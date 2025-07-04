SUBSCRIBE
Theratechnologies to Announce Second Quarter 2025 Financial Results

July 4, 2025 | 
1 min read

MONTREAL, July 03, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Theratechnologies Inc. (“Theratechnologies” or the “Company”) (TSX: TH) (NASDAQ: THTX), a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, today announced the Company will report financial results for its second quarter 2025 ended May 31 on Wednesday, July 9, 2025.

Given the announcement of July 2, 2025, concerning the acquisition of the Company, a conference call will not be held.

About Theratechnologies

Theratechnologies (TSX: TH) (NASDAQ: THTX) is a specialty biopharmaceutical company focused on the commercialization of innovative therapies that have the potential to redefine standards of care. Further information about Theratechnologies is available on the Company's website at www.theratech.com, on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca and on EDGAR at www.sec.gov. Follow Theratechnologies on Linkedin and X

Contacts:

Investor inquiries:
Philippe Dubuc
Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer
pdubuc@theratech.com
1-438-315-6608

Media inquiries:
Julie Schneiderman
Senior Director, Communications & Corporate Affairs
communications@theratech.com
1-514-336-7800


Canada Earnings
