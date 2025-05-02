Theratechnologies Presents Novel Data at ACTHIV 2025 Underscoring Importance of Managing Excess Visceral Abdominal Fat (EVAF) in People with HIV

VAMOS analysis highlights link between EVAF and reduced muscle quality

Case series reports success with combination tesamorelin/GLP-1 receptor agonist therapy

MONTREAL, May 02, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Theratechnologies Inc. (“Theratechnologies” or the “Company”) (TSX: TH) (NASDAQ: THTX), a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, today announced two poster presentations at the 19th Annual American Conference for the Treatment of HIV (ACTHIV 2025), taking place May 1-3 in Chicago, Ill. Both presentations focus on issues surrounding excess visceral abdominal fat (EVAF), a common comorbidity in people with HIV (PWH).

One poster presents a new analysis of data from the Visceral Adiposity Measurement and Observations Study (VAMOS), in which EVAF was associated with reduced muscle quality in aging PWH. VAMOS is the first trial designed to improve the understanding of the impact of EVAF on cardiovascular disease, steatotic liver disease, insulin resistance, and other metabolic parameters in PWH. The second presentation reports on a first-of-its-kind case series in which the combination of tesamorelin and glucagon-like peptide-1 (GLP-1) receptor agonist (RA) therapy was highly effective in reducing both EVAF and obesity in a real-world setting.

“We are proud to continue our exploration into the complexities of excess visceral abdominal fat in people with HIV,” said Christian Marsolais, Ph.D., Senior Vice President and Chief Medical Officer of Theratechnologies. “As people with HIV live longer, analyses such as the data we are presenting at ACTHIV are critical to addressing this population’s evolving health needs. Our research adds to the growing understanding that body composition, most importantly EVAF, is a key factor in aging-related functional decline in HIV, and we are committed to investigating this complex relationship.”

VAMOS Analysis

Poster Title: Reduced Muscle Quality is Highly Prevalent in Aging People with HIV (PWH) and is Associated with Excess Visceral Abdominal Fat (EVAF)

First Author: Zachary Henry, DO, AIDS Healthcare Foundation, Fort Lauderdale, Fla.

In the latest analysis from the multicenter VAMOS study, researchers investigated how EVAF, compared to subcutaneous fat, is associated with muscle quality in PWH on modern anti-retroviral regimens, and explored potential drivers of this relationship. Among the 170 participants, EVAF prevalence was 58%. Muscle quality was found to be lower with increasing age of participants (r= -0.465; p<0.0001), but was not significantly correlated with body mass index (BMI) (r= -0.118; p=0.124). EVAF was associated with lower skeletal muscle quality, as demonstrated by lower muscle mean attenuation (r= -0.445; p<0.0001). The researchers concluded that increased levels of visceral fat – more so than subcutaneous fat or increasing BMI – strongly correlate with reduced skeletal muscle quality, which may amplify age-related functional declines.

Tesamorelin/GLP-1 RA Case Series

Poster Title: High Levels of Treatment Success Seen with Combined Use of Tesamorelin and GLP1-RAs in People with HIV

First Author: Daniel Lee, MD, University of California San Diego Department of Medicine, San Diego, Calif.

In the case series, investigators reported on the real-world use of tesamorelin for the treatment of EVAF in PWH, in combination with GLP-1 RAs, which are commonly used for diabetes and obesity management in the general population. Among the seven PWH evaluated in the case series, tesamorelin was initiated first in all cases to address EVAF, with a mean reduction in waist circumference of 1.3 inches. The principal reasons for adding a GLP-1-RA included improving BMI and diabetic control. Following at least six months of combination therapy, patients saw mean reductions in weight (-13 pounds), BMI (-2.2 kg/m2), and waist circumference (-3.4 inches), with six of the seven patients achieving their metabolic and body composition goals. Combination therapy is ongoing in most of the patients (6/7). This is the first known report of the dual use of these agents in PWH, highlighting their complementary but distinct mechanisms of action.​

“The combination of tesamorelin and GLP-1 medications represents a new frontier in metabolic care for people with HIV,” noted Dr. Marsolais. “By distinguishing between and targeting both excess visceral abdominal fat and generalized obesity, treatment strategies can be tailored to address the specific needs of people living with HIV.”

Both posters can be found at www.theratech.com and www.acthiv.org following the conference.

