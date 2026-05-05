Therma Bright Announces Follow-On Order from Horizon Health as Venowave(TM) Gains Traction in U.S. Vascular Markets

Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - May 5, 2026) -("Therma" or the "Company"), a developer and investment partner specializing in advanced medical device technologies, is pleased to announce that("Horizon") has purchased an. This second commercial order follows the rapid deployment and clinical success of the initial 100-unit shipment delivered to Horizon in late March 2026.The decision by Horizon Health to double its initial commitment underscores the strong demand for the Venowave™ mobile compression device within Horizon's extensive vascular patient population. By leveraging Horizon's established distribution channels, the technology has reached patients requiring effective, mobile solutions for circulation and DVT prevention with seamless integration."Seeing Horizon Health return so quickly for a second order validates our belief that Venowave™ is a superior solution for vascular patients. This follow-on purchase confirms that our distribution strategy is working, and we are now focused on supporting Horizon as they continue to scale these volumes across their network.""The feedback from our distribution channels for the first 100 Venowave™ units has been exceptional. Our clinical teams and patients have reported high satisfaction with the device's performance and ease of use.""The initial success we've seen with our vascular patient base has been a primary driver for this second order. Based on the positive outcomes and the efficiency of our current distribution channels, we anticipate a potential ramp-up in order frequency and volume as we move through the remainder of the year."With Horizon Health currently moving over, Therma Bright views these consecutive 100-unit orders as the foundation for a significant long-term revenue stream. Both companies are working closely to monitor patient outcomes and supply chain efficiency to support a projected increase in order sizes as Venowave™ becomes a staple in Horizon's vascular care protocols.Venowave™ is a compact, battery-operated peristaltic pump that is worn on the calf. It is designed to increase blood flow in the veins to prevent blood clots and treat symptoms of chronic venous insufficiency. Venowave™ is a mobile mechanical compression system reimbursable in the United States through Medicare with permanent HCPCS code, E0683.Horizon Health is a premier provider of advanced medical solutions and recovery technologies. With a focus on the surgical and vascular markets, the company partners with world-renowned medical institutions and private surgical groups to provide patients with integrated care solutions. Their network encompasses some of the most respected hospitals in the United States, supported by a specialized team focused on high-compliance medical devices.Therma Bright is a developer and investment partner specializing in advanced diagnostic and medical device technologies. The Company's portfolio includes innovative solutions for vascular health, respiratory diagnostics, and topical treatments. Therma Bright is listed on the TSX Venture Exchange (THRM), the OTCQB (TBRIF), and the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (JNX0).For further information, please contact:Rob Fia, CEOFollow us on X:Certain statements in this news release constitute "forward-looking" statements. These statements relate to future events. All such statements involve substantial known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause the actual results to vary from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements involve significant risks and uncertainties, they should not be read as guarantees of future performance or results, and they will not necessarily be accurate indications of whether such results will be achieved. Actual results could differ materially from those anticipated due to several factors and risks. Although the forward-looking statements contained in this news release are based upon what management of the Company believes are reasonable assumptions on the date of this news release, the Company cannot assure investors that actual results will be consistent with these forward-looking statements. The forward-looking statements contained in this press release are made as of the date hereof and the Company disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements whether because of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required under applicable securities regulations.To view the source version of this press release, please visit