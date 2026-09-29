TempraMed Signs Letter of Intent with CPO Cyprus for Exclusive Distribution of VIVI Products in Cyprus

Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - September 29, 2026) - TempraMed Technologies Ltd. (CSE: VIVI) (FSE: 9DY) (OTCQB: TMPTF) (or the), a medical-technology innovator transforming how temperature-sensitive medications are stored and managed, is pleased to announce that it has signed a non-binding letter of intent (the) dated July 31, 2026 with Cyprus Pharmaceutical Organization Ltd. () regarding the proposed exclusive distribution of VIVI Cap™ and VIVI Epi™ in Cyprus.Under the LOI, TempraMed proposes to appoint CPO Cyprus as the exclusive distributor of VIVI Cap and VIVI Epi in Cyprus, subject to the execution of a definitive distribution agreement and CPO Cyprus's compliance with minimum purchase obligations. The specific transfer prices and first-year minimum combined unit commitment have not yet been finalized and are to be established in the definitive agreement.To maintain the proposed exclusivity, CPO Cyprus would be required to increase its total annual combined purchases of VIVI Cap and VIVI Epi by no less than 20% year over year. The LOI provides a 90-day period from July 31, 2026 for the parties to negotiate and conclude a definitive agreement, unless extended by mutual agreement.CPO Cyprus was founded in Nicosia in 1928 and, according to CPO Group, has grown to rank among the 20 largest trading firms in Cyprus. The company is an importer, distributor and exclusive agent across the health, beauty, personal-care and food sectors, with products ranging from pharmaceuticals to specialized medical instruments and hospital equipment.TempraMed believes CPO Cyprus's healthcare-market experience, established local relationships and distribution capabilities make it a strong prospective partner for the Company's entry into Cyprus.The proposed relationship supports TempraMed's strategy of expanding through experienced local partners that can navigate country-specific healthcare channels and build sustained product adoption. If a definitive agreement is completed, Cyprus would become an additional European market for two of TempraMed's commercial medication-protection products.Founded in Nicosia in 1928 as C.A. Papaellinas & Co. and renamed Cyprus Pharmaceutical Organization in 1952, CPO Cyprus is the largest subsidiary of CPO Group and has grown to be among the 20 largest trading firms in Cyprus. The company operates as an importer, distributor and exclusive agent in the health, beauty, personal-care and food sectors. Its portfolio ranges from mass-market and pharmaceutical products to specialized medical instruments and hospital equipment. For more information, visit www.cpogroup.cy.TempraMed Technologies Ltd. is a global medical-device company with a portfolio of innovative, temperature-controlled medication-storage solutions. Founded with the mission to safeguard the effectiveness of life-saving medications, TempraMed develops patented, FDA-registered thermal-insulation devices that operate continuously without batteries or external power. Its commercial product portfolio includes VIVI Cap™, VIVI Cap Smart™, VIVI Epi™ and VIVI Med™. TempraMed enables patients and healthcare providers to confidently manage temperature-sensitive medications anywhere, anytime.Investors interested in learning more about TempraMed are encouraged to contact the Company at:Julia BeckerVice President, Capital MarketsT: +1 (604) 785-0850E:Media:Brenda ZeitlinVice President, MarketingE:THE CANADIAN SECURITIES EXCHANGE HAS NOT REVIEWED AND DOES NOT ACCEPT RESPONSIBILITY FOR THE ACCURACY OR ADEQUACY OF THIS RELEASE, NOR HAS OR DOES THE CSE'S REGULATION SERVICES PROVIDER.This press release contains "forward-looking information" and "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation. Forward-looking statements may be identified by words such as "anticipate," "believe," "expect," "intend," "may," "plan," "potential," "should," "strategy," "will" and similar expressions, or statements concerning events or conditions that may occur in the future.Forward-looking statements in this press release include, without limitation, the negotiation, execution and timing of a definitive distribution agreement with CPO Cyprus; the terms of any such agreement, including transfer pricing, minimum purchase obligations and the conditions of exclusivity; the appointment of CPO Cyprus as exclusive distributor of VIVI Cap and VIVI Epi in Cyprus; the anticipated benefits of the proposed relationship; the Company's strategy of expanding through local distribution partners and its ability to enter Cyprus and other European markets; the addition or renewal of distribution agreements in other jurisdictions; regulatory clearance and import requirements for the Company's products in Cyprus; consumer adoption of the Company's products; and the Company's ability to expand its commercial presence in Cyprus.Forward-looking statements are based on the opinions, expectations and assumptions of management as of the date of this press release, including assumptions that the parties will successfully negotiate and execute a definitive distribution agreement on terms consistent with the LOI; that CPO Cyprus will satisfy the conditions to exclusivity; that required regulatory approvals and import clearances will be obtained; and that demand for temperature-protection solutions for injectable medications will continue.Forward-looking statements are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied, including: that the LOI is non-binding and there is no assurance that a definitive agreement will be entered into, or, if entered into, that it will be on the terms contemplated by the LOI or within the anticipated timeframe; the risk that the parties may be unable to agree on transfer pricing, minimum purchase commitments or other material terms; the risk that CPO Cyprus may not meet minimum purchase obligations or the 20% annual growth requirement, resulting in loss of exclusivity; regulatory approval and import requirements; competitive developments; market acceptance; general economic conditions; geopolitical risks; and other risks described in the Company's public filings available on SEDAR+.Except as required by applicable securities laws, the Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise publicly any forward-looking statements.To view the source version of this press release, please visit