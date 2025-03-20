Tenon Medical Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2024 Financial Results

~ Full Year 2024 Revenue of $3.3 Million, a 12% Increase Compared to Prior Year ~

~ Interim Analysis from MAINSAIL Study Reinforces Safety Profile, Effectiveness and Confirmation of Fusion ~

~ Catamaran® SI Joint Fusion Technology Protected with Robust Patent Portfolio of Twelve U.S. and International Patents ~

~ Introduced Catamaran SE Platform and Successfully Completed Initial Clinical Procedures ~

~ National Commercial Launch of Catamaran SE in Mid-2025 ~

Tenon Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNON) (“Tenon Medical” or the “Company”), a company transforming care for patients suffering from certain Sacroiliac Joint (SIJ) disorders, today reported financial results for the fourth quarter and year ended December 31, 2024.

Financial Results and Business Updates

Fourth Quarter 2024 Results: Revenue of $0.8 million, in line with the fourth quarter of 2023. Gross profit of $353,000, as compared to $559,000 in the fourth quarter of 2023. Gross margin of 46%, as compared to 69% in the fourth quarter of 2023.

Full Year 2024 Results: Revenue of $3.3 million, a 12% increase compared to $2.9 million in 2023. Gross profit of $1.7 million, a 38% increase compared to $1.2 million in 2023. Gross margin of 52%, a 10 percentage point improvement from 42% in 2023.

Published first interim analysis from MAINSAIL Study: Reinforces Exceptional Safety Profile. Statistically Significant Improvement in VAS (Pain) and ODI (Disability) Scores. Radiographic Proof of Fusion at 12-Month CT.

Granted issuance of three additional U.S. Patents highlighting a commitment to enhancing SI joint stabilization systems and methods, addressing the need for revision of other ineffective SI joint devices and as a patent protection mechanism.

Hosted 23 physicians in targeted workshop activities and Catamaran focused training sessions within the Fourth Quarter.

Successfully completed initial clinical cases (alpha) of Tenon’s new Catamaran SE SI Joint Fusion System.

Subsequent Updates

Performed over 1,000 Catamaran System surgical procedures as of March 20, 2025.

Expanded direct sales force entering into new territories with significant SI addressable markets.

Full commercial launch of Catamaran SE expected in mid-2025.

Secured an additional $3M of capital on March 12, 2025 to strengthen balance sheet and fund growth initiatives.

Steve Foster, President and Chief Executive Officer of Tenon Medical, commented, “We are proud of Tenon’s solid performance for the full year 2024, which demonstrated revenue growth of 12% compared to the prior year, driven by increases in revenue per surgical procedure and our reconstituted sales and marketing plans. Our restructured sales operation is beginning to deliver results by driving exposure to our newly published clinical data and the new SE platform. During the fourth quarter, we further invested in our sales and marketing initiatives and continued to collect positive responses from initial clinical experiences with the new Catamaran SE in anticipation of a full launch by mid-2025. This platform focuses on reduction in access and implant size, providing options for physicians seeking a smaller profile for primary and revision SI applications. We expect this versatility to result in market share gains and increased adoption as we ramp up our broader market introduction and commercialization.

Additionally, our prospective, multi-center Catamaran SI Joint Fusion System® MAINSAIL™ study had a preliminary interim analysis published in the early fall. The analysis highlighted impressive results in safety profile and pain / disability scores. 12-month CT scans confirmed that an authentic arthrodesis can be achieved with this innovative technology, as confirmed by independent third party radiologists. These early results confirm that Catamaran delivers on its promises.

Importantly, a key initiative during 2024 was directed at fortifying our competitive position in the industry by protecting our intellectual property portfolio. With the issuance of three US patents during the fourth quarter, the Catamaran® SI Joint Fusion System now comprises twelve issued U.S. and foreign (International) patents, and twenty-three pending U.S. and foreign patent applications. The additional patents recognize the novel Catamaran® SI joint prostheses as a solution to specifically address the need for revision of other ineffective SI joint devices and reinforces our commitment to innovation.

Looking ahead, we are highly focused on increasing sales through our revamped training and education program, participation in trade shows, and marketing efforts throughout 2025. We will maintain balanced financial discipline as we advance Tenon into our next phase of growth with upcoming catalysts, including the full enrollment of our post-market clinical trial for the Catamaran SI Joint Fusion System® and the next release of the study’s interim analysis, which remains imminent,” concluded Foster.

Fourth Quarter & Full Year 2024 Financial Results

Revenue was $0.8 million in the fourth quarter of 2024, in line with $0.8 million in the comparable year ago period. Revenue for the year ended December 31, 2024, was $3.3 million, an increase of 12%, compared to $2.9 million in year ended December 31, 2023. The number of procedures in the fourth quarter was impacted by our restructured sales operation process, as well as reimbursement pre-authorization delays, leading to fewer surgeries performed during the quarter. Notably, both periods experienced improved ASP driven by account mix and market access efforts.

Gross profit in the fourth quarter of 2024 was $0.4 million, or 46% of revenues, compared to $0.6 million, or 69% of revenues in the comparable year ago quarter. For the year ended December 31, 2024, gross profit was $1.7 million, or 52% of revenues, compared to a gross profit of $1.2 million, or 42% of revenue, for the year ended December 31, 2023. Gross margin percentage varied from period to period driven by the absorption of production overhead costs into our standard cost and operating leverage created by lower relative fixed costs.

Operating expenses totaled $3.5 million for the fourth quarter of 2024, as compared to expenses of $3.7 million in the fourth quarter of 2023. For the year ended December 31, 2024, operating expenses totaled $15.5 million compared to $17.0 million in the prior year period. Operating expenses decreased due to the restructuring of sales operations that reduced sales and marketing expenses and a decline in research and development driven by a shift to sustaining activities within the Catamaran portfolio, offset by an increase in general and administrative expenses. Continued investment in growth will include sales force expansion, market access programs and reimbursement and coverage initiatives. As a result, increases in sales and marketing expenses are expected in future quarters.

Net loss was $3.1 million for the fourth quarter of 2024, as compared to a loss of $3.1 million in the same period of 2023. For the year ended December 31, 2024, net loss was $13.7 million compared to $15.6 million in the previous year period. The Company expects to incur additional losses in the future.

As of December 31, 2024, cash and cash equivalents totaled $6.5 million, as compared to $2.4 million as of December 31, 2023. As of December 31, 2024, the Company had no outstanding debt. Additionally, Tenon received gross proceeds of $3.0 million from the capital raised in March 2025.

About Tenon Medical, Inc.

Tenon Medical, Inc., a medical device company formed in 2012, has developed The Catamaran SI Joint Fusion System that offers a novel, less invasive approach to the SI joint using a single, robust titanium implant. The system features the Catamaran™ Fixation Device which passes through both the axial and sagittal planes of the ilium and sacrum, stabilizing and transfixing the SI Joint along its longitudinal axis. The angle and trajectory of the Catamaran surgical approach is also designed to provide a pathway away from critical neural and vascular structures and into the strongest cortical bone. Since the national launch of the Catamaran SI Joint Fusion System in October 2022 Tenon is focused on two commercial opportunities with its System in the SI Joint market which includes: 1) Primary SI Joint procedures, and 2) Revision procedures of failed SI Joint implants. For more information, please visit www.tenonmed.com.

Safe Harbor

This press release contains “forward-looking statements,” which are statements related to events, results, activities or developments that Tenon expects, believes or anticipates will or may occur in the future. Forward-looking often contain words such as “intends,” “estimates,” “anticipates,” “hopes,” “projects,” “plans,” “expects,” “seek,” “believes,” “see,” “should,” “will,” “would,” “target,” and similar expressions and the negative versions thereof. Such statements are based on Tenon’s experience and perception of current conditions, trends, expected future developments and other factors it believes are appropriate under the circumstances, and speak only as of the date made. Forward-looking statements are inherently uncertain and actual results may differ materially from assumptions, estimates or expectations reflected or contained in the forward-looking statements as a result of various factors. For details on the uncertainties that may cause our actual results to be materially different than those expressed in our forward-looking statements, please review our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2023 on file with the Securities and Exchange Commission at www.sec.gov, particularly the information contained in the section entitled “Risk Factors”. We expect to file our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2024 with the Securities and Exchange Commission no later than March 31, 2025. We undertake no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements to reflect new information or future events or otherwise unless required by law.

Tenon Medical, Inc.

Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets (Unaudited)

(In thousands, except share data)

December 31, December 31, 2024 2023 Assets Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 6,535 $ 2,428 Accounts receivable, net 863 518 Inventory, net 606 554 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 206 389 Total current assets 8,210 3,889 Fixed assets, net 752 961 Deposits 51 51 Operating lease right-of-use asset 399 646 Deferred offering costs 431 798 TOTAL ASSETS $ 9,843 $ 6,345 Liabilities and Stockholders’ EQUITY Current liabilities: Accounts payable $ 369 $ 433 Accrued expenses 910 808 Current portion of accrued commissions 303 470 Current portion of operating lease liability 287 256 Convertible notes payable and accrued interest, net of debt discount of $0 and $77 at December 31, 2024 and 2023, respectively - 1,173 Total current liabilities 1,869 3,140 Accrued commissions, net of current portion 1,862 1,999 Operating lease liability, net of current portion 141 428 Total liabilities 3,872 5,567 Stockholders’ equity: Series A convertible preferred stock, $0.001 par value; 4,500,000 shares authorized at December 31, 2024 and 2023; 256,968 and 0 shares issued and outstanding at December 31, 2024 and 2023, respectively 3,300 - Series B convertible preferred stock, $0.001 par value; 491,222 shares authorized at December 31, 2024 and 2023; 86,454 and 0 shares issued and outstanding at December 31, 2024 and 2023, respectively 452 - Common stock, $0.001 par value; 130,000,000 shares authorized at December 31, 2024 and 2023; 3,138,804 and 325,039 shares issued and outstanding at December 31, 2024 and 2023, respectively 3 - Additional paid-in capital 70,962 55,897 Accumulated deficit (68,746 ) (55,073 ) Accumulated other comprehensive loss - (46 ) Total stockholders’ equity 5,971 778 TOTAL LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY $ 9,843 $ 6,345

Tenon Medical, Inc.

Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations and Comprehensive Loss (Unaudited)

(In thousands, except per share data)

Years Ended December 31, 2024 2023 Revenue $ 3,277 $ 2,928 Cost of sales 1,566 1,687 Gross Profit 1,711 1,241 Operating Expenses Research and development 2,603 3,163 Sales and marketing 5,109 6,778 General and administrative 7,765 7,027 Total Operating Expenses 15,477 16,968 Loss from Operations (13,766 ) (15,727 ) Other Income (Expense) Gain on investments 183 167 Interest expense (34 ) (21 ) Other expense, net (56 ) - Total Other Income (Expense), net 93 146 Net Loss $ (13,673 ) $ (15,581 ) Net Loss Per Share of Common Stock Basic and diluted $ (11.26 ) $ (68.64 ) Weighted-Average Shares of Common Stock Outstanding Basic and diluted 1,214 227 Consolidated Statements of Comprehensive Loss: Net loss $ (13,673 ) $ (15,581 ) Unrealized loss on investments - 16 Foreign currency translation adjustment 46 38 Total Comprehensive Loss $ (13,627 ) $ (15,527 )

