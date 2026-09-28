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Press Releases

The Future of Radiotherapy is Here: Siemens Healthineers Launches Accela

September 28, 2026 | 
1 min read

The Accela radiotherapy solution is engineered around NeoArc dynamic modulated arc therapy (DMAT), a breakthrough technique combining speed and precision

Boston, Sept. 27, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Siemens Healthineers introduces Accela, the first radiotherapy system that allows for single breath-hold stereotactic treatments and enables multi-site SBRT treatment in as little as 60 seconds, significantly shortening patient time on the treatment table and the course of treatment. 

Contact Info

Julie Gibson
julie.gibson@siemens-healthineers.com
+1 917-929-5779

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