Tenpoint Therapeutics Ltd. to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conferences in August 2025

LONDON & SEATTLE--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Tenpoint Therapeutics, Ltd., a global, commercial-ready biotechnology company focused on developing groundbreaking treatments to rejuvenate vision in the aging eye, today announced that the Company will participate in three upcoming investor conferences in August.

Oppenheimer & Co.’s 2025 Biotech in the Berkshires is being held on August 4–6 in the Berkshires, MA. Tenpoint Therapeutics' President and Chief Business Officer Ben Bergo and Melissa Epperly, Chief Financial Officer, will present at 11:15am ET and host 1x1 meetings during the Conference.

Canaccord Genuity 45th Annual Growth Conference is being held August 12–13 in Boston, MA. Henric Bjarke, Tenpoint Therapeutics' Chief Executive Officer, will present at 11:30am ET on August 13, and host 1x1 meetings during the Conference. The live event or replay can be accessed here Tenpoint Therapeutics

H.C. Wainwright 5th Annual Ophthalmology Conference is being held virtually on August 13. Ben Bergo, Tenpoint Therapeutics’ President and CBO, will present and host virtual meetings throughout the day. A replay of the presentation can be accessed through the Tenpoint Therapeutics

To request a meeting with the Tenpoint Therapeutics team, please contact the respective conference representatives or email the Company’s investor relations team at tenpoint@lavoiehealthscience.com.

About Tenpoint Therapeutics

Tenpoint Therapeutics Ltd. is a global, commercial-ready biotechnology company developing groundbreaking treatments to rejuvenate vision in the aging eye. Its lead asset, BRIMOCHOL™ PF, is a novel pupil-modulating, investigational therapeutic designed to correct the loss of near vision associated with presbyopia, a condition that afflicts approximately two billion people globally. Tenpoint has completed two large Phase 3 pivotal trials (BRIO-I and BRIO-II) for BRIMOCHOL™ PF, has filed the NDA and has received a PDUFA date from US FDA of Jan 28, 2026. Its pipeline includes paradigm-shifting treatments for ophthalmic indications with the greatest need and global market potential, including presbyopia, cataracts, and geographic atrophy. A privately held company, Tenpoint Therapeutics is backed by AdBio Partners, AlbionVC, British Business Bank (formerly British Patient Capital), Eight Roads, EQT Life Sciences, F-Prime Capital, Hillhouse Capital Management, Qiming Venture Partners USA, Sofinnova Partners, and Wille AG.

To learn more, visit tenpointtherapeutics.com and connect on LinkedIn.

Andrew Korda

LaVoieHealthScience

akorda@lavoiehealthscience.com

617-865-0043



Casey Darby

LaVoieHealthScience

tenpoint@lavoiehealthscience.com

847-964-3281