TempraMed Uplists to OTCQB Venture Market and Achieves DTC Eligibility, Expanding Access to U.S. Investors

Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - July 30, 2026) -("" or the "") is pleased to announce that its common shares have been approved to commence trading on the OTCQB Venture Marketoperated by OTC Markets Group Inc. The Company's shares are also now DTC eligiblesignificantly enhancing the accessibility and efficiency of trading for U.S. investors.TempraMed common shares trade on the OTCQB under the symbolwhile continuing to trade on the Canadian Securities Exchange ("CSE") under the symbolThe Company's OTCQB uplisting, combined with DTC eligibility, represents an important milestone in expanding TempraMed's presence within the U.S. capital markets, improving trading accessibility, increasing liquidity potential, and broadening the Company's visibility among retail investors, institutional investors, family offices and investment advisors throughout North America.saidDTC eligibility enables electronic settlement of the Company's common shares through the Depository Trust Company, reducing costs and accelerating the clearing and settlement process for U.S. broker-dealers and investors. The OTCQB is recognized by the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission as an established public market and is designed for entrepreneurial and growth-stage companies committed to providing high-quality disclosure and transparency.TempraMed Technologies Ltd. is a global leader in innovative, temperature-controlled medication storage solutions. Founded with the mission to safeguard the effectiveness of life-saving medications, TempraMed develops patented, FDA-registered, space-grade thermal insulation devices that work 24/7 without batteries or external power. With a proven product line including VIVI Cap and VIVI Epi, and a smart technology platform on the horizon, TempraMed enables patients and healthcare providers to confidently manage temperature-sensitive medications anywhere, anytime. Headquartered in Israel with operations in North America, Europe, and Asia, TempraMed is advancing the future of medication protection and adherence.Julia BeckerT: +1 (604) 785-0850E:MediaBrenda ZeitlinE:To view the source version of this press release, please visit