Telomir Pharmaceuticals Confirms Copper Binding Capabilities of Telomir-1 and Expands Pipeline Into Wilson’s Disease

Telomir Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:TELO), or the “Company”, an emerging leader in age-reversal science, today announced significant findings from its copper binding studies with Telomir-1. This is a promising development as the company explores Telomir-1 for the treatment of Wilson’s disease and other copper related disorders. The announcement marks an important step forward in Telomir’s mission to address critical unmet medical needs while continuing to explore transformative therapies.

Key Findings

Recent preclinical in vitro studies conducted by Recipharm and Smart Assays have demonstrated Telomir-1’s exceptional binding affinity for copper ions, highlighting its ability to selectively interact with and regulate copper metabolism. Additionally, Telomir-1’s capability to bind and exchange key ions, including copper, iron, and zinc, emphasizes its unique profile and positions it as a promising candidate for further research. These findings form a strong foundation for investigating Telomir-1’s potential in addressing Wilson’s disease, a rare genetic disorder characterized by excessive copper accumulation that can result in significant damage to the liver, brain, and other vital organs.

Wilson’s Disease: A Critical Unmet Need

Wilson’s disease is a rare genetic disorder that affects approximately 1 in 30,000 individuals worldwide. The condition is caused by mutations in the ATP7B gene, which impair the body’s ability to properly regulate copper metabolism. As a result, copper accumulates to toxic levels, particularly in the liver and brain, leading to severe and potentially life-threatening complications, including liver failure, neurological damage, and psychiatric disorders. Left untreated, Wilson’s disease is fatal.

Current treatments for Wilson’s disease, such as chelating agents (e.g., penicillamine and trientine) and zinc therapy, are primarily aimed at reducing copper levels in the body. While these treatments can be effective, they come with significant drawbacks, including:

Chelating agents often cause severe side effects, including kidney damage, bone marrow suppression, and gastrointestinal issues. Additionally, these drugs require lifelong adherence, which can be burdensome for patients.

Zinc therapy works by preventing copper absorption in the gut but can result in side effects like anemia, gastrointestinal discomfort, and reduced effectiveness over time.

The limitations of current therapies underscore the urgent need for new treatment options that address the root cause of Wilson’s disease while minimizing side effects. Telomir-1’s copper binding properties hold the potential to offer a safer, more effective alternative that directly targets the underlying mechanisms of the disease. The designation of Wilson’s disease as a rare and life-threatening condition also positions it as a candidate for orphan drug designation, which could accelerate development timelines and provide additional regulatory and financial incentives.

“These recent groundbreaking results on copper binding and interaction showcase Telomir-1’s potential to address a significant unmet need in Wilson’s disease by enabling beneficial regulations at the underlying causes rather than just managing the symptoms of the disease,” said Dr. Itzchak Angel, Chief Scientific Advisor at Telomir. “This is a pivotal moment as we work to bring transformative therapies to patients who need them most.”

Update on Previous Osteoarthritis Study

Earlier this year, Telomir partnered with Midwest Veterinary Services to launch a planned large-scale study on osteoarthritis in dogs. While only the safety phase of the study was completed-showing no adverse effects-the Company chose to discontinue the study. This decision was based on the requirement to induce osteoarthritis in the dogs, a practice that conflicted with the new management’s commitment to the Company’s mission and values. Instead, the Company is now in discussions with a well-known veterinary institution to design a new study that will recruit elderly dogs who naturally suffer from osteoarthritis. As such, Telomir is committed to obtaining an INAD (Investigational New Animal Drug) application for pets while progressing toward an IND (Investigational New Drug) application for humans.

Expanding Research and Development

Building on these results, Telomir is planning and advancing studies to expand the therapeutic potential of Telomir-1. Key ongoing initiatives include:

Wilson’s Disease Study: Investigating Telomir-1’s effects on copper regulation in preclinical models.

Type 2 Diabetes Studies: After the success achieved with the zebrafish model, Telomir is currently conducting a rat diabetic model to further strengthen the data on Telomir-1’s efficacy in reversing key metabolic parameters.

Progeria Research: Examining Telomir-1’s impact on accelerated aging and telomere function.

Cancer Models: Exploring anti-cancer applications using xenograft studies.

Alzheimer’s Disease: Investigating Telomir-1 for its potential to mitigate cognitive decline and neurodegeneration associated with Alzheimer’s.

Metal Toxicity: Exploring Telomir-1’s role in addressing metal toxicity, which occurs when metals like copper, iron, or lead accumulate to harmful levels in the body. Metal toxicity can disrupt cellular function, lead to oxidative stress, and contribute to chronic and age-related diseases. By regulating metal levels, Telomir-1 aims to restore cellular balance and reduce associated health risks.

DNA Methylation Analysis: Investigating Telomir-1’s role in modulating DNA methylation rates, which influence gene expression and play a key role in aging and disease progression.

DNA methylation, the addition of chemical groups to DNA, can disrupt normal gene function when dysregulated, contributing to various chronic and age-related diseases. By addressing these epigenetic changes, Telomir-1 aims to restore healthy gene expression patterns.

Clinical Progress and Future Milestones

Building on our preclinical success demonstrating the potential for age reversal, improved longevity, and health span, as well as the reversal of key Type 2 diabetes parameters, the Company is committed to unlocking the full potential of Telomir-1 to revolutionize the treatment of age-related diseases by addressing their root causes. The possibilities are vast, and we believe this drug holds extraordinary promise to potentially transform the pharmaceutical industry.

As we continue to gather scientific data and delve deeper into the molecular mechanisms of action of Telomir-1, we are positioning ourselves to identify the most impactful indication for our initial IND application. The Company is currently working on the optimization of manufacturing processes to enable an affordable and scalable approach. This will support the production of GMP-grade quantities necessary for IND-enabling studies and clinical trials. The Company plans to carry out the IND-enabling safety studies in Q2 2025, targeting IND submission by Q4 2025, with first-in-human clinical trials anticipated in the first half of 2026. The company also plans to secure an INAD for pets, paving the way for Telomir-1’s dual application in both human and veterinary medicine.

Market Potential

The global anti-aging drugs market is experiencing significant growth, driven by increasing demand for treatments that address age-related diseases and promote longevity. In 2024, the market was valued at approximately USD 91.05 billion and is projected to reach USD 160.24 billion by 2031, growing at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.32% during this period. This expansion reflects a rising consumer focus on health and wellness, advancements in medical research, and a growing aging population seeking solutions to enhance quality of life. (Verified Market Research)

Telomir-1 represents a novel approach by targeting the root causes of age-related diseases rather than simply managing symptoms. By developing therapies that extend health span and enhance quality of life, the Company seeks to redefine patient care and make a meaningful impact in this rapidly growing multi-billion-dollar market.

Leadership Perspective

“As we look to 2025, Telomir remains dedicated to its mission,” said Erez Aminov, Chairman and CEO of the Company. “We are pleased to have secured additional financing at a 20% premium with no warrants, providing the resources needed to continue advancing Telomir-1’s development while focusing on creating value for our shareholders.”

About Telomir Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

Telomir Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (Nasdaq:TELO) is a pre-clinical stage pharmaceutical company seeking to lead development in several areas, including age-reversal science. Telomir is focused on the development of Telomir-1, a novel small molecule designed to lengthen the DNA’s protective telomere caps, which are crucial in the aging process. Telomir’s goal is to explore the potential of Telomir-1 starting with ongoing research in animals and then in humans.

Telomeres are the protective end caps of a chromosome made up of DNA sequences and proteins. As humans age, telomeres shorten, with metal reactivity accelerating the process, which presents humans and pet animals with an increased chance of contracting a number of degenerative and age-related diseases. Telomir’s goal is to develop and gain regulatory approval for Telomir-1, proposed to be dosed orally, with the broader aim of promoting longevity and enhancing overall quality of life.

The Nobel Assembly at Karolinska Institute (Sweden) awarded the Nobel Prize in Physiology or Medicine in 2009 for the discovery of how chromosomes are protected by telomeres and the enzyme telomerase.

Telomir-1 is in preclinical development and has not yet been tested in humans. There is no assurance that Telomir-1 will proceed through development or will ultimately receive FDA approval for marketing.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This press release, statements of Telomir Pharmaceuticals’ management or advisors related thereto, and the statements contained in the news story linked in this release contain “forward-looking statements,” which are statements other than historical facts made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. These statements may be identified by words such as “aims,” “anticipates,” “believes,” “could,” “estimates,” “expects,” “forecasts,” “goal,” “intends,” “may,” “plans,” “possible,” “potential,” “seeks,” “will,” and variations of these words or similar expressions that are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Any such statements in this press release that are not statements of historical fact may be deemed to be forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements include, without limitation, statements regarding (i) the anticipated benefits of the preclinical testing results described herein, (ii) anticipated timelines and subject matter for additional preclinical and clinical testing of Telomir-1 and (iii) the potential therapeutic benefits of Telomir-1 generally.

Any forward-looking statements in this press release are based on Telomir’s current expectations, estimates and projections only as of the date of this release and are subject to a number of significant risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially and adversely from those set forth in or implied by such forward-looking statements. These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, the potential use of the data from our studies, our ability to develop and commercialize Telomir-1 for specific indications and safety of Telomir-1. These and other risks concerning Telomir’s programs and operations are described in additional detail in its Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2023, which is on file with the SEC. Telomir explicitly disclaims any obligation to update any forward-looking statements except to the extent required by law.

Telomir’s lead compound, Telomir-1, is being investigated for its potential to address a range of conditions, including Type 2 diabetes, Wilson’s disease, progeria, Alzheimer’s disease, and cancer. The company’s innovative approach aims to treat the root causes of disease, offering a promising path forward in improving patient care.

