable outcomes

100% chemically-defined, hydrolysate-free composition reduces lot-to-lot variability and supports dependable outcomes Broad strain compatibility: Optimized for common E. coli strains such as DH10B, BL21(DE3), NEB™ Stable, Stbl2, Stbl3, and JM109 for flexible process integration

Optimized for common strains such as DH10B, BL21(DE3), NEB™ Stable, Stbl2, Stbl3, and JM109 for flexible process integration Simplified workflows: One-part, ready-to-use formulation minimizes preparation time and reduces handling errors

One-part, ready-to-use formulation minimizes preparation time and reduces handling errors Scalable flexibility: Compatible with batch and fed-batch modes in both liquid and dry formats for smooth process transitions

Compatible with batch and fed-batch modes in both liquid and dry formats for smooth process transitions Regulatory peace of mind: Animal origin–free and chemically-defined formulations support global compliance and reduce validation burden

Animal origin–free and chemically-defined formulations support global compliance and reduce validation burden Flexibility: Utilize filtration or autoclave sterilization methods

Early adopters of the Gibco™ Bacto™ CD Supreme platform have already reported measurable impact during prototype testing. Afrigen Biologics & Vaccines shared the following: “By integrating CD Supreme FPM Plus and CD Feed into plasmid manufacturing workflows, we achieved unprecedented yield and consistency, underscoring its promise to transform upstream processing in biomanufacturing.”

Explore how Gibco™ Bacto™ CD Supreme formulations can help you scale microbial biomanufacturing with confidence www.thermofisher.com/bactocdplusfeed.

