Terns Pharmaceuticals to Participate in The Citizens Life Sciences Conference

May 1, 2025 | 
1 min read

FOSTER CITY, Calif., April 30, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Terns Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (“Terns” or the “Company”) (Nasdaq: TERN), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing a portfolio of small-molecule product candidates to address serious diseases, including oncology and obesity, today announced that members of senior management will be participating in a fireside chat at The Citizens Life Sciences Conference on Wednesday, May 7, 2025 at 2:30 p.m. ET.

A live webcast of the fireside chat will be available on the investor relations page of the Terns Pharmaceuticals website at http://ir.ternspharma.com. A replay of the webcast will be archived on Terns’ website for at least 30 days following the event.

About Terns Pharmaceuticals
Terns Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing a portfolio of small-molecule product candidates to address serious diseases, including oncology and obesity. Terns’ pipeline contains three clinical stage development programs including an allosteric BCR-ABL inhibitor, a small-molecule GLP-1 receptor agonist, a THR-β agonist, and a preclinical GIPR modulator discovery effort, prioritizing a GIPR antagonist nomination candidate. For more information, please visit: www.ternspharma.com.

Contacts for Terns

Investors
Kaytee Bock
investors@ternspharma.com

Media
Jenna Urban
CG Life
media@ternspharma.com


