TempraMed Partners with Super-Pharm, Israel’s Leading Pharmacy Chain to Commence a National Product Roll Out Strategy

Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - February 10, 2026) - TempraMed Technologies Ltd. (CSE: VIVI) (FSE: 9DY) ("TempraMed" or the "Company"), a medical-technology innovator transforming how temperature-sensitive medications are stored and managed, is excited to announce the rollout of its products across Super-Pharm, Israel's largest and most prominent pharmacy and health-retail chain, operating nationwide and serving millions of consumers annually.

The rollout makes TempraMed's portfolio of temperature-protection products broadly accessible to patients managing insulin, epinephrine auto-injectors, and other temperature-sensitive medications through one of the country's most trusted healthcare platforms.

This expansion represents a meaningful commercialization milestone for TempraMed, significantly increasing visibility, point-of-care access, product education and consumer adoption potential in a core market where chronic conditions such as diabetes and anaphylaxis are prevalent.

"This is an exciting inflection point for TempraMed, as we continue to execute on our defined commercialization strategy in Israel, a core market for us, and as well Globally," said Ron Nagar, CEO of TempraMed. "Super-Pharm is a cornerstone of healthcare in Israel and rolling out our products to Super-Pharm substantially expands our consumer reach and reinforces TempraMed's position as the category leader in personal medication temperature protection and management. This is another step in executing our strategy to scale through high-traffic retail and healthcare channels. We will now have access to millions of potential customers across Israel through our national pharmacy roll out strategy as well as access to large HMO customers."

Strategic Significance

The Super-Pharm rollout complements TempraMed's recent institutional and pharmacy-based expansions and further strengthens its defined, multi-channel distribution strategy, which includes:

Global Healthcare Payors, networks and HMOs

National retail pharmacy chains in core markets

Online and direct-to-consumer platforms

The placement within Super-Pharm provides a combination of product accessibility, education, and validation, supporting sustained demand and repeat customer purchases. This, together with the recent roll out to Maccabi Pharm provides adoption and support from two significant national pharmacy chains and reinforces TempraMed's brand leadership in medication protection.

The Company views Israel as a strategic launch and validation market for broader international expansion, with successful retail rollouts serving as a blueprint for additional partnerships in Europe, North America, and other high-growth regions.

About TempraMed Technologies Ltd.

TempraMed Technologies Ltd. Is a global medical device company with a portfolio of innovative, temperature-controlled medication storage solutions. Founded with the mission to safeguard the effectiveness of life-saving medications, TempraMed develops patented, FDA-registered, thermal insulation devices that work 24/7 without batteries or external power. With a product line already in market including VIVI Cap, VIVI Cap Smart, VIVI Epi, and VIVI Med, TempraMed enables patients and healthcare providers to confidently manage temperature-sensitive medications anywhere, anytime. With operations in North America, Europe, and Asia, TempraMed will continue to expand globally offering a solution for medication protection and adherence.

