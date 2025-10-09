SUBSCRIBE
SUBSCRIBE
Press Releases

Tempus Joins Parse Biosciences’ Certified Service Provider Network

October 9, 2025 | 
2 min read

Advancing multi-omics research by enabling Tempus’ data-driven expertise with Parse’s scalable single cell platform

SEATTLE--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Parse Biosciences, the leader in scalable and accessible single cell sequencing, is pleased to welcome Tempus as the newest member of its Certified Service Provider (CSP) Program. Together, the companies will broaden access to high-quality and scalable single cell and empower Tempus to advance its integrated multi-omics offerings.



Launched in 2024, Parse’s CSP Program brings together a global community of premier service providers, giving scientists straightforward access to advanced single cell technologies. By joining this network, Tempus combines Parse’s proven scalability and quality with its own multi-omics expertise, offering customers a reliable path from exploratory research to large, data-driven studies.

“We share Parse’s mission to offer reliable and emerging solutions for research, and we look forward to offering our customers single cell sequencing to further this work,” said Mike Yasiejko, Executive Vice President at Tempus.

“We’ve always been focused on making single cell analysis accessible, scalable, and impactful, and this work with Tempus advances that goal,” said Alex Rosenberg, PhD, Co-founder and CEO of Parse Biosciences. “By joining forces, we can deliver the scale and integrated data needed to tackle complex biological questions across the life sciences.”

About Parse Biosciences

Parse Biosciences is a global life sciences company dedicated to accelerating advancements in human health and scientific research. By empowering researchers to conduct single cell sequencing with unparalleled scale and simplicity, Parse’s innovative solutions are driving breakthroughs in cancer treatment, tissue repair, stem cell therapy, and more.

Built upon transformative technology developed at the University of Washington, Parse Biosciences has raised over $100 million and is used by over 3,000 labs worldwide. Its expanding product portfolio includes Evercode Whole Transcriptome, Evercode TCR, Evercode BCR, CRISPR Detect, Gene Select, and Trailmaker for advanced data analysis. Headquartered in Seattle’s vibrant South Lake Union district, Parse Biosciences recently inaugurated a 34,000-square-foot facility featuring state-of-the-art laboratories to support its mission of advancing global research. For more information, visit www.parsebiosciences.com.


Contacts

Kaitie Kramer
kkramer@parsebiosciences.com | 858.504.0455

Washington State Pipeline
Parse Biosciences
MORE ON THIS TOPIC
Conceptual business illustration of upcoming business problem metaphor with falling domino and businessman silhouette. Minimalistic vector eps 10 illustration
Weight loss
Lilly Cuts Mid-Stage Obesity Study of Muscle-Sparing Antibody
September 25, 2025
 · 
2 min read
 · 
Tristan Manalac
Illustration of sea storm waves
Layoffs
Layoffs From Just 6 Pharmas Could Wipe Out Over 39,000 Jobs
September 18, 2025
 · 
9 min read
 · 
Angela Gabriel
Hand holding pencil erasing an employee. Dismissal or bankrumptcy concept. Vector illustration.
Layoffs
Innate Sheds 30% of Staff, Narrows Pipeline Focus Amid ‘Challenging Funding Environment’
September 17, 2025
 · 
1 min read
 · 
Tristan Manalac
Goal concept. Human hand in dotted pop art style pointing on the target for red paper plane. Vector illustration
Duchenne muscular dystrophy
Avidity Touts Functional Improvements for DMD Therapy, Clearing Way to FDA
September 11, 2025
 · 
2 min read
 · 
Tristan Manalac