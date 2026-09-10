Tempus Secures Up to $9.5 Million in ARPA-H ADVOCATE Funding to Deploy First Autonomous AI in Cardiology

The Initiative Will Pioneer an AI Agent That Functions as an Extension of the Clinician Team, Capable of Delivering and Coordinating Cardiovascular Care Without Direct Human Intervention

CHICAGO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Tempus AI, Inc. (NASDAQ: TEM) today announced that it has been selected by the Advanced Research Projects Agency for Health (ARPA-H), an agency within the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services, to receive an award of up to $9.5 million to build the first autonomous clinical AI agent capable of providing safe and effective care to patients suffering from heart failure. Funding provided through ARPA-H’s ADVOCATE (Agentic AI-EnableD CardioVascular CAre TransfOrmation) program will support the development of the product and the clinical validation of the AI system in a multi-center prospective study.

More than 6 million Americans live with heart failure, and nearly half die within five years of diagnosis. Modern medicine can offer these patients numerous life-prolonging therapies, however, less than 25 percent of patients with heart failure receive all guideline-recommended care1. This is in part due to poor availability of cardiologists to care for these patients–nearly 46 percent of U.S. counties lack a single practicing cardiologist. The ARPA-H ADVOCATE program aims to change this by building a highly scalable AI agent that is an extension of the clinician team and can provide reliable, 24-hour, safe and effective care to these patients.

“Heart disease remains the leading cause of preventable death in the United States, driving hundreds of billions of dollars in annual healthcare costs,” said Brandon Fornwalt, MD, PhD, Senior Vice President of Cardiology at Tempus. “In part, that’s because our healthcare system simply doesn’t have enough people to deliver the care we know these patients need. The ARPA-H ADVOCATE program is tackling this challenge head-on with technology, and we are thrilled to have been selected to build the first AI agent designed to operate as a fully autonomous member of the clinical team.”

Tempus’ solution establishes continuous surveillance across both clinical (electronic health records) and consumer-generated (home-based heart rate monitors) data streams. This enables a platform featuring a patient-facing autonomous agent to manage symptoms, medications, virtual rehabilitation and scheduling. This platform will connect back into the electronic health record to ensure documentation and coordination are accurate and consistent.

The proposed agent builds directly upon Tempus’ suite of AI products, such as Olivia, an agentic patient concierge that centralizes and organizes multimodal data from clinical histories, Tempus Next, a care-gap software that has already screened over 2.7 million cardiology patients, and a portfolio of three FDA-cleared ECG-AI products for proactively identifying risk of undiagnosed cardiovascular diseases.

________________________ 1 Jing et al., JACC: Heart Failure, https://www.jacc.org/doi/10.1016/j.jchf.2020.01.012

About Tempus

Tempus is a technology company advancing precision medicine through the practical application of artificial intelligence in healthcare. With one of the world’s largest libraries of multimodal data, and an operating system to make that data accessible and useful, Tempus provides AI-enabled precision medicine solutions to physicians to deliver personalized patient care and in parallel facilitates discovery, development and delivery of optimal therapeutics. The goal is for each patient to benefit from the treatment of others who came before by providing physicians with tools that learn as the company gathers more data. For more information, visit tempus.com.

Forward Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the “Securities Act”), and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, about Tempus and Tempus’ industry that involve substantial risks and uncertainties. All statements other than statements of historical facts contained in this press release are forward-looking statements, including, but not limited to, statements regarding the expected outcomes and benefits of funding from the ARPA-H ADVOCATE program to develop an autonomous, patient-facing clinical AI system for cardiovascular care. In some cases, you can identify forward-looking statements because they contain words such as “anticipate,” “believe,” “contemplate,” “continue,” “could,” “estimate,” “expect,” “going to,” “intend,” “may,” “plan,” “potential,” “predict,” “project,” “should,” “target,” “will,” or “would” or the negative of these words or other similar terms or expressions. Tempus cautions you that the foregoing may not include all of the forward-looking statements made in this press release.

You should not rely on forward-looking statements as predictions of future events. Tempus has based the forward-looking statements contained in this press release primarily on its current expectations and projections about future events and trends that it believes may affect Tempus’ business, financial condition, results of operations and prospects. These forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties related to: Tempus’ financial performance; the ability to attract and retain customers and partners; managing Tempus’ growth and future expenses; competition and new market entrants; compliance with new laws, regulations and executive actions, including any evolving regulations in the artificial intelligence space; the ability to maintain, protect and enhance Tempus’ intellectual property; the ability to attract and retain qualified team members and key personnel; the ability to repay or refinance outstanding debt, or to access additional financing; future acquisitions, divestitures or investments; the potential adverse impact of climate change, natural disasters, health epidemics, macroeconomic conditions, and war or other armed conflict, as well as risks, uncertainties, and other factors described in the section titled “Risk Factors” in Tempus’ Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2024, filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”) on February 24, 2025, as well as in other filings Tempus may make with the SEC in the future. In addition, any forward-looking statements contained in this press release are based on assumptions that Tempus believes to be reasonable as of this date. Tempus undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date of this press release or to reflect new information or the occurrence of unanticipated events, except as required by law.

Hanah Heintzelman

hanah.heintzelman@tempus.com