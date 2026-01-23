TempraMed Launches New Product “VIVI Med(TM),” Unlocking New Growth Opportunities in High-Value Biologics and Injectable Medications

Using same proprietary, patented technology, VIVI Med extends the product portfolio beyond injectable pens, opening access to broader patient populations, premium biologics, and institutional channel

Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - January 23, 2026) -("" or the ""), a medical-technology innovator transforming how temperature-sensitive medications are stored and managed, today announced the commercial launch of, a new temperature-protection solution designed to safeguard medication vials, biologics, and other critical therapies that fall outside the insulin-pen format.The launch of VIVI Med™ provides significant expansion of the Company's total addressable market opportunity, by extending its proven thermal-protection technology into new drug categories, broader patient populations, and higher-value use cases. By addressing medications such as GLP-1 receptor agonists, biologics including Humira®, insulin vials, injectable medication vials, and temperature-sensitive blood glucose test strips, VIVI Med™ substantially increases the scope of the Company's commercial reach.As the global use of biologics, GLP-1 therapies, and specialty injectables continues to grow across chronic, autoimmune, and metabolic conditions, the need for reliable, portable, and power-free temperature protection is becoming increasingly critical. VIVI Med™ is engineered to provide 24/7/365 passive protection for years-without batteries, charging, or maintenance-supporting real-world use across travel, work, and active lifestyles.saidWith the introduction of VIVI Med™, TempraMed now offers a multi-format temperature-protection platform spanning:This expanded portfolio positions TempraMed to pursue larger and more diversified revenue opportunities, including:Management believes VIVI Med strengthens TempraMed's long-term growth profile by increasing product breadth, reducing reliance on any single medication format, and supporting future reimbursement, enterprise, and global distribution initiatives.TempraMed Technologies Ltd. is a global leader in innovative, temperature-controlled medication storage solutions. Founded with the mission to safeguard the effectiveness of life-saving medications, TempraMed develops patented, FDA-registered, space-grade thermal insulation devices that work 24/7 without batteries or external power. With a proven product line including VIVI Cap and VIVI Epi, and a smart technology platform on the horizon, TempraMed enables patients and healthcare providers to confidently manage temperature-sensitive medications anywhere, anytime. With operations in North America, Europe, and Asia, TempraMed is advancing the future of medication protection and adherence.Julia BeckerT: +1 (604) 785-0850E:MediaBrenda ZeitlinE:To view the source version of this press release, please visit