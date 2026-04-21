Tempus to Report First Quarter 2026 Financial Results on May 5

CHICAGO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Tempus AI, Inc. (NASDAQ: TEM), a technology company leading the adoption of AI to advance precision medicine, today announced it will report financial results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2026 on Tuesday, May 5, 2026.

The company will host a conference call and live audio webcast at 4:30 p.m. ET to discuss the results and provide a business update. The call will be led by Tempus Founder and CEO, Eric Lefkofsky, and Chief Financial Officer, Jim Rogers.

The live audio webcast will be accessible through the “Events” section of the Tempus Investor Relations website. For those unable to listen to the live broadcast, a recording will be available on the website following the call. Alternatively, the call can be accessed via the following:

Conference ID: 4294068

United States - New York: (646) 307-1963

USA & Canada - Toll-Free: (800) 715-9871

Live webcast: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/rv7jv7ti

About Tempus

Tempus is a technology company advancing precision medicine through the practical application of artificial intelligence in healthcare. With one of the world’s largest libraries of multimodal data, and an operating system to make that data accessible and useful, Tempus provides AI-enabled precision medicine solutions to physicians to deliver personalized patient care and in parallel facilitates discovery, development and delivery of optimal therapeutics. The goal is for each patient to benefit from the treatment of others who came before by providing physicians with tools that learn as the company gathers more data. For more information, visit www.tempus.com.

Tempus

Hanah Heintzelman

hanah.heintzelman@tempus.com