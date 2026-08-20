TempraMed Announces Extension of Maccabi Healthcare Services Agreement

Maccabi exercises option to extend agreement for an additional year, reinforcing continued adoption of TempraMed’s medication protection technology

Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - August 20, 2026) -("" or the ""), a medical technology innovator focused on temperature-sensitive medication protection, is pleased to announce that Maccabi Healthcare Services ("Maccabi"), Israel's second-largest health maintenance organization ("HMO"), has exercised its option to extend its agreement with TempraMed for an additional year under the same terms. For more information on the Company's agreement with Maccabi, please refer to its press release dated December 8, 2025.Maccabi serves more than 2.6 million members, representing a significant portion of Israel's population. TempraMed's product portfolio is currently available through Maccabi's healthcare network, providing members with access to the Company's patented temperature-protection technology for injectable medication, like Insulin, GLP-1, and peptides.The decision by Maccabi to exercise its extension option provides further commercial validation of TempraMed's technology and its value within large, integrated healthcare systems. The Company believes the continued relationship demonstrates the relevance of its product portfolio for healthcare organizations seeking practical solutions to help protect temperature-sensitive medications and support patients managing chronic conditions.," said. "TempraMed has sold approximately 150,000 devices globally and has established relationships with major healthcare and distribution organizations as part of its strategy to expand access to its medication protection platform.The Company also announces that Nancy Goertzen has resigned from the Company's Board of Directors and from all Board committees on which she served, effective August 19, 2026. The Company thanks Ms. Goertzen for her service and contributions during her tenure and wishes her continued success in her future endeavors.TempraMed Technologies Ltd. is a global leader in innovative, temperature-controlled medication storage solutions. Founded with the mission to safeguard the effectiveness of life-saving medications, TempraMed develops patented, FDA-registered, space-grade thermal insulation devices that work 24/7 without batteries or external power. With a proven product line including VIVI Cap, VIVI Cap Smart, VIVI Med and VIVI Epi, together with their proprietary smart technology platform, TempraMed enables patients and healthcare providers to manage temperature-sensitive medications anywhere, anytime, confidently. With operations in North America, Europe, and Asia, TempraMed is advancing the future of medication protection and adherence.Julia BeckerT: +1 (604) 785-0850E:To view the source version of this press release, please visit