Tevogen Bio Meets BARDA TechWatch Team, Highlighting ExacTcell™ Technology’s Potential as a Scalable Medical Countermeasure

An overview of the ExacTcell technology Mechanism of Action and Development.

WARREN, N.J., Feb. 07, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Tevogen Bio (“Tevogen Bio Holdings Inc.” or “Company”) (Nasdaq: TVGN), a clinical-stage specialty immunotherapy biotech company, met the Center for the Biomedical Advanced Research and Development Authority (BARDA) TechWatch team. The discussion focused on Tevogen Bio’s affordable and scalable ExacTcell technology, the positive results of its proof-of-concept (POC) clinical trial for TVGN 489, the use of Artificial Intelligence in its process and future manufacturing capabilities.

During the meeting, Tevogen Bio discussed ExacTcell’s unique ability to rapidly adapt to emerging viral threats, positioning it as a potential countermeasure to safeguard public health. Tevogen Bio will follow up with key federal entities and continue to update stakeholders.

VITAL Biotech Accelerator Program

Department of Defense - Joint Program Executive Office for Chemical, Biological, Radiological, and Nuclear Defense

Antivirals and Antitoxins Branch within BARDA’s Division of Chemical, Biological, Radiological, and Nuclear Medical Countermeasures



About Tevogen Bio

Tevogen Bio is a clinical-stage specialty immunotherapy company harnessing one of nature’s most powerful immunological weapons, CD8+ cytotoxic T lymphocytes, to develop off-the-shelf, genetically unmodified precision T cell therapies for the treatment of infectious diseases, cancers, and neurological disorders, aiming to address the significant unmet needs of large patient populations. Tevogen Bio Leadership believes that sustainability and commercial success in the current era of healthcare rely on ensuring patient accessibility through advanced science and innovative business models. Tevogen Bio has reported positive safety data from its proof-of-concept clinical trial, and its key intellectual property assets are wholly owned by the company, not subject to any third-party licensing agreements. These assets include three granted patents, nine pending US and twelve ex-US pending patents, two of which are related to artificial intelligence.

Tevogen Bio is driven by a team of highly experienced industry leaders and distinguished scientists with drug development and global product launch experience. Tevogen Bio’s leadership believes that accessible personalized therapeutics are the next frontier of medicine, and that disruptive business models are required to sustain medical innovation.

