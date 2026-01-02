TempraMed Launches New Product, VIVI Cap Smart, Expanding Its Portfolio to Include a Digital Health Offering

Integrated smart technology builds on TempraMed’s proven VIVI platform, providing robust Temperature control with medication management for individuals using life-saving medication

Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - December 26, 2025) -("" or the ""), a medical-technology innovator transforming how temperature-sensitive medications are stored and managed, is excited to announce that it has launched a new product,, an advanced evolution of its flagship VIVI Cap product. The new device expands TempraMed's product portfolio by integrating digital health functionality with its established passive temperature-protection technology.VIVI Cap Smart builds on the success of the original VIVI Cap, which provides continuous protection for insulin and GLP-1 pens against temperature fluctuations without the need for user intervention or maintenance. Insulin, and GLP-1 if exposed to temperatures outside of room temperature, can weaken or damage causing sub optimal treatment. Using its proprietary, space-grade technology, TempraMed's product portfolio protects and prevents insulin and other life-saving medication from being compromised, which reduces wasted medication, as well as negative patient outcomes.VIVI Cap Smart adds an integrated digital layer designed to support daily medication management by enabling users to track injection timing automatically and maintain an accurate log of insulin usage through an optional connected mobile application. This important data can be stored, tracked and shared with healthcare providers to ensure an integrated treatment plan.The introduction of VIVI Cap Smart represents a strategic step in TempraMed's transition toward a broader, whole-patient platform that combines physical device innovation with digital tools aimed at simplifying daily care for individuals managing chronic illnesses.VIVI Cap Smart is designed to complement TempraMed's existing product family by adding digital functionality that supports adherence, tracking, and communication with caregivers and healthcare professionals. Key capabilities include:VIVI Cap Smart DeviceTo view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:saidTempraMed Technologies Ltd. is a global leader in innovative, temperature-controlled medication storage solutions. Founded with the mission to safeguard the effectiveness of life-saving medications, TempraMed develops patented, FDA-registered, space-grade thermal insulation devices that work 24/7 without batteries or external power. With a proven product line including VIVI Cap and VIVI Epi, and a smart technology platform on the horizon, TempraMed enables patients and healthcare providers to confidently manage temperature-sensitive medications anywhere, anytime. Headquartered in Israel with operations in North America, Europe, and Asia, TempraMed is advancing the future of medication protection and adherence.Julia BeckerT: +1 (604) 785-0850E:MediaBrenda ZeitlinE:To view the source version of this press release, please visit