TempraMed Expands Latin American Distribution Agreement with TEM and Receives Additional Commercial Order, Announces Private Placement

Amendment extends TEM relationship beyond Panama into additional Latin American markets, adds VIVI Med(TM) to the distribution framework, and supports broader regional availability following product registrations

TempraMed press release: "TempraMed Signs LOI for Distribution Agreement in Panama, Expanding Central American Exposure," Newsfile Corp., March 30, 2026.

"TempraMed Signs LOI for Distribution Agreement in Panama, Expanding Central American Exposure," Newsfile Corp., March 30, 2026. TempraMed press release: "TempraMed Executes Definitive Exclusive Distribution Agreement with TEM in Panama, Advancing Commercial Expansion Across Clinics and Pharmacies," Newsfile Corp., August 18, 2026.

"TempraMed Executes Definitive Exclusive Distribution Agreement with TEM in Panama, Advancing Commercial Expansion Across Clinics and Pharmacies," Newsfile Corp., August 18, 2026. Amendment to Distribution Agreement between TempraMed Israel Ltd. and TEM Consulting International S.A., August/September 2026.

World Bank, World Development Indicators: Population, total - Latin America & Caribbean, 2025.

Population, total - Latin America & Caribbean, 2025. World Bank, World Development Indicators: Population, total - Argentina, Brazil, Colombia, Costa Rica, Mexico, Panama and Venezuela, latest available 2025 data.

Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - September 24, 2026) - TempraMed Technologies Ltd. (CSE: VIVI) (OTCQB: TMPTF) (FSE: 9DY) ("" or the ""), a medical-technology innovator transforming how temperature-sensitive medications are stored and managed, is pleased to announce that it has entered into an amendment dated September 23, 2026 (the "") to its definitive exclusive distribution agreement with TEM Consulting International S.A. (""), expanding the relationship beyond Panama into additional Latin American markets and adding VIVI Med™ to the distribution framework.In connection with the amendment, TempraMed has received an additional commercial order from TEM, which the Company expects to fulfill by the end of September 2026. The additional order follows the previously announced transition of the parties' relationship from a non-binding LOI into a definitive exclusive distribution agreement for Panama and reflects TEM's continued market-development activity for TempraMed products across the region.The amendment extends the distribution territory to include Argentina, Venezuela, Colombia and Costa Rica, in addition to TEM's existing Panama relationship. Separately, TempraMed has previously announced distribution initiatives in Brazil and Mexico. Once required registrations and launch activities are completed in the applicable markets, TempraMed products are expected to be available through distribution relationships covering seven Latin American countries: Panama, Argentina, Venezuela, Colombia, Costa Rica, Mexico and Brazil.The Amended Agreement includes an initial commercial extended-territory order across the added countries. Units under the initial extended-territory order may consist of any combination of VIVI Cap™, VIVI Epi™ and VIVI Med™, at TEM's election.The amendment also adds VIVI Med™ to the products covered under the agreement. VIVI Med™ is designed to expand TempraMed's temperature-protection platform beyond standard insulin pens to include vials, biologics, and other temperature-sensitive medications and supplies, supporting the Company's broader portfolio strategy in Latin America.TEM will be responsible, at its sole cost, for obtaining required governmental licenses, registrations, approvals, importation authorizations, customs clearance, labeling compliance and other regulatory or commercial requirements necessary to commercialize the products in each applicable country.With the existing Panama agreement, the expanded territory under the Amended Agreement, and TempraMed's separate Brazil and Mexico initiatives, the Company is building a distribution footprint that is expected to cover seven countries in South and Central America once products are registered in each applicable market.Management believes this represents an important regional scale opportunity. Based on World Bank population data, Latin America and the Caribbean had approximately 666.6 million people in 2025. The seven countries covered by TempraMed's current and contemplated distribution initiatives collectively represent more than 70% of that regional population.Latin America is an important growth region for TempraMed because many patients use temperature-sensitive medications in hot climates and in settings where daily travel, pharmacy-to-home transport, outdoor work, power interruptions and fragmented healthcare access can increase the risk of medication temperature exposure. TempraMed's product portfolio is designed to provide practical, passive, reusable protection for insulin, GLP-1 therapies, biologics, epinephrine auto-injectors, vials and other temperature-sensitive medications without batteries, charging or external power.The expanded relationship with TEM supports TempraMed's strategy to build a scalable international distribution network through established healthcare distributors, clinics, pharmacies and medical channels. Management believes the addition of VIVI Med™ further broadens the commercial opportunity by extending the Company's product offering to additional medication formats and higher-value therapeutic categories.TempraMed also announces a non-brokered private placement (the "") of up to 2,000,000 units of the Company (each, a ") at a price of C$0.50 per Unit for aggregate gross proceeds of up to C$1,000,000. Each Unit will consist of one common share of the Company (each, a "") and one Share purchase warrant of the Company (each, a ""). Each Warrant will entitle the holder thereof to purchase one additional Share at a price of C$1.00 at any time on or before the date which is 18 months after the closing date of the Offering.The proposed use of proceeds from the Offering is to fund new inventory, product development, and to scale the sales and marketing division globally, as well as general working capital.In accordance with applicable securities laws, the Shares, Warrants and any additional Shares issued upon exercise of the Warrants will be subject to a four-month and one day hold period in Canada from the date of closing of the Offering. The Warrants issued to certain of the investors will be subject to a restriction preventing their exercise if such exercise would result in the holder holding over 9.99% of the issued and outstanding Shares of the Company. Accordingly, it is anticipated that there will be no new insiders as a result of the Offering.Closing of the Offering is anticipated to occur on or before September 30, 2026 or such other date or dates as may be determined by the Company, subject to the receipt of investor documentation, funds and compliance with the requirements of the Canadian Securities Exchange ("").In connection with the Offering, the Company may pay a finder's fee to certain qualified arm's length parties a cash finder's fee equal to 7% of the gross proceeds raised and a number of common shares ("") equal to 7% of the number of Units placed by such finder.The securities of the Company referred to in this press release have not been and will not be registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the ""), or any state securities laws. Accordingly, the securities of the Company may not be offered or sold within the United States unless registered under the U.S. Securities Act and applicable state securities laws or pursuant to an exemption from the registration requirements of the U.S. Securities Act and applicable state securities laws. This news release does not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of any offer to buy any securities of the Company in any jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful.Since 2014, TEM Consulting International S.A. has established itself as a Panamanian specialist in the import and distribution of high-quality surgical and medical disposables. With expertise in government tenders and as a partner to Panama's public and private healthcare systems, including the Caja de Seguro Social and Ministerio de Salud, TEM provides nationwide reach across hospitals, clinics and pharmacy networks throughout Panama.TEM maintains strategic distribution agreements with leading international manufacturers including Dynarex, Medline, MedPride, Reach Surgical, Texpol, IHT and Prim. By leveraging Panama City's strategic role as a regional logistics gateway and its established distribution network, TEM offers a platform for international suppliers seeking to enter and scale within Latin American healthcare markets.TempraMed Technologies Ltd. is a global medical-device company with a portfolio of innovative, temperature-controlled medication storage solutions. Founded with the mission to safeguard the effectiveness of life-saving medications, TempraMed develops patented, FDA-registered thermal insulation devices that work 24/7 without batteries or external power. With a product line already in market including VIVI Cap™, VIVI Cap Smart™, VIVI Epi™ and VIVI Med™, TempraMed enables patients and healthcare providers to confidently manage temperature-sensitive medications anywhere, anytime. With operations in North America, Europe and Asia, TempraMed continues to expand globally with solutions for medication protection and adherence.Investors interested in learning more about TempraMed are encouraged to contact the Company at:Julia BeckerVice President, Capital MarketsT: +1 (604) 785-0850E:Brenda ZeitlinVice President, MarketingE:THE CANADIAN SECURITIES EXCHANGE HAS NOT REVIEWED AND DOES NOT ACCEPT RESPONSIBILITY FOR THE ACCURACY OR ADEQUACY OF THIS RELEASE, NOR HAS OR DOES THE CSE'S REGULATION SERVICES PROVIDER.This press release contains "forward-looking information" and "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation (collectively, "forward-looking statements"). Forward-looking statements may be identified by words such as "anticipate," "believe," "expect," "intend," "may," "plan," "will," "should," "strategy," "future," "potential," and similar expressions, or statements about events or conditions that may occur in the future.Forward-looking statements in this press release include, without limitation, statements regarding: the expected fulfillment of the additional TEM commercial order by the end of September 2026; the anticipated scope and effectiveness of the amended distribution relationship with TEM; the Company's ability to obtain or support product registrations in the applicable Latin American markets; the timing and success of commercial launch activities in any country; the anticipated availability of TempraMed products across seven Latin American countries; expected demand for the Company's products in Latin America; the Company's ability to expand through clinics, pharmacies, distributors and medical channels; the Company's ability to commercialize VIVI Med™ and other products in the region; the completion of the Offering, including the number of Units to be issued and the aggregate gross proceeds to be raised; the anticipated closing date of the Offering; the receipt of all necessary approvals, including the approval of the CSE; the anticipated use of proceeds from the Offering; the payment of any finder's fees and issuance of any Finder's Shares in connection with the Offering; and the expectation that there will be no new insiders as a result of the Offering.Forward-looking statements are based on the opinions, expectations and assumptions of management as of the date of this press release, including but not limited to: that TEM will have the capacity and resources to effectively distribute the Company's products in the expanded territory; that the Company will have sufficient inventory and manufacturing capacity to fulfill current and future orders; that regulatory, import and registration requirements in the applicable markets will not materially impede commercialization; that market conditions in Latin America will support demand for the Company's products; that the Company will complete the Offering on the terms and within the timeframe anticipated; that the Company will receive all required regulatory and CSE approvals in connection with the Offering; and that the proceeds of the Offering will be used as currently anticipated.Forward-looking statements are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied, including but not limited to: risks associated with entering new geographic markets; the Company's ability to secure additional financing; the risk that the Offering may not be completed on the terms or within the timeframe anticipated, or at all; the risk that the Company raises less than the maximum gross proceeds under the Offering; the risk that the Company does not receive the approval of the CSE or other required approvals for the Offering; the risk that the Company reallocates the proceeds of the Offering for business reasons or otherwise does not use the proceeds as currently anticipated; dilution to existing shareholders resulting from the Offering and any exercise of the Warrants; volatility in the market price of the Company's Shares and general conditions in the capital markets; delays in manufacturing or delivery; changes in regulatory requirements or government policy; the ability to obtain required registrations, licenses or approvals; the ability of distributors to execute commercial launch plans; competitive developments in temperature-controlled medication storage; general economic, market and business conditions; and other risks described in the Company's public filings available on SEDAR+ atThe forward-looking statements contained in this press release are made as of the date hereof. Except as required by applicable securities laws, the Company does not undertake any obligation to update or revise publicly any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.To view the source version of this press release, please visit