The Leukemia & Lymphoma Society Welcomes Three New Members to its Board of Directors

WASHINGTON, July 1, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The Leukemia & Lymphoma Society (LLS) named three new members to its board of directors effective July 1, 2025. Their diverse experiences and interests will be instrumental in helping the organization carry out its mission to cure blood cancer and improve the quality of life of all patients and their families.

LLS proudly welcomes the following new members to its board:

Bissan Al-Lazikani, Ph.D., FRSB, FISCB, MBCS: Dr. Al-Lazikani is a data scientist and drug discovery expert, formally trained in both molecular biology and computer science. Currently, she leads the Therapeutics Data Science Initiative at the University of Texas MD Anderson Cancer Center, where her goal is to maximize the use of AI to enhance the entire drug discovery and development pathway. Dr. Al-Lazikani is also a co-lead at MD Anderson's Institute for Data Science in Oncology, where she is developing Digital Twins to optimize treatment options for patients. Previously, she led the development of canSAR.ai, the world's largest public cancer drug discovery platform, which helps inform target selection and prioritization for drug discovery. Dr. Al-Lazikani is a recipient of numerous awards including being Elected Fellow of the International Society for Computational Biology and the Royal Society of Biology.

Carol G. Gallagher, Pharm. D.: Dr. Gallagher has more than thirty-five years of experience in the biopharmaceutical industry in both business and drug-development roles, as a CEO, and as a venture capital investor. She has been involved in the development of five approved therapies. Dr. Gallagher has also served as an advisor to large pharma and academic institutions. Currently, she serves as Chairman or as a director on several biopharma boards. In addition to LLS, Dr. Gallagher's philanthropic interests include serving on the Board of Trustees at the Salk Institute and as a board member of Life Science Cares San Diego. She previously served on the board of Sharp Healthcare which is an integrated healthcare provider in San Diego.

Stasia Kelly: Kelly is Senior Advisor to the Chair and Executive Director of Client Relations at DLA Piper, where she also served as U.S. Managing Partner from 2012–2020. With extensive experience as both outside counsel and general counsel, she advises boards, executives, and legal teams on governance, compliance, and crisis management. Previously, Kelly served in leadership roles at American International Group (AIG), MCI/WorldCom, Sears and Fannie Mae. She began her legal career at Wilmer, Cutler & Pickering and Carrington, Coleman, Sloman & Blumenthal and has received numerous honors, including the ABA's Margaret Brent Women Lawyers of Achievement Award, and recognition by the National Law Journal as a "Trailblazer & Pioneer" and in the Lawdragon 500 and its Hall of Fame. Kelly also serves on the board of Huntington Ingalls Industries and has previously served in various legal and educational organizations, including the Washington Lawyers' Committee and George Washington University's Center for Law, Economics and Finance.

This group of leaders joins LLS at a pivotal time as the organization advances its bold goal to enable people with blood cancer to gain more than one million years of life. Guided by this north star, the board of directors will help drive efforts to expand research, services, and access for all people with blood cancer, foster innovative partnerships, and mobilize a growing community of volunteers and supporters. LLS will continue to grow its comprehensive circle of care offering vital resources from diagnosis through survivorship.

"Our new members have demonstrated in so many ways their steadfast commitment to curing blood cancer and improving the quality of life of all patients and their families," said E. Anders Kolb, M.D., President and CEO of LLS. "We are fortunate to benefit from their unique expertise as we unite in action to accelerate progress in blood cancer care and support patients through treatment and beyond."

LLS's new board members will serve under Board Chair, Alessandra Tocco, who heads an all-woman executive committee of officers comprised of existing members: Freda Wang, Vice Chair; Marla Persky, Secretary-Treasurer; and Janice L. Gabrilove, M.D., Director-At-Large.

Members continuing to serve on LLS's board include: Rich Bagger; Leroy M. Ball; Mark J. Barrenechea; Sharon Castellino, M.D., MSc; Casey Cunningham, M.D.; Mike Farmer; Ari Melnick, M.D.; Lynne F. O'Brien; Alex Okafor; Jim Reddoch, Ph.D.; Richard M. Rendina; Robert Rosen; Rayne H. Rouce, M.D.; Jeff Sachs; Lilian Stern; and Yvette Tremonti. Renzo Canetta, M.D. and Kathleen Meriwether completed their terms on June 30, 2025, and exited the board.

