SUBSCRIBE
SUBSCRIBE
Press Releases

Tenax Therapeutics to Participate in the Cantor Global Healthcare Conference 2025

August 29, 2025 | 
1 min read

CHAPEL HILL, N.C., Aug. 28, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Tenax Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: TENX) (“Tenax Therapeutics” or the “Company”), a Phase 3, development-stage pharmaceutical company using clinical insights to develop novel cardiopulmonary therapies, today announced that the Company will participate in a fireside chat at the Cantor Global Healthcare Conference 2025, which is taking place from September 3-5, 2025, in New York, NY.

Details of presentation:

Format: Fireside chat

Participants: Chris Giordano, President & Chief Executive Officer, Stuart Rich, M.D., Chief Medical Officer

Date and Time: September 4, 2025, at 10:20 a.m. ET

The live and archived webcast of the presentation will be accessible from the Company’s investor relations webpage.

About Tenax Therapeutics

Tenax Therapeutics, Inc. is a Phase 3, development-stage pharmaceutical company using clinical insights to develop novel cardiopulmonary therapies. The Company owns global rights to develop and commercialize levosimendan, which it is developing for the treatment of PH-HFpEF, the most prevalent form of pulmonary hypertension globally, for which no product has been approved to date. For more information, visit tenaxthera.com. Tenax Therapeutics’ common stock is listed on The Nasdaq Stock Market LLC under the symbol “TENX”.

Contact:

Investor and Media:

Argot Partners
tenax@argotpartners.com


North Carolina Events
Tenax Therapeutics
MORE ON THIS TOPIC
Raleigh, North Carolina, skyline
Job Trends
7 Companies Hiring in North Carolina
July 31, 2025
 · 
1 min read
 · 
Angela Gabriel
Medical characters fighting the epidemic flat vector concept operation hand drawn illustration
Obesity
Analysts Home In on Safety as Novo, Lilly, Amgen Highlight Weight Loss Data at ADA
June 27, 2025
 · 
5 min read
 · 
Heather McKenzie
IN PARTNERSHIP WITH PATSNAP
Webinar: Beyond Theory: Real-World AI Wins in Life Science R&D, Faster & Smarter
June 25, 2025
 · 
1 min read
 · 
BioSpace Insights
Pictured: (From L) Joe Ross, Camille Bedrosian, Emil Kakkis and Heather McKenzie
Rare diseases
FDA Conditional Pathway Not Necessary, Rare Disease Experts Say, While Applauding Intent
June 24, 2025
 · 
3 min read
 · 
Heather McKenzie