The Future of Radiotherapy is Here: Siemens Healthineers Launches Accela

The Accela radiotherapy solution is engineered around NeoArc dynamic modulated arc therapy (DMAT), a breakthrough technique combining speed and precision

Boston, Sept. 27, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Siemens Healthineers introduces Accela, the first radiotherapy system that allows for single breath-hold stereotactic treatments and enables multi-site SBRT treatment in as little as 60 seconds, significantly shortening patient time on the treatment table and the course of treatment.

Contact Info



Julie Gibson

julie.gibson@siemens-healthineers.com

+1 917-929-5779

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