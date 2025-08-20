Tenon(R) Medical Announces the Full Market Launch of the Catamaran(R) SE SI Joint Fusion System

~Full Commercial Launch with Expanded Number of Instrument Sets and Field Support to Meet Growing Market Demand ~

Tenon Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNON) ("Tenon" or the "Company"), a company transforming care for patients suffering from certain sacro-pelvic disorders, today announced the full commercial market launch of its new Catamaran® SE SI Joint Fusion System. The Catamaran SE Fixation Device expands the Company's implant portfolio, providing physicians with a smaller implant option for sacroiliac (SI) joint fusion procedures.

The Catamaran SE implant features a reduced profile compared to the original Catamaran Fixation Device, offering surgeons greater flexibility when treating patients with smaller SI joint anatomy or revising previously treated joints where available space is limited.

Designed for use with a dedicated proprietary instrument set, the Catamaran SE supports a minimally invasive inferior-posterior surgical approach to the SI joint. The instrument set includes a hand drill option for physicians who prefer manual drilling during implant site preparation. The Company is prepared for full market release with expanded inventories of both implants and instrumentation, backed by enhanced commercial leadership and field support gained through the recent SiVantage acquisition.

The Catamaran® SI Joint Fixation Device is a robust, single-piece titanium implant with two pontoons connected by an osteotome bridge, engineered to transfix the SI joint along its longitudinal axis for immediate stabilization and long-term fusion. Developed in line with AO principles of arthrodesis - joint preparation, rigid fixation, and bone graft augmentation - it is placed via a minimally invasive inferior-posterior approach into the dense cortical bone of the sacrum and ilium. More than 1,000 devices have been implanted to date for primary SI joint dysfunction, sacroiliitis, revision of failed alternative implants, and to stabilize the SI joint beneath lumbar long constructs, underscoring its versatility and proven clinical performance.

"Having participated in the alpha launch of the Catamaran SE Fixation Device, I've been impressed with its performance - particularly its ability to provide immediate SI joint stabilization," said John Wrightson, MD, Interventional Pain Physician at Joshuason Rehabilitation and Pain Management in New Castle, PA. "Early findings from the MAINSAIL Clinical Study indicate a strong potential for achieving successful fusion, which is highly encouraging. The introduction of a smaller implant size represents an important advancement, giving us more flexibility when treating patients with smaller SI joint anatomy or performing revision surgeries where space is limited."

"We are proud to announce the full market launch of the Catamaran SE SI Joint Fusion System, following the successful validation of its performance in collaboration with our physician advisors during the alpha phase," said Steven M. Foster, President and CEO of Tenon Medical. "With this important milestone achieved, our team is ready to deliver an expanded range of solutions for physicians treating patients with SI joint disease. The Catamaran SE enhances our portfolio, strengthens our competitive position, and advances our long-term strategy for leadership in the SI joint market."

About Tenon Medical, Inc.

Tenon Medical, Inc., a medical device company formed in 2012, has developed The Catamaran SI Joint Fusion System that offers a novel, less invasive approach to the SI joint using a single, robust titanium implant. The system features the Catamaran™ Fixation Device which passes through both the axial and sagittal planes of the ilium and sacrum, stabilizing and transfixing the SI Joint along its longitudinal axis. The angle and trajectory of the Catamaran surgical approach is also designed to provide a pathway away from critical neural and vascular structures and into the strongest cortical bone. Tenon is focused on three commercial opportunities with its System in the SI Joint market which include: 1) Primary SI Joint procedures, 2) Revision procedures of failed SI Joint implants and 3) Augmenting spinal fusion. For more information, please visit www.tenonmed.com.

