TerraPower Isotopes Brings Actinium-225 to Market

TerraPower Isotopes® is providing this rare isotope for use by drug developers in human clinical trials for targeted cancer treatments.

BELLEVUE, Wash.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--TerraPower Isotopes announced today it is producing actinium-2251 at commercial-scale, providing sustained access to highly pure actinium-225 to the global pharmaceutical community through weekly production runs. As a result, TerraPower Isotopes’ actinium, after further manufacturing, is now used in multiple drug developer’s radiopharmaceuticals in human clinical trials across the globe.





“This scale up of production capacity of TerraPower Isotopes’ actinium-225 opens a new chapter in the development of cancer treatment options, and I’m proud to be part of the journey,” said Scott Claunch, President of TerraPower Isotopes. “We are proud to be the first company to provide actinium-225 at this scale, transforming how the pharmaceutical industry approaches cancer treatment with targeted alpha therapies.”

TerraPower Isotopes is bringing the next generation of isotopes to market using a natural decay method to produce actinium-225 free of isotopic impurities. This method increases the efficiency and automation of the process, which enables TPI to produce a significant, consistent supply of the isotope to the market.

Actinium-225 is used as a starting material for research and development of advanced, targeted cancer treatments and in drug trials involving targeted alpha therapy. Through further manufacturing, the isotope can be attached to a molecule, which can then selectively target and deliver actinium-225 to the cancer site to potentially treat diseases such as prostate, breast, colon and neuroendocrine cancers, melanoma and lymphoma. Actinium-225-labeled drug products, once developed and approved, can destroy cancerous tissue with minimum damage to nearby healthy cells.

The TPI team works with the U.S. Department of Energy’s Oak Ridge Office of Environmental Management and Isotek Systems, LLC to increase the supply of actinium-225 by harvesting the isotope from thorium-229 decay, which is derived from legacy U.S. nuclear material, uranium-233, through an innovative public-private partnership. TPI’s collaboration with Isotek reduces the cost associated with the ultimate disposal of uranium-233, while enabling a secure supply chain for the actinium-225 isotope.

To connect with TerraPower Isotopes on actinium-225 availability, please reach out to tpisales@terrapower.com.

About TerraPower Isotopes

TerraPower Isotopes is bringing the next generation of isotopes to market. A subsidiary of TerraPower, a leading nuclear innovation company, TerraPower Isotopes applies innovative expertise and proven development methods to targeted alpha therapy. The company supports medical research by developing advanced radioisotope generators that enable the efficient and automated extraction of rare isotopes with life-saving potential. TerraPower Isotopes is increasing global access to actinium-225, which may improve cancer treatments by destroying targeted cancer cells with minimal damage to healthy tissue.

About TerraPower

TerraPower is a leading nuclear innovation company that strives to improve the world through nuclear energy and science. Since it was founded by Bill Gates and a group of like-minded visionaries, TerraPower has emerged as an incubator and developer of ideas and technologies that offer energy independence, environmental sustainability, medical advancement and other cutting-edge opportunities. It accepts and tackles some of the world’s most difficult challenges. Behind each of its innovations and programs, TerraPower actively works to bring together the strengths and experiences of the world’s public and private sectors to answer pressing global needs. Learn more at terrapower.com.

1 TerraPower Isotopes produced actinium-225 is intended to be used as starting materials for further manufacturing processes and, as starting materials, is not manufactured in accordance with current good manufacturing practices.

