Thermo Fisher Scientific Deepens Investment in Asia’s Biopharma Ecosystem with Expansion of Bioprocess Design Centers

New and expanded facilities provide local expertise, advanced technologies and tailored support for biopharma innovators throughout the region

WALTHAM, Mass.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., the world leader in serving science, today announced an expansion of its bioprocessing capabilities across Asia, reinforcing its commitment to supporting the region’s rapidly growing biopharmaceutical industry. The company is introducing a new Bioprocess Design Center in Hyderabad, India, and has expanded its existing Bioprocess Design Centers in Incheon, Korea and Singapore, further strengthening a strategic regional network designed to enhance speed, efficiency and sustainability in biomanufacturing.

Asia is an emerging global hub for biopharmaceutical innovation, driven by increased demand for biologics, vaccines and cell and gene therapies. Thermo Fisher’s continued investment across the region supports this growth, enabling customers with access to world-class technologies, expertise and localized support to accelerate the delivery of life-changing therapies.

“Asia continues to play an increasingly important role in advancing innovation across the global biopharma industry,” said Daniella Cramp, Senior Vice President and President, BioProduction at Thermo Fisher Scientific. “By expanding our network in Korea, Singapore and India, we’re bringing world-class infrastructure and expertise closer to our customers, helping them deliver high-quality biologics faster, more cost-effectively and more sustainably.”

Empowering Innovation Across the Region

Thermo Fisher’s tri-hub network connects leading Bioprocess Design Centers in Incheon, Hyderabad and Singapore, accelerates process development and brings Thermo Fisher’s world-class expertise closer to customers throughout Asia.

Incheon, Korea: The newly expanded Bioprocess Design Center empowers deeper collaboration and innovation through advanced materials, technologies, and enhanced lab capabilities.

Hyderabad, India (Genome Valley): The new Bioprocess Design Center, developed in partnership with the Government of Telangana, offers collaborative spaces for process design, simulation and optimization. It enables customers to co-create and test bioprocesses using the latest single-use and hybrid systems, advancing India’s rapidly growing biomanufacturing ecosystem.

Singapore: This expanded facility provides access to bench-to-pilot scale bioprocessing, expert-led training and deep collaborations with Thermo Fisher’s technical teams to scale early-stage processes, supporting flexible and sustainable biomanufacturing.

Together, these centers ensure customers have direct access to innovation, training and technical expertise, enabling agility, scalability and faster time to market for biologics production.

Supporting Customers from Research to Commercialization

Thermo Fisher delivers breakthrough technologies across next-generation sequencing, mass spectrometry and advanced bioprocessing systems. The company’s end-to-end capabilities span life sciences, diagnostics, analytical instruments and pharma services, empowering customers throughout the biopharma value chain.

“Through advanced manufacturing, strategic partnerships and targeted regional investments, we are redefining what is possible in biologics production,” added Tony Acciarito, President, Asia Pacific and Middle East, Africa at Thermo Fisher Scientific. “We are proud to contribute to the transformation of Asia’s biopharma ecosystem and help our customers bring life-changing therapies to patients across Asia and beyond.”

To learn more about Thermo Fisher’s network of Bioprocess Design Centers, please visit www.thermofisher.com/bdc.

About Thermo Fisher Scientific

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. is the world leader in serving science, with annual revenue of more than $40 billion. Our Mission is to enable our customers to make the world healthier, cleaner and safer. Whether our customers are accelerating life sciences research, solving complex analytical challenges, increasing productivity in their laboratories, improving patient health through diagnostics or the development and manufacture of life-changing therapies, we are here to support them. Our global team delivers an unrivaled combination of innovative technologies, purchasing convenience and pharmaceutical services through our industry-leading brands, including Thermo Scientific, Applied Biosystems, Invitrogen, Fisher Scientific, Unity Lab Services, Patheon and PPD. For more information, please visit www.thermofisher.com.

Media Contact Information:

Darlene Masse

Phone: 401-440-7011

Email: darlene.masse@thermofisher.com