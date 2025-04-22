SUBSCRIBE
SUBSCRIBE
Press Releases

The Role of Treg Epitopes (Tregitopes) in Antibody Maturation Uncovered in New EpiVax Study: Implications for Therapeutic Antibodies

April 22, 2025 | 
2 min read

PROVIDENCE, R.I., April 21, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- EpiVax, Inc. announces a new study published in Frontiers in Immunology unveiling the impact of peptides known as "Tregitopes" on antibody maturation during immune response.

Lymph nodes contain antibodies that undergo changes to their sequence as they adapt to their immune target, such as a flu virus. As this happens, the content of regulatory T cell (Treg) epitope sequences (also called Tregitopes) in the antibodies appears to decrease, which enables the B cells to expand and persist.

The study, "Regulatory T Cell Epitope Content in Human Antibodies Decreases During Maturation", was conducted by Andres Gutierrez, PhD and Annie De Groot, MD of EpiVax, using existing antibody sequence data. "This work provides important insights into how antibodies evolve over time, not just in terms of affinity, but in their ability to engage with the immune system." said Dr. Gutierrez.  

The discovery of Tregitopes in 2008 marked a shift in awareness about the function of natural Tregs in human and animal immunity. Tregitopes may explain, in part, the tolerogenic impact of IV immunoglobulin therapy (IVIG). Tregitope-like peptides have since been found in other self-proteins.

A prior analysis of human antibody repertoires demonstrated that T cell epitopes decreased with increasing antibody maturation. However, that study didn't separate regulatory from effector T cell epitope dynamics. In this study, researchers examined antibody repertoires from four healthy human donors. They assessed three subsets of T cell epitopes: previously validated Tregitopes, potentially tolerated T cell epitopes and potential effector T cell epitopes. 

Findings revealed that as antibodies mature and have higher affinity for their target antigen, Tregitope content systematically decreases, while potential effector T cell epitope content increases. This suggests that Tregitope depletion is a fundamental feature of antibody evolution. The observation was confirmed by testing some of the 'natural' and 'modified' Tregitope sequences in vitro.

"This mechanism is likely relevant to immunity from pathogens, to the development of autoantibodies during autoimmune disease, and for the selection of therapeutic antibody candidates", said Dr. De Groot. "We are pleased to contribute this finding to the literature on immune regulation and antibody design."

About EpiVax

EpiVax is a leader in preclinical immunogenicity assessment and sequence optimization for therapeutics and vaccines. EpiVax collaborates with globally recognized partners to accelerate immunogenicity risk assessment, immune modulation, and rapid vaccine design.

Press Contact

Sarah Moniz

Director, Business Development

smoniz@epivax.com 

Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/the-role-of-treg-epitopes-tregitopes-in-antibody-maturation-uncovered-in-new-epivax-study-implications-for-therapeutic-antibodies-302432863.html

SOURCE EpiVax, Inc.

Rhode Island Data
MORE ON THIS TOPIC
Speech balloon conversation in puzzle shape vector illustration card. Human hands exchange information in retro 80s collage vector illustration. Concept of success in communication, support, cooperation; new projects, professional growth.
Immunology and inflammation
Pliant Brings in Outside Experts to Review IPF Study Pause
February 14, 2025
 · 
2 min read
 · 
Tristan Manalac
Illustration of a computer choosing from a display
Opinion
Pharma M&A Uptick Ushers in a New Era of Data Integration
February 5, 2025
 · 
4 min read
 · 
Raj Indupuri
Job Trends
BioSpace Showcases Life Sciences Hubs in 2025 Hotbed Maps
January 21, 2025
 · 
1 min read
 · 
Chantal Dresner
Hand touches AI artificial intelligence, digital data and future technology. Futurism, robot computer software, digital twin, blockchain, virtual technology.
Artificial intelligence
Digital Twins Could Augment Clinical Research, Help Ease Data Disparities
December 2, 2024
 · 
6 min read
 · 
Joanna Smiley