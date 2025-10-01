Tentarix Biotherapeutics Strengthens Executive Team

SAN DIEGO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Tentarix Biotherapeutics LP, a biotechnology company developing best-in-class, targeted and conditionally active multispecific biologics, today announced four key executive changes that further strengthen its executive team and capabilities as it advances a differentiated pipeline into development. Ash Khanna, Ph.D., joins as Chief Business Officer; Dallas Jones, Ph.D., as Senior Vice President, Biology; and Tim Noffke as Vice President, Program Management and Chief of Staff. The Company also announced the promotion of Ankita Srivastava, Ph.D., to Senior Vice President, Biotherapeutics.

“We are thrilled to welcome Ash, Dallas, and Tim to the team and to recognize Ankita’s outstanding contributions with this well-deserved promotion,” said Andy Kidd, M.D., Chief Executive Officer of Tentarix. “Together, their complementary expertise in business development, translational biology, biologics engineering, and development-stage execution strengthens our ability to accelerate a highly differentiated pipeline of conditional multispecific biologics into the clinic and ultimately deliver meaningful therapies to patients in need.”

Ash Khanna, Ph.D., Chief Business Officer

Dr. Khanna brings more than two decades of strategy, financing and business development leadership to Tentarix. He cofounded and served as Chief Business Officer of Vaxcyte (NASDAQ: PCVX) and most recently was a Partner at Pivotal bioVentures and led early-stage investments at SV Health Investors. Earlier in his career he held R&D roles at Bristol Myers Squibb. Dr. Khanna earned his Ph.D. in Pharmacology from SUNY and an M.B.A. from The Wharton School.

Dallas Jones, Ph.D., Senior Vice President, Biology

Dr. Jones joins Tentarix with 17 years of drug discovery leadership spanning Merck, Abide Therapeutics, Inception Therapeutics and, most recently, Curie Bío, where he guided portfolio creation efforts across immunology and oncology. He earned his Ph.D. in immunology from the University of Utah and completed postdoctoral training at Harvard.

Tim Noffke, Vice President, Program Management and Chief of Staff

Mr. Noffke brings more than 25 years of biotech and pharma experience, including senior leadership roles at Pfizer, Hospira, and multiple preclinical and clinical-stage biotech companies. He holds a B.S. in Chemical Engineering from Northwestern University.

Ankita Srivastava, Ph.D., Senior Vice President, Biotherapeutics

Dr. Srivastava joined Tentarix in 2023 as Vice President, Biotherapeutics. Her prior experience includes senior biologics leadership roles at Ichnos, Takeda, Denali, and AlivaMab, where she pioneered multispecific antibody and fusion-protein therapeutics programs in oncology, CNS and other indications. She earned her Ph.D. in biophysics at the Max Planck Institute and completed postdoctoral training at Stanford University.

About Tentarix

Tentarix’s mission is to develop best-in-class targeted, multifunctional, conditional biologics. The Company is focused on developing its pipeline and partnered programs that trigger cell specific function and has built a team that aims to transform biologics. For more information, please visit www.tentarix.com.

