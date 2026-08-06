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Terremoto Biosciences Appoints James Christensen, Ph.D., as Chief Executive Officer

August 5, 2026 | 
2 min read

SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Terremoto Biosciences, a biotechnology company developing highly targeted, small molecule medicines, today announced the appointment of James Christensen, Ph.D., as Chief Executive Officer and President. Dr. Christensen, currently President and Head of Research and Development at Terremoto, succeeds Charles Baum, M.D., Ph.D., who will transition to Executive Chairman of the company. Peter Thompson, M.D., current Chairman and co-founder of Terremoto, will remain on the company's Board of Directors.



"Jamie has played a pivotal role in building Terremoto's scientific and organizational foundation and advancing our mission to develop transformative medicines for patients with serious diseases," said Dr. Baum. "With the recent completion of our $108 million Series C financing, FDA Fast Track designation for TER-2013 and the TER-4480 IND in Q326, the company is well positioned for its next phase of growth. Jamie is the right leader to fuel the next chapter of the company. His 20 years of drug discovery and development expertise, proven leadership and commitment to innovation make him exceptionally well suited to lead Terremoto. I look forward to remaining actively engaged as Executive Chairman as we continue advancing the company’s pipeline.”

"I’m honored to lead Terremoto Biosciences as Chief Executive Officer during this exciting time for the company as we advance our differentiated science and growing pipeline, including TER-2013 and TER-4480,” said Dr. Christensen. “I look forward to building on the momentum our team has created together as we continue to advance these potentially transformative medicines through clinical development and strive to improve patient lives."

Prior to joining Terremoto, Dr. Christensen served as Chief Scientific Officer at Mirati Therapeutics, where he oversaw drug discovery, early clinical development, translational research, manufacturing and companion diagnostics, leading the advancement of multiple clinical and preclinical programs. Previously, he was Head of Oncology Precision Medicine and a member of the executive leadership team in Pfizer's Oncology Research Unit, where he led oncology nonclinical research and translational sciences for programs including Sutent® and Xalkori®. Dr. Christensen earned his Ph.D. from North Carolina State University and his B.S. in biology from Northern Illinois University. He is a Venture Partner at OrbiMed, serves on the Board of Directors of Boundless Bio, has authored or co-authored more than 200 peer-reviewed publications, and serves on the editorial boards of the American Association for Cancer Research's Cancer Research and Molecular Cancer Therapeutics journals.

About Terremoto Biosciences

Terremoto Biosciences is a clinical-stage biotechnology company creating highly targeted, small molecule medicines with unmatched selectivity, potency and efficacy designed to deliver superior therapeutic benefit to patients. Terremoto is a private company supported by world-class investors and is based in South San Francisco and San Diego, California. More information is available at www.terremotobio.com.


Contacts

Media Contact
Kate Gallo
Inizio Evoke Comms
kate.gallo@inizioevoke.com

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