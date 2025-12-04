Terray Therapeutics Achieves AI-Enabled Drug Discovery Milestone in Collaboration with Bristol Myers Squibb

Success demonstrates the power of EMMI, Terray’s proprietary AI platform integrated with its rapidly expanding 13B+ target-ligand binding database and highly automated lab

Los Angeles, CA - December 3, 2025 - Terray Therapeutics (www.terraytx.ai), a chemistry-first, AI-native biotech company, today announced the achievement of a discovery milestone in the company’s multi-target collaboration with Bristol Myers Squibb (NYSE: BMY).



Terray’s EMMI platform combines high-throughput chemical experimentation and computational analysis with a generative AI-driven drug discovery engine. The company’s iterative approach integrates AI with an extensive library of quantitative, purpose-built, structure activity data to find the right molecules to solve complex problems in drug discovery.



“Our AI-driven platform discovers and optimizes novel molecules for the difficult-to-drug targets—the ones with no chemistry starting point,” said Jacob Berlin, CEO, Terray Therapeutics. “We are excited about our success together and look forward to further progressing our discovery efforts.”



Terray and BMS are collaborating to accelerate small molecule drug discovery by leveraging EMMI, Terray’s integrated experimental and AI platform. This approach enables rapid, iterative experimentation combining advanced hardware, AI models, and scientific expertise, aiming to streamline the identification and development of new therapies for areas with significant unmet medical need.



About Terray



Terray is a chemistry-first, AI-native biotechnology company founded at the convergence point of machine intelligence, human intellect, and medicine. The company continues to grow its own dataset, refine its own hardware, and train its own AI to turn impossible drug discovery challenges into inevitable small-molecule solutions. The result is an interconnected platform that enables deep collaboration in all areas—between AI and people, chemistry and biology, hardware and software, and data and design.



