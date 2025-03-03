Tevogen Bio Founder and CEO Dr. Ryan Saadi Named to 2025 NJBIZ Power 100, Celebrating Innovation and Leadership in Accessible T Cell Therapy

Tevogen Bio is focused on delivering affordable, safe, and easy-to-administer T cell therapies.

WARREN, N.J., Feb. 28, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Tevogen Bio (“Tevogen Bio Holdings Inc.” or “Company”) (Nasdaq: TVGN), a clinical-stage specialty immunotherapy biotech company, announced today that its Founder and CEO, Ryan Saadi, MD, MPH, has been named to the 2025 NJBIZ Power 100, recognizing the most influential figures shaping New Jersey’s business landscape. The editorial team at NJBIZ highlights honorees as strategic leaders and innovators who drive progress and represent the state’s diversity.

Dr. Saadi leads Tevogen Bio in its mission to develop the affordable, safe, and easy-to-administer T cell therapy for acute viral infections, the long-term effects of viral infections, and both viral and non-viral induced cancers. By leveraging the company’s proprietary ExacTcell technology, designed to address accessibility challenges, a proof-of-concept trial was completed with highly positive results, and the findings have been published in Blood Advances. A major milestone in Tevogen’s quest to make therapies more accessible was the recent launch of Tevogen.AI, along with its partnership with Microsoft.

Dr. Saadi emphasized that this recognition reflects Tevogen Bio’s unique mission rather than personal achievement. “Tevogen represents a new category of biotech, one designed to challenge the rising costs of drug development with a highly efficient and scalable business model,” said Dr. Saadi. “I am honored to be named alongside leaders such as Joaquin Duato (CEO of Johnson & Johnson), and hope to continue to defy conventional biotech expectations, prioritizing affordability, accessibility, and long-term sustainability.”

About Tevogen Bio

Tevogen Bio is a clinical-stage specialty immunotherapy company harnessing one of nature’s most powerful immunological weapons, CD8+ cytotoxic T lymphocytes, to develop off-the-shelf, genetically unmodified precision T cell therapies to treat infectious disease and cancers, aiming to address the significant unmet needs of large patient populations. Tevogen Bio leadership believes that sustainability and commercial success in the current era of healthcare rely on ensuring patient accessibility through advanced science and innovative business models. Tevogen Bio has reported positive safety data from its proof-of-concept clinical trial, and its key intellectual property assets are wholly owned by the company, not subject to any third-party licensing agreements. These assets include three granted patents, nine pending US and twelve ex-US pending patents, two of which are related to artificial intelligence.

Tevogen Bio is driven by a team of highly experienced industry leaders and distinguished scientists with drug development and global product launch experience. Tevogen Bio’s leadership believes that accessible personalized therapeutics are the next frontier of medicine, and that disruptive business models are required to sustain medical innovation.

