The American Diabetes Association Audit and Governance Committee Releases Independent Review

ARLINGTON, Va., Sept. 1, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The American Diabetes Association® (ADA) Audit and Governance Committee (AGC) has released its independent review of events that took place on June 5, 2026, at the 2026 annual Scientific Sessions, in New Orleans, La. The ADA Board of Directors requested the AGC to present a full review of what occurred and provide recommended actions for the ADA to consider in the future.

Conclusive Findings

The comprehensive review concluded that the five attendees were removed due to conduct that disrupted the event and violated the ADA Attendee Code of Conduct, and that the content of the material that protesters were distributing was unrelated to their removal.

The report also found that onsite security personnel took appropriate actions in response to the disruptions; there was no evidence that a call was placed to the New Orleans Police Department by anyone from the ADA, though the report clarified that individuals wearing NOPD uniforms were working as contracted employees for the event security provider – a standard practice for large events held at the venue.

In addition, there were communication shortcomings between ADA staff, security, and attendees in the moments leading up to and during the disruptions.

Next Steps

"My hope is that now that the facts have been established, we can turn our full attention to the work ahead. Continuing our ongoing fight to protect diabetes research funding, advocating for the resources our communities need, and strengthening the support we provide to those we serve," said Charles "Chuck" Henderson, chief executive officer of the ADA.

Based on the AGC review, the ADA will implement important new initiatives to strengthen how we serve the scientific community, which includes improving our internal and external communications processes; ensuring leaders and staff understand their responsibilities in maintaining a safe, productive, and beneficial environment at Scientific Sessions and other ADA events; enhancing training and guidance for meeting and event staff and volunteers; reviewing, clarifying, and strengthening policies and procedures related to Scientific Sessions and other large meetings; and reinforcing expectations outlined in the ADA Attendee Code of Conduct.

"The ADA does critically important work for the diabetes community every day, and we are grateful to the members of the Audit and Governance Committee for the significant time, care and diligence they devoted to this review. Their work provides the Board with a clear path forward and an opportunity to strengthen the ADA. We remain confident in the leadership of ADA CEO Chuck Henderson and his ability to lead the ADA forward as we implement these actions, strengthen our partnerships across the scientific and professional communities, and remain focused on improving the lives of people with diabetes," said James Tai, chair of the ADA Board.

About the Audit and Governance Committee (AGC)



The AGC is an independent body composed of volunteer investigators representing every stakeholder group in the ADA: clinicians, people with diabetes, healthcare providers, and business leaders aligned with the ADA mission. Over a near three-month period, the committee interviewed 28 individuals involved in or with firsthand knowledge of the events of June 5th, including the five individuals who were removed. The committee also reviewed many videos, emails, text messages, news articles, and published editorials to develop a comprehensive factual understanding of the events.

About the American Diabetes Association



The American Diabetes Association (ADA) is the nation's leading voluntary health organization fighting to end diabetes and helping people thrive. For 86 years, the ADA has driven discovery and research to treat, manage, and prevent diabetes while working relentlessly for a cure. Through advocacy, program development, and education we work to improve the quality of life for the over 155 million Americans living with diabetes or prediabetes. To learn more or to get involved, visit us at diabetes.org or call 1-800-DIABETES (800-342-2383). Join us in the fight on Facebook (American Diabetes Association), Spanish Facebook (Asociación Americana de la Diabetes), LinkedIn (American Diabetes Association), and Instagram (@AmDiabetesAssn). To learn more about how we are advocating for everyone affected by diabetes, visit us on X (@AmDiabetesAssn).

Contact: Virginia Cramer, (703) 253-4927



press@diabetes.org

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SOURCE American Diabetes Association