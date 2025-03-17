Theradaptive Welcomes Jeffrey W. Dunn to its Board of Directors

FREDERICK, Md., March 17, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Theradaptive, a privately held, clinical-stage biologics company developing targeted protein therapeutics is pleased to announce the appointment of Jeffrey W. Dunn to its Board of Directors.

Mr. Dunn brings over three decades of leadership experience in the medical device, biotechnology, and technology sectors. Currently serving as Chairman of the Board at SI-BONE, Inc., a leading musculoskeletal medical device company he co-founded in 2008, he guided the company through its highly successful IPO leading to a market capitalization of $1B+ when he moved from Chief Executive Officer to Executive Chairman in April 2021.

Mr. Dunn has led and successfully exited six companies throughout his career. His extensive leadership experience includes founding and leading companies such as SI-BONE, INBONE Technologies, and Accelgraphis, as well as serving as CEO of Active Decisions, Velogic, and EnterpriseLink Technology Corp., among others. In addition to SI-BONE, he currently serves on the board of directors of Mainstay Medical.

Throughout his career, Mr. Dunn has also demonstrated exceptional expertise in building shareholder value, fundraising, and mergers and acquisitions. He has successfully raised hundreds of millions of dollars to support business growth and led multiple high-profile M&A transactions. These include the sale of INBONE Technologies to Wright Medical Technology in 2008 and other strategic exits such as the sale of Active Decisions to Knova Software, Velogic to Keynote Systems, EnterpriseLink to Merant, and AccelGraphics to Evans & Sutherland Computer Corporation.

Theradaptive CEO Luis Alvarez stated: “We are thrilled to welcome Jeff to our Board of Directors. His deep industry knowledge, proven track record in fundraising and M&A, and strategic vision will be invaluable as we accelerate to commercial launch. Jeff immediately recognized Theradaptive’s rare value proposition that offers the multi billion-dollar annual revenue potential of biopharma with the low capital requirements of medtech.”

Mr. Dunn expressed his enthusiasm for joining Theradaptive: “Theradaptive’s pioneering work in regenerative medicine and targeted therapeutics aligns perfectly with my passion for advancing healthcare innovation that also addresses shortcomings in the healthcare system. Theradaptive has the potential to capture the entire $4B bone graft market by making existing offerings obsolete while also lowering costs for the healthcare system. This is a rare opportunity to improve patient access to the most advanced treatments while returning value to investors. I look forward to contributing to the company’s mission to transform this segment of healthcare.”

Founded in 2017 and headquartered in Frederick, Maryland, Theradaptive is at the forefront of developing novel protein engineering technologies that enable precise drug delivery for multi-indication tissue regeneration and highly targeted therapeutic delivery. The addition of Mr. Dunn to its Board underscores Theradaptive’s commitment to strengthening its leadership team as it continues to expand its impact in the biotechnology space.

About Theradaptive

Theradaptive is a privately held, clinical-stage biologics company developing protein therapeutics for spine, orthopedics, dental, and soft tissue repair and targeted therapeutics in diverse areas such as immuno-oncology. The Company is leveraging its therapeutic delivery platform to deliver recombinant biologics to targeted areas in the body with high precision and persistence to address unmet medical needs. For more information on Theradaptive and its clinical development program, visit www.theradaptive.com and follow the company on LinkedIn. OsteoAdapt™ SP is an Investigational Device. Limited by US Federal law to investigational use.

