TempraMed Expands Strategic Partnership with McKesson Medical-Surgical to Accelerate North American Growth and Launch Full Portfolio Across B2B Channels

Integration into McKesson’s Medical-Surgical Solutions marketplace serving a nationwide customer base

Full Portfolio Distribution: Inclusion of all TempraMed products, including VIVI Cap®, VIVI Cap Smart™, VIVI Epi™, and VIVI Med™, across the MMS sales and distribution network

Inclusion of all TempraMed products, including VIVI Cap®, VIVI Cap Smart™, VIVI Epi™, and VIVI Med™, across the MMS sales and distribution network Expanded B2B Reach: Access to a broad network of healthcare providers, including physician offices, ambulatory surgery centers, long-term care facilities, and home health organizations

Access to a broad network of healthcare providers, including physician offices, ambulatory surgery centers, long-term care facilities, and home health organizations Multi-Channel Commercialization: Distribution through Simply Medical, LLC (a MMS affiliate), B2B2C partners, and leading platforms such as Optum Now

Distribution through Simply Medical, LLC (a MMS affiliate), B2B2C partners, and leading platforms such as Optum Now Scalable Market Access: Integration into McKesson Medical-Surgical's marketplace, which aggregates approximately 270,000 SKUs and serves a nationwide customer base

Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - June 30, 2026) - TempraMed Technologies Ltd. (CSE: VIVI) (FSE: 9DY) ("TempraMed" or the "Company"), a leader in temperature-controlled medication solutions, is pleased to announce the expansion of its relationship with McKesson Medical-Surgical ("MMS"). The agreement, dated June 23, 2026, broadens the scope of collaboration to include full portfolio distribution across North America, enhanced B2B capabilities, and deeper integration into one of the largest healthcare marketplaces in the United States.McKesson Medical-Surgical is one of the largest and most established B2B healthcare distributors in North America, providing TempraMed with immediate access to a highly diversified and recurring customer base across non-acute care settings. This partnership marks a significant step in TempraMed's transition toward a more diversified revenue model, complementing its growing retail pharmacy footprint with scalable B2B distribution channels.The inclusion of TempraMed's full product portfolio across McKesson Medical-Surgical's sales and distribution network is expected to enhance product visibility, streamline procurement for healthcare providers, and accelerate adoption of the Company's proprietary thermal protection solutions across multiple care settings.This non-exclusive agreement reinforces TempraMed's positioning within the U.S. healthcare supply chain and aligns with broader industry trends toward decentralized care delivery, where a growing proportion of treatments are administered outside of traditional hospital settings. By leveraging McKesson Medical-Surgical's extensive infrastructure and customer network, TempraMed is well positioned to capture increasing demand for reliable, patient-centric solutions that protect the integrity of temperature-sensitive medications.TempraMed Technologies Ltd. Is a global medical device company with a portfolio of innovative, temperature-controlled medication storage solutions. Founded with the mission to safeguard the effectiveness of life-saving medications, TempraMed develops patented, FDA-registered, thermal insulation devices that work 24/7 without batteries or external power. With a product line already in market including VIVI Cap, VIVI Cap Smart, VIVI Epi, and VIVI Med, TempraMed enables patients and healthcare providers to confidently manage temperature-sensitive medications anywhere, anytime. With operations in North America, Europe, and Asia, TempraMed will continue to expand globally offering a solution for medication protection and adherence.Julia BeckerT: +1 (604) 785-0850E:Brenda ZeitlinE:THE CANADIAN SECURITIES EXCHANGE HAS NOT REVIEWED AND DOES NOT ACCEPT RESPONSIBILITY FOR THE ACCURACY OR ADEQUACY OF THIS RELEASE, NOR HAS OR DOES THE CSE'S REGULATION SERVICES PROVIDER.This press release contains "forward-looking information" and "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation (collectively, "forward-looking statements"). Forward-looking statements may be identified by words such as "anticipate," "believe," "expect," "intend," "may," "plan," "will," "should," "strategy," "future," "potential," and similar expressions, or statements about events or conditions that may occur in the future.Forward-looking statements in this press release include, without limitation, statements regarding: the expected scope, benefits, and success of the Company's expanded partnership with McKesson Medical-Surgical; the anticipated distribution of the Company's full product portfolio, including VIVI Cap®, VIVI Cap Smart™, VIVI Epi™, and VIVI Med™, across McKesson Medical-Surgical's sales and distribution network; the expected expansion of the Company's reach across B2B, B2B2C, and e-commerce healthcare channels, including Simply Medical, LLC and platforms such as Optum Now; the anticipated access to healthcare providers across non-acute care settings, including physician offices, ambulatory surgery centers, long-term care facilities, and home health organizations; the Company's transition toward a more diversified revenue model; the expected enhancement of product visibility, streamlining of procurement, and acceleration of adoption of the Company's solutions; and the Company's long-term objective of becoming the standard of care for temperature-controlled medication management across North America and globally.Forward-looking statements are based on the opinions, expectations, and assumptions of management as of the date of this press release, including but not limited to: that the expanded partnership will be implemented and maintained on the anticipated terms; that the Company's products will be adopted across the contemplated channels and care settings; that the Company will have sufficient financial and operational resources to support distribution at scale; that the parties will continue to perform their respective obligations; and that market conditions in North America will support demand for the Company's products.Forward-looking statements are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors that may cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied, including but not limited to: the risk that the expanded partnership does not generate the anticipated commercial reach, revenue, or adoption; the risk that products are not added to or maintained within the distribution network as expected; reliance on third-party distributors, affiliates, and platforms; the Company's ability to scale operations and meet demand; the Company's ability to secure additional financing; changes in regulatory requirements or government policy; competitive developments in temperature-controlled medication storage technologies; general economic, market, and business conditions; and other risks described in the Company's public filings available on SEDAR+ atThe forward-looking statements contained in this press release are made as of the date hereof. Except as required by applicable securities laws, the Company does not undertake any obligation to update or revise publicly any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise.To view the source version of this press release, please visit