Theratechnologies to Announce Second Quarter 2025 Financial Results

MONTREAL, July 03, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Theratechnologies Inc. (“Theratechnologies” or the “Company”) (TSX: TH) (NASDAQ: THTX), a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, today announced the Company will report financial results for its second quarter 2025 ended May 31 on Wednesday, July 9, 2025.

Given the announcement of July 2, 2025, concerning the acquisition of the Company, a conference call will not be held.

