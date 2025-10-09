Tempus Joins Parse Biosciences’ Certified Service Provider Network

Advancing multi-omics research by enabling Tempus’ data-driven expertise with Parse’s scalable single cell platform

SEATTLE--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Parse Biosciences, the leader in scalable and accessible single cell sequencing, is pleased to welcome Tempus as the newest member of its Certified Service Provider (CSP) Program. Together, the companies will broaden access to high-quality and scalable single cell and empower Tempus to advance its integrated multi-omics offerings.

Launched in 2024, Parse’s CSP Program brings together a global community of premier service providers, giving scientists straightforward access to advanced single cell technologies. By joining this network, Tempus combines Parse’s proven scalability and quality with its own multi-omics expertise, offering customers a reliable path from exploratory research to large, data-driven studies.

“We share Parse’s mission to offer reliable and emerging solutions for research, and we look forward to offering our customers single cell sequencing to further this work,” said Mike Yasiejko, Executive Vice President at Tempus.

“We’ve always been focused on making single cell analysis accessible, scalable, and impactful, and this work with Tempus advances that goal,” said Alex Rosenberg, PhD, Co-founder and CEO of Parse Biosciences. “By joining forces, we can deliver the scale and integrated data needed to tackle complex biological questions across the life sciences.”

About Parse Biosciences

Parse Biosciences is a global life sciences company dedicated to accelerating advancements in human health and scientific research. By empowering researchers to conduct single cell sequencing with unparalleled scale and simplicity, Parse’s innovative solutions are driving breakthroughs in cancer treatment, tissue repair, stem cell therapy, and more.

Built upon transformative technology developed at the University of Washington, Parse Biosciences has raised over $100 million and is used by over 3,000 labs worldwide. Its expanding product portfolio includes Evercode Whole Transcriptome, Evercode TCR, Evercode BCR, CRISPR Detect, Gene Select, and Trailmaker for advanced data analysis. Headquartered in Seattle’s vibrant South Lake Union district, Parse Biosciences recently inaugurated a 34,000-square-foot facility featuring state-of-the-art laboratories to support its mission of advancing global research. For more information, visit www.parsebiosciences.com.

Kaitie Kramer

kkramer@parsebiosciences.com | 858.504.0455