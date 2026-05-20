Telomir Pharmaceuticals Reports Peer-Reviewed Publication of Telomir-Zn Data Demonstrating Improved Survival and Multiple Endpoint Benefits in Wilson’s Disease

Study Published in Advances in Redox Research Demonstrated Dose-Dependent Survival Improvement, Reduced Hepatic Copper Burden, Improved Liver Biomarkers, and Reduced Tissue Degeneration in a Preclinical Wilson's Disease Model.

Telomir Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:TELO) ("Telomir" or the "Company"), a clinical-stage biotechnology company developing small-molecule therapeutics targeting epigenetic and metabolic drivers of cancer and age-related disease, today announced the peer-reviewed publication of preclinical data showing that Telomir-Zn produced dose-dependent survival improvement across multiple endpoints in a Wilson's disease model, supporting the biological activity of Telomir-Zn in Wilson's disease. The study, titled "Intracellular copper redox modulation disrupts ROS-Ca²⁺ amplification in an ATP7B-deficient zebrafish model of Wilson's disease," was published in Advances in Redox Research.

The publication reports that Telomir-Zn produced dose-dependent improvements across multiple endpoints in the preclinical Wilson's Disease model, including reduced copper-associated oxidative stress, reduced hepatic copper burden, improved liver injury biomarkers, attenuated intracellular calcium dysregulation, improved locomotor function, reduced tissue degeneration, and enhanced survival.

The publication is available online at:

Advances in Redox Research Publication

Wilson's disease is a rare genetic disorder caused by mutation in the ATP7B gene, resulting in impaired copper excretion and toxic copper accumulation in the liver, brain, and other organs. The condition leads to progressive oxidative stress, mitochondrial dysfunction, inflammation, and multi-organ tissue injury. Current standard-of-care treatments, primarily copper chelation agents, address systemic copper levels but do not directly target the downstream oxidative and mitochondrial injury pathways associated with disease progression.

According to the publication, Telomir-Zn demonstrated improvements across cellular and in vivo endpoints in the Wilson's disease model, including:

Reduction of copper-induced reactive oxygen species (ROS) amplification

Attenuation of intracellular calcium dysregulation associated with oxidative stress signaling

Preservation of metabolic viability under copper and peroxide challenge

Reduction of hepatic copper accumulation

Improvement in locomotor and neuromotor performance

Reduction of liver injury biomarkers, including ALT, AST, and bilirubin

Reduction of hepatorenal histopathological degeneration

Improved survival in a dose-dependent manner in the Wilson's disease model

The authors concluded that targeted modulation of labile intracellular copper pools disrupted ROS-Ca²⁺ feedback amplification, mitigated mitochondrial-associated tissue injury associated with copper overload, and produced dose-dependent improvements in survival.

This publication represents Telomir-Zn's first peer-reviewed publication in Wilson's disease and adds independently validated preclinical data across biochemical, functional, histological, and survival endpoints to the Company's scientific package. The findings further support the mechanistic relevance of Telomir-Zn's approach across pathways involving oxidative stress and dysregulated metal homeostasis, including its lead program in Triple-Negative Breast Cancer, for which the Company received FDA IND clearance in April 2026.

"This study demonstrated that modulation of intracellular copper-driven redox activity can disrupt ROS-Ca²⁺ amplification cascades associated with copper toxicity and mitochondrial injury," said Dr. Itzchak Angel, Chief Scientific Advisor of Telomir Pharmaceuticals and corresponding author of the publication.

Dr. Angel continued, "The findings support intracellular metal homeostasis and redox regulation as potentially important biological pathways across diseases involving oxidative stress, mitochondrial dysfunction, and epigenetic dysregulation, including oncology."

"This peer-reviewed publication is an important scientific milestone for Telomir-Zn. The data demonstrated meaningful improvements across a comprehensive set of endpoints in the Wilson's disease model, and we believe the findings are consistent with the broader mechanistic profile of Telomir-Zn as we advance our lead program in Triple-Negative Breast Cancer toward Phase 1/2 clinical initiation," said Erez Aminov, CEO of Telomir Pharmaceuticals.

Telomir Pharmaceuticals will continue evaluating the Wilson's disease program and potential regulatory considerations alongside advancement of its lead TNBC program toward Phase 1/2 clinical initiation.

About Telomir Pharmaceuticals

Telomir Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:TELO) is a clinical-stage biotechnology company developing small-molecule therapeutics targeting epigenetic and metabolic pathways implicated in cancer, aging, and degenerative disease. The Company's lead program, Telomir-1 (Telomir-Zn), is designed to modulate intracellular metal homeostasis and epigenetic regulation and has received IND clearance from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration for a Phase 1/2 clinical trial in Triple-Negative Breast Cancer. For more information, please visit https://telomirpharma.com/.

Forward-Looking Statements

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Contact Information

Krystina Quintana

Email: info@telomirpharma.com

Phone: (786) 396-6723

SOURCE: Telomir Pharmaceuticals, Inc

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